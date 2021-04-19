Torquing Point: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

With rain, Red Flags and rivals clashing, The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix left Torquing Point with no shortage of talking points.

Henry Valantine joins Finley to discuss the race, and the pair start off with the fight at the front between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Unlike in Bahrain, the Dutchman prevailed this time around, putting in the perfect drive to storm to victory. He’ll take a lot of confidence from that, but asides from his costly mistake, Hamilton still looked pretty handy himself. Can the Red Bull man really challenge him over the course of a season? Judging by that performance, yes.

While Verstappen and Hamilton thrived, their team-mates didn’t, with the latter’s failing to even survive. Valtteri Bottas may not have been massively at fault in the collision with George Russell, but the fact that he was being overtaken by the Williams man in the first place is cause for concern.

As for Russell, the PF1 team are in agreement that his behaviour following the incident was unsavoury, to say the least, and makes his intentions clear. The mask has slipped; he wants that Mercedes seat, and he’ll do everything he can on and off the track to get it.

One young Brit to fair much better than him was Lando Norris, who claimed his second podium with a stunning drive. With him on form and Daniel Ricciardo willing to play the team game, could McLaren have the best lineup on the grid once the Aussie finds his feet?

They’ll need both to be at their best if they are to claim P3 in the Constructors’ Championship again, as Ferrari are looking mighty strong too, with a good car and two drivers performing well, and Finley and Henry couldn’t be happier to see the two teams do battle once again.

They may not be alone in the fight for P3 either, with Pierre Gasly impressing with an excellent recovery drive in an AlphaTauri that has a lot of pace. If they are to get in the mix though, Yuki Tsunoda needs to cut out the mistakes.

