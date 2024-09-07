Every track IndyCar no longer races at — and why they fell off the calendar

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles publicly slammed the idea that the series should return to any of the “old” tracks on which it used to compete, and that the series should always be looking forward to new horizons. That may be a fairly challenging prospect; in the past 30 years, American open-wheel racing has experimented with and then dropped over 45 different race tracks, including international venues.

Today, we’ve collected a list of every track IndyCar no longer races on, going back to 30 years, to understand how many venues the series has done away with during its time as IndyCar, CART, and the IRL.

Every international track IndyCar no longer races at

Jacarepagua (2000)

CART visited Brazil at a trapezoid-shaped speedway located in Jacarepaguea, which was named Emerson Fittipaldi Speedway. The 2001 event was canceled after the promoters missed a payment deadline and failed to grant Emerson Fittipaldi access to the track to prepare it for racing.

Rockingham Speedway (2002)

Rockingham was England’s first banked oval to be built since Brooklands back in 1939, and it drew Champ Cars to the track for both 2001 and 2002. The race was not held in 2003, with the track citing “the current economic climate.”

Lausitzring (2003)

The first of two European events on the 2001 CART schedule, The American Memorial earned its name as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that had taken place just before race day. The event is best known as the track where Alex Zanardi lost both of his legs in a horrifying crash.

CART returned to the track in early 2003, but the series went bankrupt at the end of the season and was purchased by Open-Wheel Racing Series to be re-branded as the Champ Car World Series.

Brands Hatch (2003)

Brands Hatch boasts a strong history with IndyCar, but in the modern era, its first event was the London Champ Car Trophy, which took place in 2003. The race was popular with fans, but it never returned to the calendar.

Vancouver Street Circuit (2004)

IndyCar’s presence in Vancouver was never really accepted, even though the series competed there between 1990 and 2004. Drivers loved the track, and fans turned up in droves, but the land the track was located on was pegged for a major Expo 86 development, leading to the cancellation of the Camp Car event.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (2006)

Though American open-wheel first visited Montreal at Sanair Speedway, the series moved to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Formula 1’s track, between 2002 and 2006.

But the track could only be used as a circuit twice a year: Once for Formula 1, and once for another series. In 2007, the race’s promoter signed NASCAR’s Busch Series.

Fundiora Park (2006)

Between 2001 and 2006, Champ Car competed at a temporary road course in Monterrey, Mexico at Fundidora park. But at the end of the year, it was clear that Champ Car was beginning to struggle financially, and American open-wheel racing never returned.

Circuit Mont-Tremblant (2007)

Champ Car introduced an impressive calendar for the 2007 season that kicked off its international racing with a few mid-season events in Canada — including at Circuit Mont-Tremblant in Quebec. The event was won by Robert Doornbos, but as we’ll touch on below, the event didn’t continue beyond 2007 due to Champ Car’s unification with the Indy Racing League.

Circuit Zolder (2007)

In 2007, the Champ Car World Series debuted an incredible calendar loaded with international events in Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, and Mexico. Circuit Zolder in Belgium was one of two European events on the calendar.

Unfortunately, Champ Car and its oval-track rival the Indy Racing League were on the verge of bankruptcy; both series joined forces in early 2008 to become what we now know as IndyCar, and the international races fell away.

The Belgian Champ Car Grand Prix at Zolder was won by Sebastien Bourdais.

Circuit TT Assen (2007)

In 2007, the Champ Car World Series hosted the Bavaria Champ Car Grand Prix in Assen, Netherlands, as the second of the series’ two European events. The race was won by Justin Wilson.

Surfers Paradise Street Circuit (2007-2008)

After Assen came Champ Car’s 2007 race on the Gold Coast of Australia at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit. In 2007, it was one of the final points-paying events on the series calendar, won again by none other than Sebastien Bourdais, and it had been a regular feature on the calendar beginning in 1991.

After IndyCar unified in 2008, the series held a non-championship exhibition race at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit in 2008, but it was the final time American open-wheel cars traveled to Australia.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2007)

The last event of Champ Car’s 2007 season took place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a track that had regularly appeared on the series’ calendar since 2002. The event was won by Bourdais.

Twin Ring Motegi Speedway (2010)

CART headed off to Twin Ring Motegi Speedway in Japan for the first time in 1998, hosting events until 2002. In 2003, it became part of the IRL calendar. After the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, the oval was damaged beyond repair.

Twin Ring Motegi road course (2011)

IndyCar attempted to compete at the Motegi road course in 2011, after which point waning popularity forced IndyCar to abandon its Japanese ambitions.

