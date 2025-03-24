After every race, we rank all 20 drivers and now that we are a couple of races into the season, it is time to look back at who is performing best so far.

With a score handed out from 0 to 10, our rankings are a popular regular feature on the site but it also allows us to see the patterns across the season as a whole. Here, then, are the power rankings based on each driver’s average rating across the races so far.

Power rankings for the F1 2025 season

1. Lando Norris – 9.5

One of two drivers to win a race, championship leader Lando Norris has not really put a foot wrong so far this season.

Winner in Melbourne and then second in China, the McLaren man has made a promising start to the year and the pace of the car suggests that will long continue.

2 Max Verstappen – 9.25

Certainly not the start he made last year but Max Verstappen’s troubles are mostly to do with the car rather than anything he’s done.

To his credit, he has pulled the RB21 up the order, securing a podium in Melbourne and then P4 in China while his team-mate has been far lower.

Retaining his title looks a tall order at this stage but Verstappen’s high point scoring means that if Red Bull do find some performance, he will not be too far off the McLarens up front.

3. George Russell – 9

One of the surprises of the season so far is George Russell’s consistently high placing, scoring podiums in both the two opening races.

He has yet to really lay a glove on the McLarens up ahead but being the first runner-up is crucial in both championships.

4. Kimi Antonelli – 8.75

The young Italian has been the best rookie on the grid so far with an impressive debut in the wet of Melbourne and then another solid drive in China.

He remains a step behind Russell but given his age and the experience difference, that is to be expected at this point.

5. Oscar Piastri – 8.5

One slip saw Piastri tumble down the order in Melbourne and it has hurt him here too.

Away from his moment in a wet race, Piastri has been in excellent form and his victory in China was the most dominant of his career so far.

6. Alex Albon – 8

A couple of great races for Alex Albon so far where he has scored 16 points.

Many thought Sainz would have had the beating of his new team-mate but Albon is showing that is not the case so far.

7. Charles Leclerc – 7.5

A painful DQ in China cost Charles Leclerc but his driving in general has been good, even if the Ferrari car has not allowed him to attack at the top just yet.

His pace with a broken front wing in Shanghai was impressive, now if only he had a bit of luck (but how many times have we said that about Leclerc?)

=8. Lance Stroll – 7.25

Not one to usually be praised but Lance Stroll deserves it so far this year.

The Canadian is not going to produce the same over-performance that Alonso can on his day but Stroll’s consistency so far this year has provided all of Aston’s points.

=8. Oliver Bearman – 7.25

It’s been a great start to life in F1 for Oliver Bearman who is continuing the performances of his sub appearances last year.

His highlight came in China where he adopted his own catchphrase of ‘ciao’ as he passed a number of his rivals.

=8. Esteban Ocon – 7.25

A difficult first race for Haas became a great second one with Esteban Ocon finishing fifth in China following the DQs.

He has scored 10 points, more than he did in the first 20 races of last year with Alpine.

=11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6.75

Nico Hulkenberg’s P7 in Melbourne proved a lot of pessimistic pre-season predictions wrong and although the Sauber will struggle to consistently challenge for points, as seen in China, the skill of the German means that when it is quick, he will make the most of it.

=11. Yuki Tsunoda – 6.75

A driver who perhaps deserves to be higher up but has in both races been let down by the team.

The most egregious case came in China when he qualified in the top 10 only for the wrong strategy to make him last to cross the line.

13. Pierre Gasly – 6.5

Not quite the form he ended 2024 with, 2025 has at least been a better start than Pierre Gasly had this time 12 months ago.

With Jack Doohan finding his feet, the onus falls on Gasly to be Alpine’s main source of points this year.

=14. Lewis Hamilton – 6

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari fairytale has come crashing back to reality with two difficult races so far.

The car is not the quickest but currently, Leclerc is getting more out of it. A sprint victory was a positive but Hamilton’s clashes with his race engineer show not all is well at the moment.

=14. Carlos Sainz – 6

Another driver who has yet to hit the ground running at his new team is Carlos Sainz, who has been a step behind Albon.

A P15 quali in China, while Albon made it to Q3, shows he is not quite at one with the Williams car yet.

=14. Isack Hadjar – 6

After a spin before his first race, Hadjar bounced back with an impressive performance in China, in particular in quali.

=17. Liam Lawson – 5.5

Not quite the catastrophic start that it has been made out to be but still a rough one for Liam Lawson.

He has been unable to get the car in the right window, a skill that only Verstappen seems to possess, but if avoids the chop, there is hope he will start getting a bit more out of it than he currently is.

=17. Gabriel Bortoleto – 5.5

A spin in his first race then 14th in China shows it has been a hard welcome to F1 for Gabriel Bortoleto.

Still, it is early in the Brazilian’s career and there has been nothing catastrophic so far.

=19. Fernando Alonso – 5.25

A crash and a retirement mean Fernando Alonso has yet to finish a race this year.

Aston look in a battle for P5 so they need the Spaniard to find some form quickly.

=19. Jack Doohan – 5.25

Jack Doohan is driving like a man whose seat is under pressure, simply because it is.

In Australia, that translated to a crash while in China he picked up a 10-second penalty for pushing Yuki Tsunoda off course.

