We asked, you answered! Here are your predictions for the F1 2025 season from title winners to the biggest shocks of the year.

After we put our necks on the line, we asked you to do the same with your predictions and here is what you think will take place over the next few months.

Your F1 2025 predictions from title winners to surprise retirements

Lando Norris tipped to be title winner in close battle

First up was the big one – who will be Drivers’ World Champion?

The results saw four drivers emerge with significant chunks of the vote, adding up to 90% of the total vote.

The smallest of that percentage was the 15.6% of you who voted for Charles Leclerc, just behind the 18% who picked his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Coming in at P2 was Max Verstappen with a little under quarter the vote while your title winner was Lando Norris who secured 32.5% of the vote.

Oscar Piastri took 6.3% of the vote with Mercedes’ George Russell on 1.7%.

McLaren predicted to retain Constructors’ crown

As for the Constructors’, over half of you backed McLaren to retain their crown with many predicting the Woking side to start the season strongest.

Their main competition is Ferrari, it would seem, who took 38.8% of the vote while Red Bull received just 4.5%.

Mercedes were next on 1.4% while Aston Martin, Haas and Williams all received less than 1% of the vote.

Sauber the clear choice for last in the Constructors’

At the other end of the table, there was an ever bigger favourite in the form of Sauber who 69% of you reckon will finish dead last in the standings.

With a total of just four points in the entirety of 2024 and focus on Audi’s arrival next season, a P10 finish for the Swiss outfit does seem likely.

Your F1 2025 Constructors’ order in full

While you predicted the top four to stay the same as it was last year, there are some interesting calls further down the order, starting with P5.

Clearly a lot of you have jumped on the James Vowles-piloted Williams bandwagon as you predicted them to finish fifth ahead of Aston Martin.

The Silverstone outfit, who scored 77 more points than Williams last year, could only manage sixth in your predictions.

In seventh was Alpine with Haas and Racing Bulls following. Sauber, as we have already mentioned, are last.

How did you vote in the team-mate battles?

Onto the team-mate battles and one of closest on the whole grid in your eyes comes at Ferrari.

New pairing Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will face off in what will be arguably the toughest test of both their careers but 65.4% of you believe Leclerc will come out on top.

At McLaren, Piastri took a little over a quarter of the vote but 75.3% of you were confident Norris would win again.

There were two teams where a number one driver was picked overwhelmingly with the first being the 96.3% of you that said Max Verstappen would beat new team-mate Liam Laswon.

That number can only be bested by Fernando Alonso who 97.4% of you said would beat Lance Stroll.

Another one-sided affair comes at Alpine with Pieere Galsy taking 94% of the vote share against Jack Doohan.

Speaking of rookies, Kimi Antonelli received just 16.3% of the backing in his battle against George Russell while another rookie, Isack Hadjar, picked up 12.8% against Yuki Tsunoda.

Down at Sauber, Nico Hulkenberg has been backed by 83.7% of you to beat Gabriel Bortoleto while Oliver Bearman picked up 35.9% of the vote share in his battle with Esteban Ocon.

Carlos Sainz has been backed to hit the ground running with 91.8% of you believing he will beat Alex Albon in his first year at Williams.

What are your F1 2026 driver predictions?

Time for the driver moves predictions now and there was one name that came up more than any other – Max Verstappen.

As to where the current Red Bull driver is going, that was split between two new homes – Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Speaking of Aston, a few of you predicted Honda-backed Yuki Tsunoda to move there once the Japanese engine supplier does.

Cadillac have been confirmed to join the grid for 2026 and so a few of you have tried to guess who would be their first F1 drivers. Sergio Perez is a name that comes up frequently, as does Colton Herta, but also current Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

What are your big, bold predictions for the F1 2025 season?

Finally, we asked for your big, bold predictions and while some of you did not understand the task (we are not sure Verstappen to win the title counts as big and bold!), some of you went out there with your shouts.

First of all, there was plenty of retirement chat with predictions of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen to hang up their helmet come the end of the year.

There were some pessimistic calls about Red Bull such as no more than two wins a race and Verstappen to be out of the top three but one prediction was made more than any other and that was Hamilton to secure his eighth world title.

Away from the top teams, one user predicts Alex Albon will be replaced by Nicholas Latifii mid-season, plenty of you reckon there will be eight different winners and more than a couple of you reckon Williams will score a podium.

But as one user said, the prediction of a “crazy season” is something we can all get behind.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton injury scare avoided on eve of Ferrari F1 debut