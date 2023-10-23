Revealed: The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

In a fictional world with no Red Bull dominating, who would be the driver and team leading the title races?

Red Bull ticked one title box by securing the Constructors’ crown at Suzuka, and Max Verstappen followed that up in Qatar by sealing his third consecutive Drivers’ title with five rounds to spare.

But behind the sport’s dominant force, it is proving to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memories with a total of nine non-Red Bull drivers to have made it onto the podium so far this year.

A competitive year…if you look past Red Bull

It is also a season of ebbs and flows with the likes of Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren all enjoying their moment in the sun at different points of the year.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri secured his first ever F1 podium at Suzuka – the 11th different driver to make it into the top three in 16 races – with a frantic battle breaking out behind Red Bull.

With that in mind, let’s have a look at this hypothetical world.

A close battle at the top of the standings

While Verstappen is running away with this year’s title, should he not be taking part then Formula 1 fans would be treated to a gripping battle between two former foes.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton would instead be the drivers duelling for the title, a sight which would no doubt delight fans around the world as two ex-teammates go toe-to-toe.

Those two are very much in a league of their own with the two Ferrari drivers next on the list.

Mercedes leading the Constructors’ charge

While Alonso may be ahead in the Drivers’, it is actually the Mercedes duo who are top of the Constructors’ table, ahead of Ferrari close behind, with Aston Martin third in this particular standing, chiefly through Alonso’s exploits this season.

Hamilton would have taken top points in the sprint, but after a DNF and DSQ for him and Alonso in Austin respectively, only four points would separate them at the top of this hypothetical Drivers’ Championship.

A podium for Sainz puts him 39 points off top spot, with the potential for a late tilt at hypothetical title glory on the cards, perhaps?

Drivers’ Standings without Red Bull in full:

[Correct as of 2023 United Grand Prix]

1. Fernando Alonso – 280

2. Lewis Hamilton – 276

3. Carlos Sainz – 241

4. Lando Norris – 218

5. Charles Leclerc – 215

6. George Russell – 199

7. Oscar Piastri – 121

8. Lance Stroll – 97

9. Pierre Gasly – 93

10. Esteban Ocon – 78

11. Alexander Albon – 60

12. Valtteri Bottas – 29

13. Yuki Tsunoda – 28

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 20

15. Zhou Guanyu – 18

16. Kevin Magnussen – 12

17. Liam Lawson – 9

18. Logan Sargeant – 7

19. Daniel Ricciardo – 0

20. Nyck de Vries – 0

Constructors’ Standings without Red Bull in full:

1. Mercedes – 475

2. Ferrari – 456

3. Aston Martin – 367

4. McLaren – 339

5. Alpine – 171

6. Williams – 67

7. Alfa Romeo – 47

8. AlphaTauri – 37

9. Haas – 32

