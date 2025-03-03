F1 2025 predictions: Title winners, Hamilton v Leclerc, driver moves and more

No places left to hide…it’s time for our F1 2025 predictions!

We’ve polished off our crystal balls for what promises to be one of the most exciting (and closest!) F1 seasons we could ever witness. Let’s get stuck in.

F1 2025 predictions: The PlanetF1.com team make their selections

Who will be Drivers’ World Champion? (1 point)

Michelle Foster: Charles Leclerc! I’ve been wanting to say that for the last three years but head overruled heart in the Max Verstappen era. But this year, head and heart are aligned.

So F1 fans, welcome to the start of the Charles Leclerc era. Please.

Mark Scott: I’m in the Lando Norris camp this year. After last season, he now knows what it takes to become a World Champion and McLaren will give him a car to help him get there.

Henry Valantine: Given how close we’re anticipating the season to be, it’ll take a Ferrari 2005 or Red Bull 2014-style drop-off for Max Verstappen to lose his crown.

Given the full force of Red Bull is behind him where their rivals are likely to have points split among both drivers, last season showed that if he’s even anywhere close to the front, he should take advantage.

Elizabeth Blackstock: Is it too audacious to hope for a breakout year for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari? I’m hedging my bets on the seven-time champion making it eight.

Sam Cooper: Pour me a big glass of delusion because forget Hamilton, forget Norris, forget Verstappen – Charles Leclerc will win the 2025 title.

Why do I think that? Part hunch but also I think he has the perfect mix of talent, skill and a quick car to make him a World Champion. Will this blow in my face spectacularly? Almost certainly but for now, I believe in the Ferrari man.

Thomas Maher: He may not have the quickest car again this year, but I still believe Max Verstappen will come out on top. He’s the type of driver who can and does make all the difference and, as a result, I don’t see anyone but him coming out on top – especially given that I believe he’ll have a stronger teammate helping him this season.

Oliver Harden: If in doubt, say Max Verstappen. Still don’t quite trust Norris to keep his composure in the heat of a title fight, so Max to channel 2012-spec Alonso and magically drag a still-reluctant Red Bull to a fifth straight title.

Jamie Woodhouse: The start of the decline or just an absence of motivation fixed at Ferrari? We will find out the answer to that Lewis Hamilton question in F1 2025, and I’ll take a punt on the latter: Hamilton wins his eighth World Championship.

And who will finish in second and third place in the Drivers’ Championship? (1 point for each)

Michelle: Lando Norris, Max Verstappen.

Mark: Max Verstappen will finish second, and Charles Leclerc will finish third.

Henry: Charles Leclerc will take P2, with his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton in P3.

Elizabeth: Max Verstappen is taking second, Charles Leclerc third.

Sam: Max second, Lando in third.

Thomas: I’m going to plump for George Russell here. Like Verstappen, he has a clear team leadership position which I believe he has the mental fortitude to be able to step forward and lead the Brackley-based squad forward.

Norris will have to contend with Piastri taking points from him, while the Ferrari fight is likely one for the ages… but Russell? With the weight of Mercedes behind him fully, this is his chance to shine and challenge Verstappen.

As for third, I’ll go for Norris. He still has the edge on Piastri in terms of consistency, which will pay dividends over a season.

Oliver: Norris second, Piastri third.

Jamie: Lando Norris P2, Charles Leclerc P3

Who will be the Constructors’ World Champion? (1 point)

Michelle: Ferrari! Between Leclerc’s World Championship-winning points tally and Lewis Hamilton’s race wins, they’ll bring in enough points to score the double. Again, please.

Mark: Even though I don’t have Oscar Piastri finishing in the top three for the Drivers’ title, I still think he and Norris will combine well enough to keep the Constructors’ trophy in Woking.

Henry: I think this might finally be Ferrari’s year on that front. Fred Vasseur has brought stability and the combination of drivers he has at his disposal now, if the car works well, they should be right up there.

Elizabeth: With all McLaren’s talk about making a new, extreme evolution for 2025, I can’t see them doubling down on their championship. 2025 is Ferrari’s year!

Sam: Despite predicting a Leclerc win, I am backing McLaren to retain their Constructors’ crown. I think the pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is the one with the fewest questions marks and fully expect the Woking side to continue their quick form of 2024.

I think Norris will be the lead driver again but fall short when it comes to the Drivers’ competition.

Thomas: McLaren or Red Bull? Red Bull or McLaren? Given Verstappen kept Red Bull in the hunt all by himself last season, I’m tempted to give the nod to the Milton Keynes-based squad. But, as good as Lawson will turn out to be, occasional rookie errors are inevitable and I think this is where the more experienced line-up of Norris and Piastri will win out.

