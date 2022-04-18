Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2022: Time, TV, schedule, live stream

Formula 1 touches down in Europe for the first time this season for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

This will be the third staging of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but never before have Ferrari gone into their home event in such a commanding position.

Charles Leclerc pulled off the grand slam last time out, claiming pole in Australia and following that up with victory and the fastest lap after leading every lap.

Red Bull, meanwhile, lost 18 more crucial points as Max Verstappen retired from P2 for the second time this season.

Leclerc holds a 34-point lead over Mercedes’ George Russell at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, while Ferrari are 39 points clear at the top of the Constructors’.

So, the Scuderia are very much favourites for more success this weekend on home soil, but remember, this is the first sprint qualifying weekend of 2022, so the alternative format could well have the potential to upset the odds. Can anyone spoil the Ferrari party?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

When is the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday April 22, 1330 local time (1230 UK time)

Qualifying: Friday April 22, 1700 local time (1600 UK time)

Practice 2: Saturday April 23, 1230 local time (1130 UK time)

Sprint qualifying: Saturday April 23, 1630 local time (1530 UK time)

Race: Sunday April 24, 1500 local time (1400 UK time)

Where does the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix take place?

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, more commonly known as Imola, is a 3.050-mile track, consisting of 17 turns based in the Italian town of Imola, 25 miles east of Bologna.

As for where the race gets its name from, well simply Emilia Romagna is the region that the track is based in.

Unlike most major international circuits Imola runs in an anti-clockwise direction, with its official name designed as a tribute to Ferrari’s founder Enzo Ferrari, and his son Alfredo Ferrari who died in 1956 at the age of 24.

It’s no surprise then that in previous visits to the circuit Ferrari fans have flooded through the gates for their home race.

Imola played host to the 1980 Italian Grand Prix and the San Marino Grand Prix from 1981 to 2006 before hosting races under the Emila Romagna GP banner from 2020.

The track has undergone several alterations over the years, with the current layout being in place since 2008. 2020 was the first F1 race to take place on the new layout.

Where can I watch the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports will show the entire race weekend on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also access a live stream of the coverage via Now TV.

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will show extended highlights from qualifying and the race.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from Imola. Please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data throughout every session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend, from FP1 on Friday morning to the race on Sunday afternoon.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be shown live on TV on the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal+

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Germany: Sky Sport F1, RTL

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay

Brazil: Band

Japan: DAZN

What are the odds for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Unsurprisingly, latest bookmaker information shows that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc goes into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as favourite for victory. It would be his third win in the opening four races if he pulls it off.

Here are the latest selected prices from Planet Sport Bet:

5/6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6/4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

12/1 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

14/1 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

40/1 Lando Norris (McLaren)

(last updated Saturday April 23 after sprint qualifying)

What is the starting grid for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

3 Sergio Perez Red Bull

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari

5 Lando Norris McLaren

6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

7 Valtteri Bottas

8 Kevin Magnussen Haas

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine

10 Mick Schumacher Haas

11 George Russell Mercedes

12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin

14 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

16 Esteban Ocon Alpine

17 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

18 Alex Albon Williams

19 Nicholas Latifi Williams

20 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo

What is the weather forecast for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Friday April 22: 16c, light rain showers and a gentle breeze

Saturday April 23: 21c, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Sunday April 24: 21c, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Which drivers have won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Imola of course is steeped in Formula 1 history, but under the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix name, only two drivers have so far tasted victory.

When the event first appeared on the calendar back in 2020, marking Formula 1’s return to Imola for the first time since 2006, it was Lewis Hamilton who took the chequered flag in his Mercedes.

And in a 2021 staging where Max Verstappen and Hamilton made contact at the start, a later error and trip into the gravel for Hamilton relieved the pressure on Verstappen as the Red Bull driver went on to take the win.

The previous winners of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix are:

2021 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2020 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Directions to the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola, where the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is based, sits 5 miles off the A14 highway for those travelling by car. Use the Imola exit from the E45 onto the SP610 and finally take Via Lasie, Via Lughese/Via Provinciale Lughese/SP54 and Via A.Graziadei to the track.



The SS9 will take you to the track if travelling from east of the circuit.

The nearest international airport is at Bologna, whilst reaching the track by train is convenient with Imola’s main station less than 3km away from the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Tyre choices for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Pirelli have settled in the middle of their range, so the C2 will be the hard tyre at Imola – more strategy heroics from Williams’ Alex Albon then perhaps?

The C3 tyre will be the medium, while unlike last time out in Australia, there will be no compound gap up to the soft, so the C4 will be the soft tyre.

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

Drivers’ Championship

Charles Leclerc – 71 points

George Russell – 37

Carlos Sainz – 33

Sergio Perez – 30

Lewis Hamilton – 28

Constructors’ Championship

Ferrari – 104 points

Mercedes – 65

Red Bull – 55

McLaren – 24

Alpine – 22