Ranked: How each team performed in F1 2025

F1 2025 was a season full of twists and turns, a year for certain teams to look back on fondly, and others, to gladly forget.

In reflection on the exciting season that was, PlanetF1.com presents its F1 2025 teams’ rankings, as we establish which has most reason to smile, and where the more sombre tone may be found.

Ranked: The F1 2025 team performance standings

1. McLaren

Retaining the Constructors’ crown and producing its first Drivers’ Champion since 2008, F1 2025 was a job very well done by McLaren.

The team was not afforded a smooth cruise to the double as anticipated by mid-season, thanks to an impressively resurgent Max Verstappen.

However, McLaren stuck to their ‘papaya rules’ guns and were rewarded. The Constructors’ title was defended with a mighty six grands prix to spare, while Lando Norris held his nerve in Abu Dhabi to reach the F1 summit, and ensure that Verstappen fell just short.

All of this was achieved while continuing to bust the myth that a customer team cannot reach the top of the sport. Bravo, McLaren.

2. Williams

Speaking of customer teams, Williams, a fellow proponent of Mercedes power, also enjoyed an F1 2025 to cherish.

Considering that Williams had placed all its eggs in the 2026 basket with the new regulations in mind, to score two F1 2025 podiums was remarkable.

New marquee signing Carlos Sainz came good after a shaky start to secure those P3 results in Baku and Qatar. Yet, Alex Albon finished one place better off in the Championship in ninth, demonstrating the high quality driver line-up which Williams possesses.

The project under team boss James Vowles is going from strength to strength, but before we salivate over the anticipation of what Williams could produce next year, let us give the team its flowers for a very impressive F1 2025.

3. Mercedes

The F1 ground effect era has come to a close without a Mercedes title challenge. Nonetheless, F1 2025 was still a more than respectable year for the Silver Arrows.

George Russell was tasked with inheriting the team leader role from Lewis Hamilton, and excelled, claiming two grand prix wins and a further six podiums.

Mercedes took a risk with his teenage rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli, but were rewarded on that front too, as the Italian collected three podium results, responding very well after a mid-season drop in form.

Mercedes used F1 2025 to ensure that it heads into the new era with one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid.

4. Red Bull

It was a valiant effort from Red Bull – spearheaded by Verstappen – to make F1 2025 another title-winning year, but ultimately, it was not to be.

Red Bull suffered once more for the lack of a performant second driver, which took them out of the Constructors’ hunt.

Still, the team responded admirably after the shock mid-season axing of long-serving team boss Christian Horner.

His replacement Laurent Mekies was able to quell a great deal of the turbulence which had disrupted Red Bull earlier in the year.

To end the season with eight grand prix wins, all courtesy of Verstappen, is impressive, yet mind-boggling when considering that Red Bull finished third in the standings, 382 points behind McLaren.

Red Bull turns to Isack Hadjar for F1 2026 in hope of ending the second seat curse.

5. Racing Bulls

Speaking of Hadjar, he played a key role in what was a strong F1 2025 for the Red Bull junior squad, Racing Bulls.

Hadjar scored his first F1 podium at Zandvoort, the centrepiece of an eye-catching rookie season which yielded 51 points, helping Racing Bulls to P6 in the standings. It also caught the eye of Red Bull, bagging the Frenchman a swift promotion.

Liam Lawson meanwhile rebounded after lasting just two grands prix with Red Bull Racing. He put 38 points on the board, and established himself as Red Bull’s preferred choice over Yuki Tsunoda to lead Racing Bulls in F1 2026, alongside exciting teenage rookie Arvid Lindblad.

6. Haas

It was a fierce midfield battle, and finishing eighth in the Constructors’ does not really do Haas’ season justice, considering it scored 79 points. That same tally would have put the team a comfortable sixth last year.

Haas went against the grain by continuing to update its VF-25 car late into the season, and reaped the rewards in the back-end of a season in which Haas slowly but surely brought in results.

Haas arrived at the Circuit of The Americas with a substantial upgrade package. It proved a resounding success, especially at the disposal of Oliver Bearman, who failed to score points only twice in his last seven grands prix.

P4 in Mexico was the highlight for the British rookie, who could work his way into a seat with parent team Ferrari down the line on such form.

7. Sauber

Some feared that the Sauber era could go out with a whimper. It certainly did not.

The combination of Nico Hulkenberg’s experience and Gabriel Bortoleto’s youthful, huge potential proved to be a winner.

The duo registered 70 points between them, which made them a Haas copy-and-paste. Their final position of ninth is not truly representative. Again, that would have been P6 last year.

Sauber bowed out by ensuring that Audi comes in with a very strong platform to build from.

8. Ferrari

Sauber’s engine supplier Ferrari, however, has much room for improvement.

The Scuderia had its sights set on challenging for both titles in F1 2025, especially after the blockbuster signing of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Instead, Ferrari failed to win a grand prix, and Hamilton did not make the podium. Hamilton did though bring the China Sprint victory to Ferrari.

On the whole, it was a frustrating season for both drivers and Ferrari in general. It is crucial that the team makes a strong start to F1 2026 under the new rules.

9. Aston Martin

Like Williams, Aston Martin also had its eyes firmly fixated on next year.

The here and now was not as fruitful for Aston Martin, but, 89 points absolutely was not a bad return.

Alonso’s P5 in Saudi Arabia was the highlight, and after further restructuring, the team will be headed by Adrian Newey going into F1 2026, as the design guru looks to strike gold once again.

10. Alpine

A season to forget for Alpine.

It was not the F1 swansong which Renault would have wanted for its time as an F1 engine supplier, a story which involves a catalogue of championship wins.

Alpine moves forward as a Mercedes customer, hoping that better times are just around the corner in F1 2026.

