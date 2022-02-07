F1 2022: Launch dates, pre-season test, TV and schedule

How on earth do you try and follow what happened during the 2021 season? Well, F1 2022 also has potential to surprise with the introduction of widespread regulation changes.

When the dust well and truly settles on the F1 2021 campaign, Max Verstappen will be defending his World Championship title in a sport that is going to look very different to what we have seen over the past eight years.

All-new ground effect cars are making their way onto the grid as Formula 1 looks to try and create a more competitive series and bring the field closer together both on and off the track in 2022 and beyond.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the F1 2022 season…

When are the F1 2022 car launch dates?

Launch season is always an exciting time for fans and teams alike but, with the aforementioned all-new cars incoming, the excitement levels could not be higher.

Teams will be trying their best to keep their technical innovations under wraps as beady eyes from their competitors will begin to look at how others have interpreted the new regulations.

Haas were the first team to launch with some renders of their 2022 livery, with the rest of the schedule as follows:

Red Bull: February 9

Aston Martin: February 10

McLaren: February 11

AlphaTauri: February 14

Williams: February 15

Ferrari: February 17

Mercedes: February 18

Alpine: February 21

Alfa Romeo: February 27

Haas: February 4

What are the F1 2022 cars called?

There won’t be many prizes given out for the most innovative car name, with many teams opting to keep things nice and orderly by going up one on their respective scales. Alfa Romeo have broken the mould a little bit by going from the C41 in 2021 to the C40 in 2022, rather than the C42. That’s because the team had already started working on the C40 before the rule changes were pushed back until the 2022 season.

Mercedes: W13

Red Bull: RB18

Ferrari: F1-75

McLaren: MCL36

Alpine: A522

AlphaTauri: AT03

Aston Martin: AMR22

Williams: TBC

Alfa Romeo: C40

Haas: VF-22

When is F1 2022 testing and is it on TV?

F1 2022 testing is split over the course of six days ahead of the 2022 campaign getting underway on March 18-20 in Bahrain.

The first three days will be spent in Barcelona but this event will be behind closed doors and won’t be available to watch on TV or stream. F1TV intend to broadcast a daily round-up show from the Circuit de Catalunya.

After a break, the 10 Formula 1 teams will set up camp in Bahrain for the second test, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 for UK and Ireland viewers and in territories where access to F1TV Pro is available.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, February 23 – Day 1, First Test, Barcelona, Circuit de Catalunya

Thursday, February 24 – Day 2, First Test, Barcelona, Circuit de Catalunya

Friday, February 25 – Day 3, First Test, Barcelona, Circuit de Catalunya

Thursday, March 10 – Day 1, Second Test, Bahrain, Sakhir International

Friday, March 11 – Day 2, Second Test, Bahrain, Sakhir International

Saturday, March 12 – Day 3, Second Test, Bahrain, Sakhir International

What is the full F1 2022 calendar?

March 18-20: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

March 25-27: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

April 8-10: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

April 22-24: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 6-8: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

May 20-22: Spanish Grand Prix, Catalunya

May 27-29: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 10-12: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

June 17-19: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July 1-3: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 8-10: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 22-24: French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

July 29-31: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 26-28: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

September 2-4: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 9-11: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 23-25: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

September 30-October 2: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

October 7-9: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October 21-23: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 28-30: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 11-13: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos

November 18-20: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

Where can I watch the F1 2022 season?

In the UK, every session, from the start of FP1 to the end of the race, is available via pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports. A live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via Now TV.

Highlights of both qualifying sessions and the race will be shown on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4.

If you have F1TV Pro, you can watch all the action live, too. Please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the weekend, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before each practice (first and second practice sessions are now 90 minutes long instead of 60) and qualifying, and one hour before the race.

The F1 2022 season will be shown live on TV on the following stations in the following key markets:

United States: ESPN and ABC (US GP and Mexico GP only)

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10 (Aus GP only)

France: Canal+, C8 (Bahrain GP, Monaco GP, French GP, US GP and Mexico GP only)

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (Emilia Romagna, Spanish and Italian GPs live only)

Germany: Sky Sport F1, RTL (Emilia Romagna, Spain, Italy & Saudi Arabian GPs only)

Spain: DAZN, Telecinco (Spanish GP only)

Netherlands: Viaplay

Brazil: Band, TV Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV Next

What is the F1 2022 driver line-up?

There are a lot of familiar faces and line-ups for the F1 2022 season, with just three teams changing personnel ahead of this landmark campaign.

At Mercedes, George Russell has replaced Valtteri Bottas, who has joined Alfa Romeo alongside rookie recruit Guanyu Zhou. The only other change sees Alex Albon return to Formula 1 to take Russell’s old spot at Williams.

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

Alpine: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

Williams: Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

Haas: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin

Who is favourite for the F1 2022 title?

Lewis Hamilton – 6/4

Max Verstappen – 9/4

George Russell – 6/1

Charles Leclerc – 14/1

Carlos Sainz – 25/1

Lando Norris – 35/1

Sergio Perez – 40/1

Fernando Alonso – 50/1

Daniel Ricciardo – 66/1