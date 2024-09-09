The ultimate F1 2024 title calculator: How Lando Norris could beat Max Verstappen

The fight for the F1 2024 Drivers’ World Championship is in full swing. That’s why we, at PlanetF1.com, have developed a simple-to-use calculator for you, the readers, to make your own predictions on how the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris might evolve.

The name of this tool is ‘The Ultimate F1 2024 Title Fight Calculator’ developed by Pablo Hidalgo, our resident F1 Data analyst, and is now available for all of you to use!

How to use the ultimate F1 2024 title fight calculator

The calculator couldn’t be easier to use: manually enter the positions you predict for Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in the remaining races of the F1 2024 season – including Sprint races – and also select whether either driver will achieve the fastest lap in that race or not.

The calculator bases its algorithm on the official F1 points system (25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1) + 1 point for the driver who sets the fastest lap inside the top 10.

For the Sprint Races also the official points system has been used where only the top 8 finishers score points (8-7-6-6-5-4-4-3-2-1). The fastest lap point doesn’t apply to Sprint races, so this option has not been included in the tool.

Once you have included the positions of all four drivers and if any has achieved a fastest lap, the calculator will update a graph (on desktop) where you can see the progression of the Drivers’ Standings with updated points as you add more and more races. On mobile, you will see a simplified version where the points tallies updated as you input the finishing positions.

This tool is dynamic, so any changes you make to a previously added race will update the races you have entered subsequently!

After entering a race, as well as seeing the progression on the graph, a drop down message will be displayed with the amount of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ points updated after that manually input race positions.

This message is also dynamic and updates with any changes you want to make to that race or, if you have added more races before and modify these, this message will update automatically.

For the best experience using the calculator, it is recommended that you make your predictions from a computer or laptop device. This way, you will be able to see the graph update immediately when you enter the results of a race.

Do you want to see the progression of one of the four drivers separately on the graph? No problem!

Simply click on the name of the driver in the legend of the chart you want to hide and the progression of that driver will disappear leaving the driver you want isolated. If you want to return to the original chart format, just click on the driver you have hidden again. It’s as simple as that.

If you have any questions about how the calculator works, don’t hesitate to leave a comment. Any feedback to improve this new tool is more than welcome!

Enjoy it and… let your imagination run wild to predict who will be the F1 World Champion in 2024!

