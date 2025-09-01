It was a frantic return to F1 action at Zandvoort, so we took a look at what you have had to say about the Dutch GP weekend.

The title race isn’t over until it’s over, just look at the past

Formul Eins: Let’s not count our chickens just yet.

Oscar had a well deserved victory this weekend. Perhaps as much restitution for Silverstone as Danny Ric at Monaco.

But we’re talking tiny margins lately – hundredths instead of tenths.

I’m an Ozzie Oscar fan – but I’d be foolish to rule Lando out. What happened at Zandvoort could have easily happened to Piastri. As it has to Ayrton, Prost, Mansell, Niki, Lewis etc in the past. Motor racing can be a cruel sport. It can make or break you.

One DNF the other way versus a victory can turn the tables 180 degrees.

I think Oscar had this race fairly well under control – he managed to keep Lando just out of DRS in the closing stages. Both were on equal strategy, and each time Lando closed, Oscar responded.

Dreadfully unlucky for Norris’ engine to let go when it did. It spoiled a decent finish, and cost him points dearly. But I’m sure that will make him even more hungry.

That’s Racing…

Cookster: Congrats to Piastri, he did everything right this Grand Prix starting with snatching pole by the slimmest of margins and then driving an impeccable race even with light rain thrown in to further test him.

Sad for Lando, but as others have said it could just as easily happened to Oscar. Maybe this championship was destined to be decided by a mechanical failure. We will see. Pressure on McLaren to work out exactly what failed and why.

Nick D: Piastri drives like somebody who’s won the world championship multiple times. Calm, ruthless. And so young. Destined to be one of the greats.

JazzyJ: The championship fight is far from over yet because mathematically and theoretically speaking, Lando has ample time to catch up by winning the next five races (with nine races to go) even if Oscar manages second at best without a car failure/accident. The reason why this could be a defining moment, though, is the big question marks that come out of it…

The case for and against Carlos Sainz’s 10-second penalty

Dray: I can understand his anger. The contact could have been avoided. The ten seconds penalty is a bit of a joke.

Haris Selimovic: Sainz wasn’t far enough along side Lawson to warrant space. He should have known Liam would take the racing line and to use his brakes instead of rear ending a driver.

e e: He has all the right to be angry about that. I’m freaking angry about what I’m watching right now. The “car ahead” rule to overtake is pure BS, something that is killing the motorsport, and anyone that justifies and defends that rule must leave and stop watching F1 right now. This rule is virtually allowing anyone ahead in a side-by-side battle in a turn, to do whatever they want, including closing the door and causing a crash, just because “the car ahead has the right of the racing line”. He has the right to defend himself cleanly, being aware of his surrounding by looking in his mirrors (those exist), leaving enough space and preparing the next turn, as well as the car behind has the right to choose a line cleanly, and if it has the pace to keep up side by side at the turn and connect that attack with the next turn, keep up until one of them isn’t at the side of the other anymore.

THAT’S RACING. Being aware of your position and your rival, being fierce but clean and leaving the space both need, not claiming a “right” to drive whatever the line is just because “the nose of my car is ahead of his”. Really, what are we doing here? What kind of racing are they building? A racing where no one is allowed anymore to prepare attacks in multiple turns, first positioning the car side by side, then launching the full attack in the next turn and completing the maneuver. That’s not allowed anymore, because now, if you aren’t ahead in your first attempt at the first turn, if you don’t have your car ahead, you have to back down, because the other ahead is going to take the racing line that he wants and he doesn’t have any responsibility anymore if his lack of awareness causes a crash, because the rules now allow this to happen. This is baffling.

Pied Piper: Well he would say that, wouldn’t he?

I’ve no real view on whether the decision was justified or not as the Stewards have access to far more evidence than we happen to see on our TV screens but I did find it highly amusing hearing him rant about Lawson at the time then going apoplectic when told of the sanction against himself.

Plenty of praise for F1’s newest podium finisher

ImsterF1: He continues to impress. After his somewhat embarrassing debut on the opening lap. 15 races in to the season he has his first podium. Well done. Red Bull will be keen on him now.

Speed Demon: Wow Hadjar! Good on you. Super drive!

Ronny: Great by Hadjar but I hope he doesn’t get promoted. He will struggle just like Lawson and Tsunoda. And it will destroy his career.

Wayne Rowlinson: Hadjar in a top car…. What would happen? He’s looking to be the real deal.

Yes, I know, it’s way too early but he definitely should be considered for the second Red Bull Seat.

John Bruce: Yes, great job by Hadjar. He stayed ahead of both Ferraris and a Mercedes.

I never thought I’d see a Racing Bulls on the podium. That was awesome. And Lawson was having a good race until Sainz took him out.

Charles Leclerc’s racing elbows should come out more often

Agnostos: I loved when suddenly out of the blue Leclerc became aggressive and reminded me of old school racing. He passed Russell, he attacked Hadjar, unfortunately the mini collision probably damaged him and Antonelli finished it anyway.

Is the car the problem at Red Bull, rather than the second driver?

Alfredo Del Arroyo: Tsunoda shows what a miserable car the current Red Bull actually is.

I don’t think it is designed on purpose like this, but only Verstappen gets, more or less, away with it.

Roam: Red Bull have always been my favourite team since I started watching the sport nearly 20 years ago but the second seat is a problem they could have fixed long ago.

Why didn’t they go for Alonso in 2021 after wasting time with Gasly and Albon. And again in 2024 both Alonso and Sainz would have walked into Red Bull without a second thought. I don’t think anyone saw this McLaren dominance to be so big and the assumption was that Red Bull would be there or thereabouts like last season.

There were options and yet they went for Tsunoda who you wouldn’t even know was racing this year.

