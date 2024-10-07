Four reasons why Daniel Ricciardo should accept the US Grand Prix invitation

US Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein has extended an invitation to Daniel Ricciardo: Even though you’re not racing, why don’t you join us for the race?

The Formula 1 event at Circuit of The Americas is fast approaching, and with Ricciardo out of his VCARB seat, no one knows what will come next for the Australian. Still, he should consider heading off to Austin, Texas, just to be there for the US Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo has adopted the ethos of the US Grand Prix

Whatever you think of Daniel Ricciardo’s attempts at adopting Texas flair in the form of cowboy hats, boots, and horses to ride around the paddock, it’s clear that the driver is going all-out because he loves the area.

As a result, he’s become something of the unintentional mascot for the US Grand Prix at COTA. Daniel Ricciardo has adopted the ethos of the US Grand Prix, and in kind, Texas has adopted him as one of its own. Without an American driver on the grid, Ricciardo is the closest thing we have to a national hype man.

Without any driving duties on his schedule, Ricciardo could take on a comprehensive promotional schedule throughout the weekend, bringing him closer to fans and/or wielding his popularity to sell those final few seats.

Plus, with the US Grand Prix promoting a two-day ticket package to take advantage of Saturday’s football game at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Ricciardo could become the spokesman for both events.

American fans love Daniel Ricciardo

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered millions of Americans in their homes, many folks turned to Netflix to ease the boredom and unpredictability of the situation — and many were captivated by the Formula 1 world depicted in Drive to Survive.

Daniel Ricciardo — with his wide smile and ever-present jokes — quickly ascended to ‘fan favorite’ status. The Australian seemed more relatable to an American audience than some of his compatriots, and fans have also responded to his genuine enthusiasm for all things Americana.

No, it’s not likely that die-hard Dan Ric fans will sell off their US Grand Prix tickets and boycott the event, but many folks have still expressed their disappointment that they wouldn’t be able to see their favorite driver race in person.

Formula 1 can feel deeply inhospitable to many of the demographics to which Ricciardo appeals — younger viewers, Americans, women. Ricciardo showing up to the event nonetheless would engender a lot of goodwill and positivity among a fanbase that may currently feel disillusioned.

Understanding Daniel Ricciardo’s departure:

👉 The ‘pivotal’ Daniel Ricciardo moment which affected his ‘F1 existence’ identified

👉 Daniel Ricciardo ‘contractual reasons’ hint dropped after Singapore Grand Prix ‘charade’ exposed

The paddock is a great place to make connections

While the Red Bull organization has retained Daniel Ricciardo in an ambassadorial capacity for the remainder of 2024, the Australian’s future plans have just taken a serious shuffle. But there’s no better place to make connections than a Formula 1 paddock.

High-power businesspeople and celebrities are a common enough sight in F1, but the growing status of the sport in the United States has really transformed the US Grand Prix into a great place to schmooze.

Ricciardo has a lot of wide-ranging interests that extend far beyond motorsport. He has a fashion brand, he’s partnered with a winery, and he’s exploring the production of a Hulu comedy series based on Formula 1. When he’s not signing autographs or answering questions, Ricciardo would be well positioned to begin building himself a great future.

The best way out is always through

Why should Daniel Ricciardo head off to the US Grand Prix? It might just be good for him.

While many of us have experienced heartbreak and disappointment in our lives, few of us will ever face the same level of public pain that Ricciardo has gone through when his racing career came into question ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. Requesting he come to the very next Formula 1 race is a big ask — but it might just be good for him.

As poet Robert Frost wrote, “The best way out is always through.” By taking on an ambassadorial role at Red Bull, Ricciardo will inevitably be asked to turn up to the race track at some point this year. Why not get it over with at an event that will greet Ricciardo with open arms?

Read next: Make the most of the US Grand Prix with PlanetF1.com’s ultimate guide to Austin, TX