Edmonton City Centre Airport Speedway (2012)

Edmonton in Alberta, Canada introduced a temporary street track near the Edmonton Airport. American open-wheel first raced there in 2005 nd maintain its presence until 2012, when a lack of attendance and support from local businesses led to the event’s end.

Sao Paulo Street Circuit (2013)

Between 2010 and 2013, IndyCar competed in the streets of Sao Paulo — and it came with a huge prize purse and all-expenses-paid travel to make the travel worth it for the teams. Sponsors, however, decided not to continue paying, and the race never returned.

Every domestic track IndyCar no longer races at

Charlotte Motor Speedway (1999)

The Indy Racing League competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway — an icon on the NASCAR schedule — between 1997 and 1999. Sadly, three spectators were killed after debris from a crash flew into the grandstands. The race was canceled immediately, and the IRL never returned.

Dover Motor Speedway (1999)

Dover lasted on the Indy Racing League calendar for two years, in 1998 and 1999. However, it didn’t quite capture the imagination of fans, and few turned up — resulting in it dropping off the calendar.

Walt Disney World Speedway (2000)

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Corporation built this track at the Walt Disney World Resort as a way to provide an all-seasons racing surface. However, the track faced ample issues with its design, parking, and more, as well as a crash that left racer Sam Schmidt paralyzed. The event was closed after 2000 after concerns were raised about possible race date conflicts with the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (2001)

The Indy Racing League competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a few different bursts of time, most recently between 1998 and 2001. Few reasons were given for its removal from the calendar, but some assumed it was due to potential crashes.

Houston street circuit (2001)

CART signed a deal to race on Houston’s downtown streets between 1998 and 2001. Construction in downtown Nashville, however, ended up cancelling the race for 2002.

Chicago Motor Speedway at Sportsman’s Park (2002)

Built in part by Chip Ganassi, the CART series raced there between 1999 and 2002 — but the track in Cicero, Illinois ultimately succumbed to financial problems within the motorsport industry. A different Chicago track was built in 2001, where racing continued.

Bayfront Park street circuit (2003)

This street circuit utilized part of Biscayne Bay and hosted two different events at the start of the American open-wheel racing season. Sadly, few folks turned out to these events. The track was later utilized in vague form for a Formula E event.

Nazareth Speedway (2004)

Between 2002 and 2004, IndyCar held a race at the classic Nazareth Speedway. In late 2004, the International Speedway Corporation closed the track, so racing never had a chance to return.

Pikes Peak International Raceway (2005)

Pikes Peak is better known for its hillclimb, but the Colorado region hosted events on its oval for years. After being purchased by the International Speedway Corporation, the track was shut down for major racing events.

Denver street circuit (2006)

The streets of Denver first hosted an open-wheel race in 1909, but later attempts to bring motorsport to the city only lasted briefly. It was initially added to the 2007 season schedule but ultimately removed when Champ Car couldn’t find a date that worked with the city.

Burke Lakefront Airport street circuit (2007)

The Grand Prix of Cleveland was introduced in 1982 as an event taking place at an airport in Ohio, allowing for fast speeds. Fans loved the event, but it fell off the calendar after the IRL/Champ Car reunification and has never been revived.

San Jose street circuit (2007)

Champ Car headed to the streets of San Jose, California for a three-year period in the mid-2000s. It was scheduled for 2008, but after Champ Car and the IRL merged, the race was ultimately dropped.

Michigan International Speedway (2007)

Michigan lasted on the Indy schedule from 1970 all the way to 2007, but it was canceled after that final running. The track was notoriously dangerous, and it never attracted large enough crowds to justify its place on the calendar. It lasted as long as it did because it was owned by Roger Penske.

Fremont Street circuit (2007)

Champ Car hosted a well-liked street circuit around the Fremont Experience in Las Vegas. The race lasted one outing before it was dropped, as Champ Car and the IRL joined forces.

Streets of Phoenix, Arizona (2007)

Perhaps this event shouldn’t quite count, but we’re including it for good measure. Champ Car organized a street race in Phoenix, Arizona for the 2007 season that was intended to last for five years. However, the event organizers were unable to secure corporate sponsorship and called off the event just a few months before the race was supposed to run.

Richmond Raceway (2009)

IndyCar raced at Richmond between 2001 and 2009, and it quickly became one of the most popular IndyCar races on the schedule — but the track stated that for 2010, it would no longer appear on the IndyCar schedule. It was simply too expensive, and the series and track couldn’t agree on costs.

Kansas Speedway (2010)

IndyCar raced at Kansas between 2001 and 2010, with it being one of the tracks that survived the Champ Car/IRL merger. NASCAR, however, wanted a second race date at the track, which resulted in a conflict with IndyCar. IndyCar lost out on its race date.

