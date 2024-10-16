After a four-week break, Formula 1 is back this weekend for the first race of a triple header, starting with the United States Grand Prix.

A rare autumn break has allowed the teams some time to rest and recharge but crucially, continue working on their cars ahead of the final stretch.

Five questions of F1’s return at the United States Grand Prix

Will fortunes change after an unusual break?

The F1 2024 season is unusual, not just because it is the longest ever, but also because scheduling meant there are two breaks in the campaign.

The summer shutdown is nothing strange but having last raced on September 22 in Singapore, teams have had four weeks without on-track action.

But the crucial difference is that while teams are banned from working during the summer break, there has been no such restriction this time around.

Of the teams most needing a turnaround, Red Bull, Stake and Alpine are all looking for an improved performance this weekend.

How will Liam Lawson fare in second F1 debut?

There will be a new, but familiar face on the grid this weekend as Liam Lawson makes his long-awaited return for the VCARB team.

The Kiwi, having driven for AlphaTauri last season, has had to wait to get another chance with Daniel Ricciardo holding onto the seat but after Singapore, Red Bull finally pulled the plug. That news was made public the week after Singapore meaning Lawson has a long run up to his first race back.

Lawson showed last year that he is no slouch but Red Bull have not guaranteed him the seat next year, meaning these final six races are for him to prove himself.

Coincidentally, COTA was the circuit he was replaced at last year so it will be a new experience- but one you would back him to get to grips with considering his previous racing experience and preparation time.

Beating Yuki Tsunoda, or at least being close behind him, is the goal for Lawson this weekend.

Will COTA resurfacing and a sprint weekend disrupt the established order?

Lawson will not be the only one with some familiarity heading into this weekend as the fan favourite Circuit of The Americas track has changed since we last raced there.

After some stick last year, including Max Verstappen labelling it as being “better suited to a rally car” than a Formula 1 machine, the Austin circuit has been resurfaced ahead of this race.

Circuit of The Americas embarked on an additional resurfacing project in April of 2024, prior to MotoGP’s Grand Prix of The Americas. The project was completed in late August in anticipation of the World Endurance Championship racing at the track.

More than 18,000 tons of asphalt were used to resurface the track — primarily the front stretch, which had become particularly problematic in recent years.

Track president Bobby Epstein noted that while the track may lose some of its “character,” it will ultimately produce smoother racing and quicker lap times ahead of the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

Considering this weekend sees another sprint weekend, a reliable tarmac is key to the teams’ preparation.

Can Red Bull’s upgrades reignite title bids?

Momentum in both title races was only heading one way into the autumn break with McLaren and Lando Norris firmly on top.

It has been eight events without Max Verstappen winning, a number that would have seemed absurd considering how he started the year, but it has left him and the team vulnerable in both championships.

Unlike Red Bull, Verstappen is still ahead at least but the team have hit the big red button and are preparing a fleet of upgrades for this weekend.

The question is will those upgrades be enough to reassert their dominance? McLaren lead the standings by 41 points and will be bringing improvements of their own but if Red Bull have any hope of retaining their crown, they need to hit the ground running in Austin.

More on the United States Grand Prix

👉 The seven most controversial US Grand Prix in Formula 1 history

👉 Four reasons why Daniel Ricciardo should accept the US Grand Prix invitation

How will Haas fare at their home venue?

It is the second of three home races for Haas this weekend and the autumn break has been very positive for the American outfit.

They have announced not one, but two new partners including Orion180, an American insurance provider.

But more crucial to their future success is the partnership with Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota in a deal that sees the company become technical partner of Haas.

Toyota, having last raced in F1 15 years ago will “share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources” with Haas in what looks to be a dramatic shakeup in how the team make their car.

A brand as big as Toyota getting into partnership with Haas would have seemed fanciful a few years ago, but the reality shows how well the team have done to establish themselves in the sport and make themselves a good proposition for partners.

Of course, this partnership will not produce results as quickly as this weekend but Haas have been many people’s surprise package this season. A couple more points scores this season and they will have had their best year since 2018.

Read next: Five one-hit flops: F1 drivers we still can’t believe only won a single Grand Prix