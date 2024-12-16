With the 2024 season done and dusted, it is time to reveal who you picked for your awards of the year.

From best driver to best race of the year, we asked you to pick your favourite moments of the season and this is what you came back to us with.

The F1 2024 season awards as voted for by you

Driver of the Year – Max Verstappen

It will come as little surprise that the World Champion was also your Driver of the Year with Max Verstappen taking close to two thirds of the vote share.

The Dutchman may not have matched his feats of 2023 but his early season form combined with his determination to drag the RB20 as high as possible saw him win another world title.

Driver of the year not called Max Verstappen – Lando Norris

Taking away the World Champion, Lando Norris was another obvious winner.

With Verstappen not having a serious title rival since 2021, Norris looked as if he could put the most pressure on the Red Bull driver this season and duly did in the middle portion of the year.

Norris was at his best after he got his first win under his belt but some small flaws showed how near perfect you have to be to get the better of Verstappen. Still though, it was a coming of age year for Norris and he picked up 43% of your vote.

Worst Driver of the Year – Sergio Perez

Three big selections in this category but it was Sergio Perez who picked up 40% of the vote.

It was a dismal year for Perez with him being outclassed by not just his team-mate but seven other drivers and his performances led to Red Bull missing out on retaining the Constructors’ title.

Behind Perez, 25% of you voted for Logan Sargeant while 18% voted for Lance Stroll.

Best Race of the Year – Sao Paulo GP

Just two races earned more than 10% of the vote share and while 23% of you loved Lewis Hamilton’s victory at Silverstone, 43% of you voted for Verstappen’s wet weather brilliance in Sao Paulo.

With the Red Bull driver starting P17, Verstappen needed every little bit of his skill, and some favourable race control timings, to rise up the order but a mixture of that and Red Bull’s on-point strategy saw him win his first race since June and further cement his title chances.

Worst Race of the Year – Monaco GP

An unsurprising winner for this category as Monaco continues to both fascinate and frustrate. The qualifying session is still must watch but the race itself is largely a procession with the top 10 all finishing where they started.

There was at least some history this year with Charles Leclerc finally winning his home race much to the fans’ delight but aside from that, there was not much to celebrate.

Team Boss of the Year – Andrea Stella (McLaren)

While Fred Vasseur and Ayao Komatsu have both overseen transformations at their teams, McLaren becoming World Champions for the first time since 1998 is in no small part thanks to Andrea Stella.

When Andreas Seidl left for Audi in 2023, it was a risk to give the team principal role to Stella who had never worked in a similar position before – but it has proven to be a masterstroke with his ability to manage people combined with his technical knowledge making hm an ideal candidate to oversee the team’s turnaround.

Under Stella’s watch, McLaren have gone from a shadow of their former selves to World Champions and the Italian will be aiming to repeat the trick in 2025.

Drive of the Year – Max Verstappen at the Sao Paulo GP

Another clear winner for this category with the majority of you picking Verstappen’s drive in Sao Paulo as the best of the year.

Other mentions include Leclerc at Monza, Hamilton at Silverstone and Oliver Bearman in Saudi Arabia.

Shock of the Year – Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari

Given it occurred before the season, Lewis Hamilton announcing he was leaving Mercedes to Ferrari seems familiar now but at the time it was an almighty shock.

A rumour turned into confirmed within the space of a day and the biggest driver move in F1 history was complete, easily making it the biggest shock of the season as voted by you.

It was not the only big news of the year though with Adrian Newey departing Red Bull to join Aston Martin as well as the likes of Red Bull not winning the championship, Alpine’s double podium in Sao Paulo and the early form of Franco Colapinto.

Best Livery – McLaren’s chrome and Senna tribute and Alpine’s Deadpool and Wolverine look

We have been treated to some excellent one off liveries this season but there were three candidates that received almost an equal split of the vote.

Two of them came from McLaren which is not surprising given their history and you were particularly impressed with the chrome car for the United States Grand Prix and the incredible Senna tribute for Monaco.

Away from Woking, plenty of you also liked Alpine’s Deadpool and Wolverine promo car with red and black featuring yellow claw marks. Bonus points for Gasly and Ocon having Wolverine and Deadpool themed helmets too.

Next year’s title winner – Max Verstappen (just)

Not necessarily an award but we wanted to get a vibe of how you are feeling for next season’s title and unsurprisingly, two drivers split the vote.

29% of you are backing Lando Norris to take his first crown while 31% of you believe Verstappen will get it done for a fifth time.

Away from that pair, 17% of you said Leclerc and 12% believe Hamilton will mark his first year at Ferrari with an eighth World Championship.

