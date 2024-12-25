Had enough of socialising with the family? Or want to play quizmaster and watch some competitive chaos unfold? We’ve got you covered!

A happy holidays to all of you but while we are sure there are plenty of board games and quizzes in your future, we thought we’d get in on the fun with a test of our own for you. Monopoly gets boring after a while.

Test your memory with our quiz of the F1 2024 season

We have 30 questions on a broad range of topics all about the F1 2024 season to sink your teeth in to.

Let us know your score in the comments and good luck!