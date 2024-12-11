World Destructors’ Championship: The complete F1 2024 crash damage standings

Williams have a 1-2 for F1 2024 but it wasn’t recorded in a Grand Prix nor in the standings, it’s from the crash damage list for the season.

The Grove team in fact holds down three of the top four positions, Sergio Perez in the Red Bull keeping them from a full podium.

Williams have an estimated €13.8m repair bill in F1 2024

Williams ran three drivers this season in Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and Franco Colapinto with the latter called up to replace Sargeant after the American had one crash too many for the team.

Ironically it was Colapinto, who was in the FW46 for nine races, who racked up the biggest repair bill according to F1Maximaal.

Damaging five front wings and noses, six front suspensions, three floors and a chassis amongst other parts, the Argentinean’s estimated crash damage was €5,054,000 while Albon, who broke seven front wings and noses as well as eight front and rear suspensions, came in at €4,975,400.

Perez was the only other driver over the 4 million mark at €4,698,400. Most of his damage was caused by one crash when he was rear-ended by Kevin Magnussen at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

As for Sargeant, the ousted driver cost Williams €3,810,200 in his 15 races.

More on the crazy world of Formula 1

Memorable meltdowns and temper tantrums: Five drivers who lost their cool on team radio

Seven chaotic F1 race weekends: Missile strikes, COVID-19, track invaders and more

George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc completed the top ten.

It meant when all was said and done after Formula 1’s longest-ever season of 24 Grands Prix, Williams’ repair bill was a whopping €13,839,600, more than double that of second-placed Red Bull’s €6,148,400.

Ferrari completed the crash damage podium with €4,892,600, narrowly beating Aston Martin.

Team boss James Vowles is worried Williams’ numerous crashes, especially late in the season, could tip them over the budget cap.

“If a wheel hits the wall, you can almost certainly expect a million in damage. Because then the wing is also broken, the suspension, the wheel rim, the floor, the sidepod,” Vowles told Auto Motor und Sport.

Having recorded several multi-million dollar crashes late in the season, the team boss admitted it would be “very, very difficult” for Williams to stay within this year’s budget cap.

“No team can easily get away with so many accidents,” he added. “And it is difficult to save that much somewhere else until the end of December.”

According to AMuS, teams can borrow from the following year’s budget in order to avoid a penalty, however, ‘if you take out five million dollars, you will be credited with ten million the following year’. Therefore taking a penalty, as Red Bull did in 2021 when they had to pay a $7 million fine, could be the better option.

The full teams’ list

as per F1Maximaal

Williams €13,839,600

Red Bull €6,148,400

Ferrari €4,892,600

Aston Martin €4,375,000

Mercedes €4,337,600

Racing Bulls €3,686,200

Sauber €2,924,400

Haas €2,666,200

Alpine €2,371,000

McLaren €2,347,200

Read next: David Coulthard exclusive: How family tragedy is fuelling next female F1 driver hunt