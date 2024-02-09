As carbon fibre reigns supreme, we have ranked the liveries we have seen so far ahead of the 2024 season.

Formula 1 is a dull place to be at the moment in terms of liveries with teams desperate to save weight and while that may change in the future, for now we are stuck with some of the worst looking cars in recent years.

While some have gone nearly all carbon fibre, there are others who have at least made a bit of effort. Here are the 2024 entries ranked:

6.) Alpine’s A524

The most disappointing one of the lot so far has gone to Alpine whose car may be 95% new but the bodywork is 95% carbon fibre.

The team did not help themselves by teasing a pink camo livery and after the cars produced last year for the French outfit, expectation was far higher than reality.

The car really has minimal colour and even the pink version is not the bold choice we have seen of late. The A524 was unveiled at the same time as Alpine’s WEC entry and that was a far better livery choice and only served to make the F1 effort look worse.

The team are at least redeemed a little having shown the actual car at the launch and not a show model.

5.) Williams’ FW46

Williams have followed the trend as they strip away colour in favour of carbon fibre but with a dark blue to match it, it is hard to know how easy they will be to spot during a race.

In terms of when it is stationary, it does look nice but let us not forget this is a team that has Gulf as one of its major sponsors – so why could we not have had more of that distinct light blue and orange?

Yes some special liveries may come later in the year but it would have been good to see them adopt that style all year round. Had they done that then they could well have had the best livery on the grid.

4.) Haas’ VF-24

There is not much you can say about Haas’ car other than, well, it looks like a Haas.

The red, white and black theme has been used since MoneyGram became title sponsors in 2023 and the 2024 is more of an evolution than a revolution.

The white halo should at least make it easy to spot during a race.

3.) McLaren’s MCL38

The MCL38 was the first livery we saw with a surprise unveiling by McLaren in January and as other teams have begun to lift covers, any disappointment that was initially felt has disappeared.

McLaren have dropped the blue that has been part of their papaya revolution, which does give the car a ‘Tony the Tiger’ kind of feel, but the bar is so low this year that any colour is now seen as a plus point.

The Woking team have not disappointed in that regard. Their distinctive papaya runs down the nose onto the front wing as well as a healthy splash on the engine cover and rear wing.

McLaren being McLaren, we will no doubt see a number of special liveries throughout the year too.

2.) Stake F1’s C44

So we may have an issue with their name but this new era of Sauber at least came with an exciting looking car. Whereas other teams have used a lot of black/carbon fibre as a necessity, on the C44 it at least looks like a design choice.

The nose design is not too dissimilar from Alpine’s with black in the middle and a strip of colour running down the side but it is the distinctive neon green that works so well.

The front wing being entirely green is also a welcome change from the carbon fibre on the rest of the grid and while we have not seen it during a race yet, we are confident that the neon green will at least make the team easy to spot.

Now if we can just get rid of some of the many stickers saying Stake, we might be onto a winner.

1.) Visa Cash App RB’s VCARB 01

Maybe it is a theme of teams with terrible names that they feel some kind of guilt and therefore produce an excellent livery, which is certainly the case with Visa Cash App RB.

While we still do not know what exactly to call them, we can at least take solace in a gorgeous looking car and one that very much says Toro Rosso is back.

The familiar blue with some added accents easily make it the best livery so far.

Read next: Explained: Why F1’s era of colour is over…but could come back