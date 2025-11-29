Is Christian Horner the final piece in Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin masterplan?

Adrian Newey may be the new team boss at Aston Martin from the start of the F1 2026 season, but is he simply keeping the seat warm for Christian Horner?

Newey has been announced as taking over from Andy Cowell in the role of team principal as of the start of the F1 2026 season, with Cowell moving into the new role of chief strategic officer.

Is Adrian Newey a good fit for a team principal role?

Newey moving up into a position of outright team leadership for the first time in his long and illustrious career, makes sense on paper. After all, having designed and overseen some of the most dominant cars in F1 history over the last 40 years, the summit of leading a team outright to championship glory is one of the very few left for Newey to conquer.

It’s a dream appointment, in theory. With Newey’s mystique and existing legend surpassing that of most drivers and teams, who better to have as the public face of an outfit striving to become F1’s standard-setter, underlining Lawrence Stroll’s vision of completing a team turnaround into that of World Champions?

But there are some interesting aspects to Newey’s appointment. As a technical leader, he is renowned for striving for perfection, his relentless hunt for the minutiae of a given set of regulations via his trusty T-square and drawing board; one of very few designers still happy to steer away from the latest cutting-edge computer technologies in that quest.

But technical leaders haven’t always been able to make the step into broader management, due to the specialist nature of their skills.

Indeed, Newey’s former Red Bull boss Christian Horner even commented on such a scenario back in 2021, when he said, “Adrian is an artist. There’s no point Adrian managing a bunch of people because it’d be chaos. He would be the first to accept that.”

Newey has reportedly never been one to enjoy the nitty-gritty of personnel management and bigger picture administration. While always an integral technical leader, the team principal role is vastly different; broader in its administrative remit, with distractions such as sponsorship activations and marketing, media, cross-departmental organisation, and personnel management all part of being the public face of a team.

Add to that the hectic schedule of 24 races, the vast majority of which team principals would reasonably be expected to appear at to represent their organisation, administrative requirements such as the F1 Commission meetings, and the need to do all this with polished tact and diplomacy, and all these considerations would suggest that such a role may be one that “an artist” such as Newey might not fully enjoy.

Adrian Newey steps forward for team principal vacancy

Aston Martin, eager to make a leadership change as its streamlining process for the F1 2026 revolution continues, is understood to have considered several options for the role of team principal.

Former CEO Martin Whitmarsh was one of these names, but is thought to have been vetoed by Newey, while former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is also said to have been approached. However, having only recently taken up his post with Audi, Binotto is believed to have declined a switch.

Another option is said to have been former McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl, with Horner also put forward as a possibility, albeit with the issue that his gardening leave period from the Milton Keynes-based squad preventing him from taking up such a role until around April 2026.

Horner has been strongly linked with potentially being Cowell’s immediate replacement, with a report from the BBC even suggesting that Newey, whose relationship with Horner goes back circa 20 years, gave the British executive a private tour of the Aston Martin factory under cover of darkness on Tuesday; a suggestion that has been refuted by several sources.

Seidl is believed to have been the favoured option as recently as the Sunday following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but that Newey then intervened to suggest that he, rather than the German, would be the better option for an immediate succession plan.

As a shareholder in the squad, a talismanic figurehead with considerable sway, Newey’s volunteering for the position was accepted, with the decision quickly made by Lawrence Stroll.

Appearing before staff at the Aston Martin factory on Wednesday, Stroll informed the workforce of the change. The Canadian businessman is said to have informed them that, contrary to rumour, Horner isn’t joining the team. However, it’s been suggested that this could be understood as being merely referring the here and now, as well as the specificity of the role of team principal.

Newey himself, speaking to Sky F1 on Friday evening in Qatar, where he is attending his third race weekend of the year, did little to dispel the feeling that the structure, as announced, might not be the planned final iteration.