Chicagoland Speedway (2010)

A replacement for the Chicago race track in Cicero and organized in joint partnership between IMS president Tony George and NASCAR CEO Bill France Jr., Chicagoland hosted IndyCar events between 2001 and 2010. But in 2011, the track announced Indy racing wouldn’t be returning, saying it was “unable to come to terms with the IndyCar Series.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway (2010)

Open-wheel series raced at Homestead-Miami between 1996 and 2010, but the track’s objectives “were not aligned” with IndyCar’s. With little other information, the series stopped racing there.

Kentucky Speedway (2011)

American open-wheel competed at Kentucky between 2000 and 2011, making history in 2002 when Sarah Fisher became the first woman to take a pole position in a major open-wheel competition. But the track wasn’t particularly popular with fans, and IndyCar failed to reach an agreement to bring it back for 2012.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2011)

IndyCar competed at NHMS between 1992 and 1998 before returning for a one-0ff in 2011. Few fans turned up at the track, and officials decided to restart the race despite the track surface being moist after a rain delay. Danica Patrick spun, resulting in a huge and controversial wreck that marred the relationship between the track, the series, and the fans.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2011)

When IndyCar returned to Las Vegas, it did so at the large Las Vegas Motor Speedway track — which was to host the season finale in 2011. Sadly, fan-favorite Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash on just lap 12. IndyCar canceled the race and refused to return to the circuit after.

Baltimore street circuit (2013)

IndyCar hosted three runnings of the Grand Prix of Baltimore on Maryland’s streets. The event was a mess from the start; its first running was hosted by Baltimore Racing Development, which ended up in massive debt to Baltimore. The next year, Downforce Racing managed the race but failed to meet its obligations.

In 2012, Andretti Sports Marketing took over, but the event was dropped soon afterward.

Houston Reliant Park street circuit (2015)

In 2006, Champ Car organized a return to Houston — albeit in the parking lot of Reliant Park and not downtown. The event lasted a few years, but a poor scheduling decision placed the event in the middle of summer in 2014. Turnout was poor, and the race was brutal for the drivers; the race promoter decided enough was enough, and canceled the race after 2015.

NOLA Motorsports Park (2015)

IndyCar’s single race in Louisiana took place at NOLA Motorsports Park in 2015. Heavy rain turned the event into an all-around disaster that attracted a meager 10,000 spectators. Despite a three-year deal, IndyCar and NOLA killed the deal.

Auto Club Speedway (2015)

IndyCar raced at Auto Club, also known as California Speedway, between 1997-2005 and 2012-2015. The final event in 2015 was almost universally praised as putting on exceptional racing, but fans failed to turn up, and IndyCar wanted more money for racing at the track. It didn’t return in 2016.

Watkins Glen International (2017)

IndyCar has had a fraught history at the iconic Watkins Glen Circuit, with events taking place between 1979-1981, 2005-2010, and most recently between 2016-2017. Poor turnout saw the track dropped after its two-year revival.

Sonoma Raceway (2018)

Sonoma hosted IndyCar events between 2005 and 2018 and served for several years as the season finale. In 2019, however, IndyCar swapped Sonoma for Laguna Seca after Sonoma could no longer pay for the full sanctioning fee.

Phoenix Raceway (2018)

IndyCar found a near-permanent home at Phoenix between 1964 and 2005, but the series didn’t return until 2016 through 2018. The series pinpointed “disappointing” attendance as its reason for not returning.

Circuit of the Americas (2019)

IndyCar hosted exactly one race at Circuit of the Americas, F1’s Austin, Texas racing venue. The second running of the race was canceled due to COVID, but COTA has found more success hosting NASCAR than it did IndyCar.

Pocono Raceway (2019)

American open-wheel racing competed at Pocono between 1971 and 1989, then between 2013 and 2019. Few reasons were given for the track’s eventual removal from the schedule, but nasty crashes in 2015, 2018, and 2019 soured many fans on attending events at the track.

Texas Motor Speedway (2023)

IndyCar raced at Texas Motor Speedway between 1997 and 2023, but poor turnouts and NASCAR sweeping in to take over ended IndyCar’s reign there due to schedule conflicts. Roger Penske has suggested the race will return in the future, but it isn’t clear when.

Nashville street circuit (2023)

IndyCar’s audacious street circuit in Nashville kicked off in 2021 and continued through 2023, but this year, the track is off the calendar. It’s expected to return in future years, as it only failed to appear on the schedule due to construction on the racing surface.

