Explained: Who owns each Formula 1 team after Qatar confirm Audi purchase

Being an F1 team owner is a lucrative business given the huge popularity of the sport so it is no surprise to see owners from all around the world get involved.

From multi-partner owners to one group on its own, the F1 grid is made up of a number of ownership models and here is how each team is controlled.

Who owns each Formula 1 team?

McLaren Formula 1 Team – McLaren Group (Mumtalakat Holding Company) and MSP Sports Capital

McLaren Racing is a subsidiary of the wider McLaren brand called the McLaren Group which encompasses both the racing teams and the car manufacturer.

In 2023, Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, took full ownership of the McLaren Group having first become a shareholder in 2007.

Despite McLaren Group being owned by Bahrain, the racing team does have an external investor in the form of American investment firm MSP Sports Capital who purchased 15% for £185 million in 2020 as the team looked to raise funds during COVID. That stake was increased to 33% in 2022.

Scuderia Ferrari HP – Exor N.V., Piero Ferrari and public ownership

2015 saw a significant change to the Ferrari ownership model with F1’s oldest team floated on the stock market in New York and Milan.

Of those stocks, Exor N.V., the holding company of the wealthy Italian Agnelli family, owns the biggest stake at 22.91% followed by Piero Ferrari who received 10% after his father and team founder Enzo ferrari died in 1988.

The remaining 67.09% is owned by the public.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB F1 Team – Red Bull GmbH

As Zak Brown likes to point out, Red Bull and VCARB ultimately have the same owner and that is Red Bull GmbH.

The Austrian company is primarily known for selling energy drinks and was set up in 1984 by Dietrich Mateschitz and Chaleo Yoovidhya.

Following Mateschitz’s death in 2022, his 49% passed on to his son Mark while Thai businessman Chalerm Yoovidhya, also son of one of the founders, holds onto the other 51%.

Red Bull acquired an F1 team when they purchased Jaguar in 2005 and they then purchased Minardi in 2006 before turning it into Toro Rosso.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team – Mercedes-Benz Group, Toto Wolff and INEOS

Mercedes are owned by three parties all of which hold an equal stake in the team: Mercedes-Benz Group, Toto Wolff and INEOS.

The Mercedes-Benz group, formerly known as Daimler, purchased a 45.1% stake of Brawn GP in 2010 alongside the 30% acquired by Aabar Investments. In 2011, the two parties bought the remaining 24.9% before Daimler took full control the year after that.

The next ownership shuffle came in 2013 when Toto Wolff joined from Williams and purchased a 30% stake while Niki Lauda bought 10%.

In 2019, Lauda passed away and his stake returned to Mercedes before the team welcomed chemical company INEOS in 2020 who bought a third of the team. That also saw Wolff increase his share to a third while Daimler reduced theirs to the same amount.

INEOS, led by British businessman Jim Ratcliffe, owns a number of sports teams including the INEOS Britannia sailing team, OGC Nice and most recently Manchester United.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team – AMR Holdings GP Limited and Arctos Partners

The Silverstone team has been through various names and owners since Eddie Jordan established it in 1991 but in 2019, a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll purchased the team under the name Racing Point UK.

In 2021, Stroll became the executive chairman of the Aston Martin car company and so changed the name to AMR Holdings GP Limited and the F1 team became Aston Martin.

In November 2023, Stroll sold a minority share of the team to private equity firm Arctos Partners.

There have been rumours of Stroll selling more of the team to title sponsor Aramaco but that has yet to materialise.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – Haas Automation

The American outfit is entirely owned by Haas Automation which is owned by American millionaire Gene Haas.

While this gives Gene control of the team, it does mean the team is often outspent by their rivals but in recent years they have attracted major sponsors such as MoneyGram and a collaboration with Toyota.

BWT Alpine F1 Team – Renault Group and Otro Capital

If you wanted an F1 team owned by a movie star and NFL quarterback, then Alpine are the ones for you.

While the majority of the Enstone team is owned by the Renault Group, in June 2023 the French company sold a 24% stake to investment group Otro Capital.

That US-based group includes the likes of RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments and with it, a number of high-profile investors.

Athletes such as Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are all investors as well as Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Williams Racing – Dorilton Capital

Having been set up by Frank Williams in 1977, the Williams family held control until 2020 when the rising cost of F1 saw them sell to US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Since then, the Williams family have moved away from the team with Frank passing away in 2021 while Claire Williams left her role of deputy team principal in 2020.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber – Audi and Qatar Investment Authority

There has been quite the focus on the ownership of this team over the last few years with Audi announcing a minority stake purchase in Sauber in January 2023 but in March of 2024 they upped that stake to 100%.

Later that same year, Audi announced they had sold roughly 30% of the team to the Qatar Investment Authority which is the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar and holds assets estimated to be around $526 billion.