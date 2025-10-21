Colton Herta has confirmed his next step in Formula 2 with Hitech, taking the bold decision to step away from IndyCar and pursue a seat in Formula 1.

To do so, however, he has had to go from a top-line series in the United States to what is still, ostensibly, a junior series on the way to Formula 1. Being a firmly established racer Stateside, this is a brave move on his part – one for which he should be applauded – but it does not come without its risks.

Why has Colton Herta accepted a Formula 2 drive in 2026?

On top of testing and simulator work with Cadillac F1 next season, there is one main reason why Herta has taken this switch: FIA Super Licence points.

He is currently several points short of the 40 required to gain an FIA Super Licence – a key requirement to race in Formula 1 – and having previously failed to gain an exemption to race for Red Bull’s sister team, AlphaTauri, in 2023, Herta is heading to the series to try to get into Formula 1 through a more traditional route.

Not only are there more Super Licence points available in Formula 2 than IndyCar, they extend to more drivers further down the standings, which gives him the best chance possible to gain what he requires.

Having also spent the last seven years in IndyCar, it will get Herta used to racing on the Formula 1 support calendar, driving tracks upon which he will hope to race in future, and there are also the challenges of both trying different machinery, and the unique styles required to master Pirelli tyres compared to Firestones.

With 40 points required over a three-year period, we understand he will be taking at least 34 points forward at the end of the 2026 season, having finished second in the IndyCar standings in 2024, and seventh in 2025, with one lingering point from 2023 set to expire at the end of 2026.

What makes this such a big risk for Colton Herta?

There are several reasons why the American has taken the switch to Formula 2, but it does represent a significant risk for him.

He is already well-established in IndyCar, a nine-time race winner there – including being the series’ youngest ever winner – and at 26 next year, he will be one of the oldest and most experienced drivers in the Formula 2 series.

But, as he noted on the Off-Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast in September, it is a risk he is willing to take to pursue his dream.

“I think this is my best shot at getting to Formula 1,” Herta admitted.

“It goes without saying, the risk factor…

“For me, it was an incredibly tough decision to make, because I know what I’m leaving behind.

“I’m leaving behind a great group of guys, an incredibly competitive championship where if it’s your day you can win, and we’ve seen that’s not always the case in Formula 1 – you need the car to compete.”

Even though he will be going into completely new territory in almost every area – machinery, tyres and circuits – there will still be the added pressure of being a multiple race winner in one of the biggest series in the world, perhaps even painting an unintentional target on his back in the process among his rivals.

Adaptability, however, has proven to be something of a key trait in Herta’s career so far – supplementing his IndyCar career with sportscar entries across all of the GTLM, LMP2 and GTP [Hypercar] categories over the years.

While admitting it will be “tricky” for him to move up to Formula 1, Herta’s former teammate in MSA Formula, Lando Norris, highlighted how the American is able to adapt to whatever is in front of him, backing him as already able to be on the Formula 1 grid.

“How difficult is it? It’ll probably not [be] difficult for him, because he’s good at jumping in all different types of cars, and that’s something he’s done his whole life,” the McLaren driver said of Herta to media including PlanetF1.com.

“He’s an extremely talented driver, and [someone] I enjoyed a lot growing up with in 2015.

“I think he’s skilled enough to jump in anything and be quick, but being one of the best in Formula 1 is what’s difficult, and if that’s still his goal, if his goal is still to not just come in as a test driver, but in the next few years to become a Formula 1 driver and a race driver then, of course, it gets tricky.

“But, he’s easily capable of potentially being in Formula 1 and those kind of things, and I look forward to hopefully seeing him here.”

Why does the FIA not hand more Super Licence points to IndyCar?

It’s a valid question, as only the winner of the IndyCar Championship gets 40 points in one go, quickly descending from 30 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth in the standings.

Compare this to Formula 2, where each of the top three drivers receive 40 points, before a descending scale. In fact, in terms of total points offered, Formula 3 offers more to its drivers than IndyCar (128 vs 124, while Formula 2 offers more than 200).

Given that IndyCar is the highest level of single-seaters in the States, with plenty of former Formula 1 drivers having made the move over time, there has long been the argument that the series should be valued more highly in the Super Licence system.

Where F2 and F3 are both FIA-sanctioned series, IndyCar is self-sanctioned by its own parent company, and the FIA is able to classify Super Licence points as it sees fit, with official FIA routes preferred to rival series.

This makes sense when looking at the FIA’s point of view, because there is no particular reason to value another series above the ones it sanctions itself. Anyway, the winner of the IndyCar title still earns the 40 points required, so the chance to reach Formula 1 is still there regardless.

What does Colton Herta need to do to gain an FIA Super Licence?

There are more chances for Herta to gain the six points required in his new role compared to IndyCar, with eighth place or higher in the Formula 2 standings earning that amount.

On top of that, one point is available for every time he completes 100km in a free practice session in Formula 1, for up to 10 points.

If Cadillac was so minded, then, the team could use the same approach as Haas took with Oliver Bearman, by running him in six FP1 sessions in 2024 alongside his Formula 2 schedule, to make sure points were accrued and he gained valuable Formula 1 experience.

There is still no guarantee of a seat for him in 2027, though, with Cadillac having hired what will become one of the most experienced line-ups on the grid next season in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

