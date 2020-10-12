Torquing Point: The 2020 Eifel Grand Prix

The latest episode of Torquing Point is all about the Eifel Grand Prix, a race that will live long in the memory for many.

That’s undoubtedly the case for Lewis Hamilton, who won at the Nurburgring to match Michael Schumacher’s record tally of 91 victories. Finley and Michelle get things started by reflecting on how big of an achievement this is, how he compares to the German and by having the inevitable GOAT discussion.

The race in Germany was also a memorable one for Daniel Ricciardo, who finally returned to the podium for the first time since 2018. He now has five consecutive top-six finishes and is P4 in the Driver’s Championship, which begs the question: Is he the driver of the season? And will his form be enough for Renault to secure P3 in the Constructors’?

Right now, Racing Point occupies that spot, and that’s in part due to the incredible efforts of Nico Hulkenberg. The German started the race at the back of the grid with four hot laps of prior running under his belt and finished it in P8. He was undoubtedly Driver of the Day and showed he’s one of the best around. Someone give him a seat.

Many feel that he deserves Alex Albon’s, and that’s an opinion that would have only grown given Red Bull driver’s terrible showing at the Nurburgring. Despite this, his team refuse to criticise him and look likely to keep him for 2021. Why are they so much more lenient with him than they were with Pierre Gasly? Only Helmut Marko knows for sure, but the PF1 team do their best to answer it themselves.

