Torquing Point: The 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

There’s much to discuss following an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that featured plenty of triumphs, and a few disasters.

As has so often been the case in 2020, one of those to triumph was Lewis Hamilton who, with a dose of luck, won yet again. Finley and Michelle kick things off by pondering whether he would he have done so without said luck.

His win and Valtteri Bottas’s P2 finish were enough to seal Mercedes’ seventh straight Constructors’ Championship. Are they the most dominant force in the history of F1? Is such dominance good for the sport? And will it continue when Hamilton and Toto Wolff do eventually leave?

Joining the Silver Arrows on the podium was Daniel Ricciardo. With two-top three finishes in three races and P4 in the standings almost secured, the PF1 team reckon he’s making quite the claim for the Driver of the Season accolade.

His success is in part down to Renault’s improvement though, with the French team now P3 in both the pecking order and the championship. Whisper it quietly, but Fernando Alonso may have actually made a good career decision for once…

Coming home just behind Ricciardo was his former team-mate, Daniil Kvyat. His days in F1 look all but over, and judging by that performance, that could be seen as somewhat harsh. Still, at least he’s going out on a high.

Attention is then turned to a man who didn’t have such a good day, George Russell. For not the first time in his short F1 career, he had a point in his grasp, but made a huge mistake and lost out. Should the Brit’s struggles to handle pressure be a cause for concern for Mercedes and Williams?

