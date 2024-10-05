Over the course of the season we have been asking for your verdicts on some of the biggest talking points and here’s what you’ve said.

From the future of Red Bull to Daniel Ricciardo’s departure, we’ve asked you plenty of questions over the season so far and this is what you think of some of F1’s biggest topics.

Your verdict on the biggest topics in F1

The F1 2024 season

Let’s start with your predictions for the 2024 F1 season. Kicking us off is the Drivers’ title and we asked who your money is on to take home the biggest accolade.

64% of you reckon it is Max Verstappen’s while 30% say Lando Norris could do it. There are even 4% of you who said Oscar Piastri will win and 2% who reckon Charles Leclerc will be victorious.

As for the Constructors’, well that was much more one-sided. 74% of you said it was McLaren’s to lose with 17% saying it was not and 9% being undecided.

In terms of the best of the rest, 45% of you said Ferrari will finish P3 while 41% said Mercedes. There were 14% who said another team will be P3 which may even be Red Bull the way things are going.

On Ferrari in particular, we asked where they would finish and third was the most popular choice on 44%. Next was fourth on 38% while P2 was 14%. There was 4% who said P5.

In terms of Red Bull, we asked during the summer break if they would win another race this season and 59% of you were confident they would. 20% said they could but only if other teams DNF while the same percentage said they would go winless for the rest of the campaign.

As for surprise packages of the year, there was a clear winner in McLaren with 63% of you picking them but Haas and Mercedes also scored well with 17% and 16% respectively. VCARB meanwhile got 3% of the vote.

The final question we asked you was will every driver score a point this season and 86% of you said no. For context, this was asked before Logan Sargeant departed which means it has come true but there are even drivers who will race the whole season and could walk away with nothing to show for it.

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are both on zero and considering how bad the Stake car looks, we wouldn’t bet on that changing anytime soon.

Daniel Ricciardo’s VCARB departure

Arguably the biggest subject in recent months has been that of Daniel Ricciardo with the Australian’s departure finally being confirmed after the Singapore Grand Prix.

It was a topic that got plenty of people talking and way back in May we asked who would get the second VCARB. The 63% of you that said Liam Lawson can all give yourselves a pat on the back and commiserations to the 29% who backed Ricciardo to keep it as well as the 8% who said it would go to someone else.

On the departure of Ricciardo, we asked if he would ever race in F1 again and while 58% of you said no, there was 31% who said he would. 12% of you were undecided.

If it’s not F1, then 43% of you said media work should be his next choice while there was a close split between IndyCar (20%), NASCAR (19%) and another series (18%).

Out of all the polls we ran, the closest was whether VCARB made the right decision to let him go with 44% saying yes while 42% said no. The final 14% just wanted to see what others had voted.

The arrival of Audi

We’ve been picking your brains a lot about Audi this year as they get ready for their entry in 2026 and they still have a seat to fill before they can go racing.

We asked who you would put in the seat and the big winner was Valtteri Bottas who scored 52% of the result. Theo Pourchaire was on 27% and before he got his VCARB drive, Lawson was on 16%. It’s bad news for Zhou though with just 5% of you saying he should be there in 2026.

Once they get their driver line-up sorted, we asked whether the German giants would be a success in F1 and 7% reckon they will hit the ground running. 56% of you were a little more cautious saying they would be successful but it would take time while 38% of you reckon Audi have underestimated how hard it will be.

The other big topics in the world of F1

As well as all that, we have had some big topics pop up throughout the year and none bigger than the future of Adrian Newey.

His next destination was finally confirmed as Aston Martin in September and 64% of you believed it was the right move for him. 36% said no, which we are guessing are mostly Ferrari fans.

We also got more details of the 2026 regulations and your reaction was very much we will wait and see. 58% picked that option while 14% said they liked some parts, 7% said they loved the new regs and 21% said they hated them.

On the subject of the FIA, we asked you whether Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been a good president and a whopping 85% of you said no. Just 6% said yes while 11% were undecided.

As well as Ben Sulayem, another controversial figure in the paddock is Flavio Briatore who returned in an official capacity for the first time since cheating in 2008. We asked whether Alpine were right to appoint the Italian and 43% of you said no, 34% said yes, 9% were undecided and the final 13% just wanted to see the results.

The future of Sergio Perez

As many of you like to remind us, there are plenty of times we touch on the future of Sergio Perez and even after he signed his new deal, there still seems to be plenty of doubt as to whether he will see it out.

For a start, 83% of you said he did not deserve the two-year contract extension and 75% of you said Red Bull made the wrong call giving it to him.

As for next year, 70% of you believe he will not be a Red Bull driver and 8% of you reckon he will be demoted to VCARB.

On the subject of Red Bull, we asked where Max Verstappen will be in 2026 and just under half of you were confident he would stay in Milton Keynes. However, 28% said he will be at Mercedes and 11% said at another team. While 12% said he would be out of F1 entirely.

So that’s how you’ve seen the season go so far. Let us know in the comments if there are any polls you would ask your fellow readers and also which verdict is the most outrageous in your eyes.

