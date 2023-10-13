Revealed: The contract status of every single race on the F1 2023 calendar

With 23 stops making up the calendar for F1 2023, that makes for a very busy schedule and a lot of contracts to keep on top of.

The season allows Formula 1 to visit five different continents, all with the aim of ultimately crowning a World Champion for 2023.

Of course, along the way Formula 1 goes racing all sorts of tracks, from thrilling, technical street circuits to high-power venues and everything in between.

And all of the grand prix venues, which have served on the calendar for varying amounts of time, have contracts of different lengths to keep them in the sport.

So, let’s take a look at all 23 contracts active right now, and for how long that is set to remain the case.

Bahrain Grand Prix – Bahrain International Circuit

Having first appeared on the calendar back in 2004, the Bahrain Grand Prix these days has established itself as the first stop for an F1 season, with the event having been held as a night race under the lights of the Bahrain International Circuit since 2014.

This venue has been the sole host of the Bahrain Grand Prix, and has a bumper long-term deal in place to ensure that it will continue to do so for many more years to come. Its latest deal was actually the longest contract which Formula 1 has ever handed out, signed in February of 2023.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2036

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Jeddah Corniche Circuit

A recent addition to the calendar, but one which is increasingly gaining stock as one of the most exciting events, is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

This fast, demanding street track offered up drama and fantastic racing action for the first two editions of the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021 and 2022, and there are suggestions that it could become one of the sport’s season-opening venue in the coming years, so as to not clash with Ramadan.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2030

Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park

After missing a couple of seasons during the pandemic era, the Australian Grand Prix is now very much back in action, with the iconic Albert Park circuit having undergone a major renovation ahead of Formula 1’s return in 2022.

This temporary street track now offers up even faster lap times with work having also focused on boosting overtaking opportunities, and Formula 1 has made the commitment to return to this venue, which first appeared on the calendar in 1996, for a long time to come.

Albert Park in fact has the most years to run on its contract of any destination on the F1 calendar.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2037

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit

It is fair to say that a few eyebrows were raised when Baku first joined the calendar in 2016, but now you would struggle to find anyone who would be willing to lose it.

This street track, which combines long, fast straights with technical sections, featuring one of tightest corners anywhere on the calendar [Turn 9], has become a firm fan favourite for the generally fantastic racing action which it produces.

Competition for a spot on the calendar is tough though, and Baku needs to strike a new deal if it wants to continue staging an Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2023

Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome

The Miami International Autodrome debuted on the Formula 1 calendar in 2022, the series going racing around this street track in the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Grand Prix marked an increase to two United States-based races on the schedule, a key milestone for F1 as the series continues to enjoy a popularity boom in the nation, and great efforts are made to ensure that this event is quite the spectacle and most certainly unique.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2031

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Imola

When it comes to iconic Formula 1 venues, a place that ranks right up there in such a discussion is Imola.

Having hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and then the San Marino Grand Prix from 1981-2006, the venue then had an extended absence from the calendar, before returning as a late addition in 2020 as Formula 1 scrambled to put together a new calendar with the global pandemic taking hold.

While the larger Formula 1 cars of modern times it was feared would struggle to create action around this generally narrow track, that largely proving true, Imola’s staging of the first Emilia Romagna GP in 2020 was followed by two more, with this event now secured under a multi-year contract.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco

Speaking of venues where overtaking is quite rare in these bulky F1 cars, there is a place where passing is much harder still than Imola, and that is Monaco.

This event is viewed as the most prestigious on the F1 calendar, with a Monaco GP win forming part of the ‘Triple Crown of Motorsport’, but the lack of action has put its future in Formula 1 under serious threat.

Nonetheless, the Circuit de Monaco has been given a multi-year extension to secure its future hosting the Monaco Grand Prix for the coming years.

Current contract status: Deals ends in 2025

Spanish Grand Prix – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Since 1991 the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been the sole host of the Spanish Grand Prix, a venue which over the years has survived many occasions where its future in Formula 1 was in major doubt.

But that now is of no concern for many years, and it is hoped that the decision to ditch the final chicane as of 2023 will improve the racing action.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2026

Canadian Grand Prix – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

The Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was another event forced into a multi-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, so it was great to see the return of one of the most recognisable venues in Formula 1 as of 2022, meaning the infamous ‘Wall of Champions’ is now back on the prowl.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve also holds the record as host of Formula 1’s longest race to date, with Jenson Button taking the chequered flag at a soggy 2011 Canadian GP which ran for four hours and four minutes.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2031

Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Ring

Far from the beast once known as the Österreichring, this venue, now known as the Red Bull Ring, is far more suitable for the modern, safety-focused Formula 1 and is the proud host of the Austrian Grand Prix.

As the name may suggest, the venue is owned by Red Bull, making it quite literally a home race for Red Bull Racing.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2030

British Grand Prix – Silverstone

Silverstone has a very special place in the history books of Formula 1, having hosted the very first Grand Prix back in 1950.

