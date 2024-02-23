F1 2024 pre-season testing: All the key stats and facts from Bahrain

F1 2024 pre-season testing is in the books with Carlos Sainz topping the times for Ferrari. Here are all the major stats from the event.

Speed is one thing teams are looking for during a test, but more importantly they want plenty of miles on the clock.

Testing in 2024 was a little different with a drain not once but twice disrupting proceedings, but there was still plenty of time for teams to gather important data for the season ahead.

Total testing laps completed

Well clear at the top of the lap counts is Haas who put in 441 laps of the Bahrain circuit while Ferrari did 416. Whether by accident or design, Ferrari’s count was exactly the same as their 2023 running.

As for the driver who did the most, that goes to Kevin Magnussen whose 239 laps equates to an impressive 803.757 miles (1,293.468km).

Williams were the only team to go sub-300 laps as a number of issues disrupted their running. McLaren were again on the lower side having been bottom in 2023.

1) Haas: 441 (Nico Hulkenberg – 202, Kevin Magnussen – 239)

2) Ferrari: 416 (Charles Leclerc – 192, Carlos Sainz – 224)

3) Stake: 378 (Valtteri Bottas – 193, Zhou Guanyu – 185)

4) Red Bull: 390 (Max Verstappen – 208, Sergio Perez 182)

5) Aston Martin: 378 (Fernando Alonso – 183, Lance Stroll – 214)

6) RB: 366 (Daniel Ricciardo – 209, Yuki Tsunoda – 157)

7) Mercedes: 360 (Lewis Hamilton – 172, George Russell 188)

8) Alpine: 333 (Esteban Ocon – 193, Pierre Gasly 140)

9) McLaren: 327 (Lando Norris – 144, Oscar Piastri – 183)

10) Williams: 299 (Alex Albon – 161, Logan Sargeant – 138)

Top 10 fastest laps in testing

For the first time in a long time it was not Max Verstappen at the top of a timing session as Carlos Sainz put in the quickest overall time on Day 2. His team-mate topped the timings on the final day while Verstappen’s best effort was a 1:30.755 on Day 1.

Zhou Guanyu was also surprisingly quick with a time of 1:30.647 on Day 3 while George Russell was third fastest.

1) Carlos Sainz – Ferrari – 1:29.921 (Day 2)

2) Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 1:30.322 (Day 3)

3) George Russell – Mercedes – 1:30.368 (Day 3)

4) Zhou Guanyu – Stake – 1:30.647 (Day 3)

5) Sergio Perez – Red Bull Racing – 1:30.679 (Day 2)

6) Max Verstappen – Red Bull Racing – 1:30.755 (Day 1)

7) Yuki Tsunoda – RB – 1:30.775 (Day 3)

8) Alexander Albon – Williams – 1:30.984 (Day 3)

9) Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 1:31.030 (Day 3)

10) Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes – 1:31.066 (Day 2)

Testing lap time improvement, 2023 vs 2024 (in seconds)

There is a surprising name at the bottom of this list with Red Bull actually going 0.374 seconds slower than they did in 2023, although we are not sure they will care all too much.

At the top end, Williams again lead the way as they did in 2023 while McLaren also made big gains.

Williams -1.565

McLaren -1.135

Ferrari -1.103

Alpine -0.701

RB -0.486

Mercedes -0.296

Aston Martin -0.291

Stake -0.180

Haas +0.305

Red Bull +0.374

