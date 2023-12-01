F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

Williams confirmed that Logan Sargeant will be continuing into the 2024 season, and this completes the grid for next year.

There was a two-month gap between the last contract announcement, AlphaTauri confirming their 2024 line-up, and this one – which was the only seat remaining on the grid in 2024, but Sargeant has done enough to keep his seat for another year at Williams.

Here is every team on the grid and which of their drivers are confirmed 2024 runners:

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Contract until end of 2028)

Perhaps the most secure of all drivers on the grid as Verstappen and Red Bull’s partnership currently looks like a match made in heaven.

With a title-winning car beneath him, the Dutchman has looked unstoppable and put pen to paper on a five-year extension in March 2022.

Sergio Perez (Contract until end of 2024)

With AlphaTauri confirming their line up, Perez’s place is now as secure as Verstappen’s, with rumours having swirled over his future despite his long-contracted status until the end of 2024.

Red Bull are sticking with their man having handed him a new contract shortly before the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, which was won by the Mexican.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Contract until end of 2025)

Hamilton and Mercedes sure made us wait for it, but on the eve of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, finally the announcement came that Hamilton will race on with the team under a deal running until the end of 2025.

George Russell (Contract until end of 2025)

In the same announcement, Mercedes also confirmed a contract extension of the same length for Hamilton’s compatriot and team-mate Russell, meaning their line-up for F1 2024 and beyond is set.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Contract until end of 2024)

Charles Leclerc committed his future to the Italian outfit in December 2019 with a staggering five-year deal that also tripled his pay, in what was the longest ever contract ever given to a Ferrari driver.

Leclerc and Ferrari will be hoping the Monégasque has at least one title come the end of his current deal.

Carlos Sainz (Contract until end of 2024)

The future of Ferrari is secured with Sainz having signed a new contract in the 2022 season following an impressive debut campaign with the team.

The deal, which the Spaniard signed in April 2022, is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Contract until end of 2025)

After significant improvement year-on-year, Norris decided to commit his future to McLaren.

While others doubted his faith given McLaren’s current standing, Norris was confident they were on course to achieve the goal he had set himself – winning races and fighting for World Championships.

Oscar Piastri (Contract until end of 2026)

Perhaps not wanting to have a repeat of the Alpine fiasco involving Piastri, McLaren gave him an initial two-year deal despite him being a rookie in the sport.

Having impressed on his first year in F1, the team gave him a new multi-year deal that will see him stay with McLaren until at least the end of 2026.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (Contract until end of 2024)

In what could be the final contract of Alonso’s incredible career, the Spaniard is set to race his final season in 2024 – but he may want to be put his retirement on hold if Aston Martin can continue to make great strides forward.

Lance Stroll (Rolling contract)

In regards to his Aston Martin stay, it’s hard to say much more about Stroll than his dad owns the team but, well, his dad does own the team so expect to see the Canadian on the grid again in 2024.

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (Contract until end of 2024)

Ocon was rewarded for his upturn in form in 2021 when he was handed a three-year deal by Alpine with the French team showing their faith in him.

The security of Ocon has been a welcome tonic given the nature of the other seat at the team.

Pierre Gasly (Contract until end of 2024 season with option of one-year extension)

Gasly made the move from AlphaTauri to Alpine in 2022 after weeks of speculation and has secured his short-term future in the sport with a two-year deal.

There is also the option for a one-year extension should Gasly impress with the French outfit.

Williams

Logan Sargeant (Contract until end of 2024)

The seat Logan Sargeant occupied was the last to be decided upon, with Williams team principal James Vowles giving him every opportunity to impress for the remainder of 2023. He did enough to keep his seat for another year, meaning the F1 2024 grid will be rookie-free.

Alex Albon (Contract until end of 2024)

The Thai-British driver impressed enough in his first season back in the sport that Williams rewarded him with a new deal through until the end of the 2024 season.

AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo (Contract until end of 2024) Despite his audition being sidetracked by a broken hand, AlphaTauri have confirmed Daniel Ricciardo will be one of their two 2024 drivers, and he’s “stoked”.

Yuki Tsunoda (Contract until end of 2024) Yuki Tsunoda is the second car next season, which will mark his fourth year with the Red Bull junior team.

And it’s all to play for the teammates with a possible 2025 Red Bull seat up for grabs.

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas (Contract until end of 2024)

In what will be the first season without Alfa Romeo as their partner, Sauber, will have the comforting and familiar presence of Bottas in their car.

It is also a comforting position for the Finn having signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2021 instead of the usual one-year deals he was given at his previous team Mercedes.

Zhou Guanyu (Contract until end of 2024)

Having kept his nose clean during his second season in the sport, as well as providing performances of a similar level to the more experienced Bottas, it’s no surprise that Sauber have opted for continuity for 2024 by keeping Zhou Guanyu onboard.

Audi’s influence on the team will soon kick in, will things remain as amicable between Zhou and Bottas as the allure of a factory drive with the German marque becomes a more tangible future?

Haas

Kevin Magnussen (contract until end of 2024)

In need of a driver on short notice after the sacking of Nikita Mazepin prior to the start of 2022, Kevin Magnussen was drafted back into Formula 1 – and he has seen his stay extended for a third year, with a new deal until 2024.

Nico Hulkenberg (contract until end of 2024)

Haas have opted to stick with the devils they know and retain both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the F1 2024 season. Having trialled two rookies in seasons past with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, the American outfit are seeing the true value of working with experienced drivers.