“To be perfectly honest, it became very evident that, with the challenge of the ’26 PU, Andy’s skillset, in terms of helping the three-way relationship between Honda, Aramco and ourselves, is absolutely his skillset,” he said.

“So he very magnanimously volunteered to be heavily involved in that through the first part of ’26.”

On his own new role, Newey’s answers were illuminating.

“Since I’m going to be doing all the early races anyway, it doesn’t actually particularly change my workload because I’m there anyway, so I may as well pick up that bit,” he said.

Pushed on whether his main focus will remain on the design side, rather than administration and business, he confirmed his intention.

“That’s really what I want to and need to do,” he said.

“That’s what gets me out of bed in the morning, so I’m determined not to dilute that.”

With Newey stating his desire not to have his focus diluted, the team principal role is in direct contradiction of that.

One possibility suggested to PlanetF1.com is that Newey will define this role to suit what he thinks best, perhaps meaning performing fewer of the duties one might expect of that role traditionally.

Team sources have indicated that the intention is to allow this new structure a few months to take effect and mature, with one senior source indicating a possible timeline of “six months” to evaluate whether it’s the right move to make.

Coincidentally, this proposed timeline almost exactly lines up with when Horner may be free to join a team, begging the question of whether Newey has, effectively, made a move to keep that door open for his former Red Bull boss in a few months time.

With Stroll eager to make a change and switch Cowell to heading up the power unit integration side of things, his particular area of expertise, Newey’s volunteering for the role keeps outsiders such as Seidl out of the picture, while offering a few benefits.

Not only does Newey get the chance to take on the role and see if, in fact, this team principal business is far more enjoyable and challenging than he may have thought, but it also buys time for a firm plan of action, if there is one, to be fleshed out.

After all, what the realignment has done is seemingly open up the role of CEO, or an executive role of this nature. These are responsibilities that haven’t been clearly defined under the new structure, suggesting that it’s one that may need filling sooner rather than later.

Such a CEO role, that of overall team direction in business, is understood to be Horner’s primary motivator for his next F1 challenge and, unlike Newey, these responsibilities – the marketing, the media, the people management – are areas he revels in.

It’s not particularly wild then, to imagine a dynamic similar to what Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have at McLaren, in dividing the organisation into that of a race team and that of a commercial entity and brand. This would give Newey the control over the technical aspects of the squad, with Horner thus able to take care of the aspects which would “dilute” that focus.

The Horner/Newey/Honda partnership has years of success behind it. Add Cowell’s expertise into the mix, the state-of-the-art facilities available to all, and the appointment of Horner into this apparently vacant CEO role makes sense, particularly if Stroll is offering equity to the right people, as he did with Newey.

Not only that, but the time between now and Horner’s availability gives ample time to figure out the power dynamic between Horner and Newey, given the latter’s increased role with Aston Martin compared to Red Bull; this is a team being built around, and by, Newey at this point. Does he believe Horner is the right man to have alongside him?

Both men’s relationship and friendship is understood to have been firmly rekindled in recent months, with regular socialising between their respective families, contradicting rumours of a rift between the pair.

There’s also the chance for any potential shareholding changes to be worked out. With Horner understood to have pulled together significant financial backing from serious investors since his departure from Red Bull, with an eye to potentially establishing a new team, perhaps the next few months offer an opportunity to work out a timeline of a ramping up of team stake ownership, for both Newey and Horner to create a triumvirate of power with Stroll.

Certainly, team sources haven’t ruled out the possibility of further changes down the line.

While Newey’s appointment as team boss may not necessarily be with the idea of it being interim, the window of opportunity for a Horner arrival at Aston Martin hasn’t yet firmly closed, and, possibly, Newey’s volunteering for the role could be seen as him keeping the seat warm for exactly that purpose.

That is, of course, if such a role at Aston Martin is something that even appeals to Horner…

Read Next: Helmut Marko reveals root of Max Verstappen sprint qualifying woes