It may not have hosted every British GP since, but Silverstone has been ever-present on the calendar each year for a long time now, since 1987 to be precise.

Many legends of Formula 1 have gone racing at Silverstone, or even enjoyed a taxi ride from a fellow driver in the case of Ayrton Senna, who was given a lift back to the pits by Nigel Mansell in 1991, while Britain’s seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most British GP victories with eight, all achieved at Silverstone.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring

The Hungaroring has been the exclusive host of the Hungarian Grand Prix since its debut in 1986, an event that has been ever-present on the calendar since.

It is also the venue where Alpine’s Esteban Ocon scored his only F1 victory to date back in 2021, that year’s Hungarian Grand Prix a truly chaotic, yet gripping affair.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2032

Belgian Grand Prix – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Spa ranks right up there with the likes of Silverstone when it comes to the most historic circuits which Formula 1 visits, and it is certainly a fan favourite, one of the toughest driving challenges which the stars of Formula 1 face.

There is perhaps no sight more iconic than the cars powering through the Eau Rouge-Raidillon combination at Spa, though the track’s future in Formula 1 is far from secure.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Dutch Grand Prix – Circuit Zandvoort

With the rise of Red Bull’s two-time World Champion Max Verstappen, a home race for the Dutchman, where his army of supporters could descend for a race weekend celebrating their star, became extremely appealing for Formula 1.

And that allowed for the Dutch Grand Prix to return to a heavily modified Circuit Zandvoort in 2021. Verstappen is currently undefeated on home soil.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Italian Grand Prix – Monza

Monza is affectionately known as ‘The Temple of Speed’, and with good reason, since for example speeds of over 220mph are possible down that huge start/finish straight in the modern Formula 1 cars.

And alongside Imola, Monza serves as a home race for Ferrari as their tifosi flock to the venue to support their beloved team, and create an amazing atmosphere!

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay Street Circuit

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is often seen by drivers as the most physically demanding stop on the F1 calendar. It is one of Formula 1’s longest races, taking place in stifling humidity under the lights, and it therefore really takes its toll on the racers.

At times lacking overtaking action, the venue has been modified ahead of the 2023 Singapore GP, with the former section between Turn 16 and 19 now becoming one long straight. The changes have not been made with overtaking in mind, as that part of the circuit is being re-profiled to be brought back in future, but perhaps they will do the trick regardless?

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2028

Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka

To this day Suzuka remains one of the top racing spectacles in Formula 1 thanks to sections like the flowing ‘S’ curves, while 130R is regarded as one of the best corners anywhere on the calendar.

The Japanese fans always generate a great atmosphere whenever Formula 1 rolls into town for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2024

Qatar Grand Prix – Lusail International Circuit

The pandemic opened the door for Qatar to host its first Grand Prix back in 2020, that leading to the Lusail International Circuit securing a 10-year deal.

This was delayed a year as to not interfere with the football World Cup, meaning it starts as of the event’s return to the calendar for 2023.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2032

United States Grand Prix – Circuit of The Americas

While new United States-based venues get in on the act, Formula 1 continues to see gripping racing action at old faithful – the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

COTA in fact was second to only Interlagos in 2022 when it came to the honour of most in-race overtakes with 60 in total.

This then is a venue which will continue to thrill the fans for many more years to come.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2026

Mexico City Grand Prix – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

A venue which is certainly no stranger to Formula 1, but a location which only returned to the calendar fairly recently is the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

This track held a Mexican Grand Prix from 2015-2020, before returning after a one-year absence enforced by COVID.

Now known as the Mexico City Grand Prix, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is always packed full of fans for the visit of Formula 1, with the Foro Sol Stadium Section serving as quite the spectacle as drivers navigate their way through the grandstands, especially if said driver is home hero Sergio Perez.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Interlagos

Another entrant now into the old guard of Formula 1 circuits, Interlagos has been making Formula 1 history since the early 1970s, but the scenes of 2008 as Lewis Hamilton snatched the World Championship from Brazil’s own Felipe Massa with just a couple of corners to go, may never be outdone.

And with Interlagos secured as the host of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for the coming years, we are sure that the history making moments are not over.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Las Vegas Grand Prix – Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The third and latest United States-based event on the Formula 1 calendar, Las Vegas plans on coming after Monaco’s status as the jewel of the crown in the Formula 1 calendar.

This race of glitz and glamour will take place on a street track constructed around the Las Vegas Strip.

Current contract status: Deal ends in 2025

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit

The F1 season finale is now entrusted upon the Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, even if its status as the final stop on the calendar is not always wildly popular with the fans.

The venue nonetheless plays an important for Formula 1 even beyond the final race, each year hosting the Young Drivers’ Test where aspiring F1 racers get their chance at the wheel of current machinery.

Current contract expires: Deal ends in 2030