I’m going with McLaren to make it two in a row.

Oliver: McLaren.

Jamie: This could turn into one of the tightest title battles we’ve seen in F1 on the Drivers’ and Constructors’ side.

Focusing on the teams’ battle, while Norris and Piastri showed last season what a strong, balanced pairing they are in taking McLaren to P1, I also reckon this is Ferrari’s year.

Who will finish with the wooden spoon in the Constructors’ Championship? (1 point)

Michelle: I’d be really shocked if Sauber were as awful as last year but I didn’t see anything during pre-season testing that says otherwise. Hopefully for their sake they’ll score more than four points. Fair to say their long wait for the Audi era is dragging.

Mark: Another vote for Sauber, I’m afraid. With Audi’s arrival on the horizon, it would be much smarter to put all their eggs in the 2026 basket from the get-go.

Henry: Sorry Sauber, I’m going for you. Hulkenberg and Bortoleto are two great drivers, but we’ll probably get a better look at how they’ll fare when the Audi transition takes place.

Elizabeth: Sauber, I want to believe, but unfortunately… I don’t. I do see them scoring a point or two!

Sam: I foolishly predicted Haas to come dead last in 2024 but I am struggling to see how Sauber avoids P10. The worst car by a mile in 2024 plus a focus on 2026 and the arrival of Audi does not fill me with confidence for this season.

Thomas: Sorry Sauber, I believe it’s going to be you. It’s a transitional phase, as we all know, and revolution is in the air in every way for 2026. There simply was no need to tear things up and try harder for ’25 with so little time left and, given how the car was visibly the least compliant on track in testing, my nod is in Switzerland’s direction.

Oliver: Sauber.

Jamie: I can see Aston Martin and Sauber in something of a race for who focuses 100 per cent on F1 2026 first. But, I think it will be Sauber who prop up this year’s Constructors’ table.

Now for your full 2025 Constructors’ pecking order from first to last… (1 point for each correct place)

Michelle: Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Williams, Alpine, Haas, Racing Bulls, Sauber.

Mark: McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Haas, Alpine, Racing Bulls, Williams, Sauber.

Henry: Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas, Williams, Racing Bulls, Sauber.

Elizabeth: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes, Haas, Alpine, Williams, Aston Martin, Racing Bulls, Sauber.

Sam: McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, Haas, Racing Bulls, Sauber.

Thomas: McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Williams, Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas, Racing Bulls, Sauber.

Oliver: McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine, Williams, Haas, Aston Martin, Racing Bulls, Sauber.

Jamie: Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Williams, Alpine, Haas, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Sauber

Onto some of the big driver battles…who will score more points: Hamilton or Leclerc? (1 point)

Michelle: Leclerc (because that’s how you win a Drivers’ Championship title, which he will win – refer to opening question).

Mark: I think we will see something of a resurgence from a refreshed Lewis Hamilton but I’ll still back Leclerc to get the job over the course of the season.

Henry: The one we’re all waiting for. I’ve alluded to it above, but given his experience with the team and how high his ceiling still is, I think Leclerc will just about edge it. I’m not counting Hamilton out at all (how can you?), and it would be very on-brand for him to overcome the odds, but I think Leclerc’s years of Ferrari experience might give him a slight edge early on.

Elizabeth: Lewis Hamilton — he’s my pick for champion, he has to give us a show!

Sam: As I’ve predicted him to be World Champion, it has to be Leclerc. I am predicting a slow start to life at Ferrari for Hamilton as he gets used to a new car and looks to shake off the rust that built up last year.

Thomas: Charles Leclerc. Momentum, familiarity, and youth are on his side (and he’s not too bad behind the wheel either!). I have been critical of Leclerc in the past for being a driver who seemed to throw it in the hedge more often than a top driver really should, showing a lack of evolution, but I reckon he’s now found that correct level of derring-do and sensibility.

Even in his world championship years, Hamilton was occasionally shown up by Valtteri Bottas. While he will be a man reborn this year, I reckon there will be some properly low moments as well.

Oliver: Hamilton, who will be reborn and prove that his issues at Mercedes over recent years were almost entirely emotional and psychological. Got to expect Leclerc to have the advantage in qualifying, though.

Jamie: Hamilton, in keeping with my World Champion prediction, but it will be far from a one-sided affair. I reckon Leclerc will finish within 30 points of his team-mate.

Norris or Piastri? (1 point)

Michelle: Norris. I really like Piastri but I think Norris still has that little bit more. But ask me again in a year’s time.

Mark: Lando is my World Champion pick so in Lando I trust!

Henry: I wondered in this piece last season if fireworks would start between these two, and this year might be the time. I’m going to stick my neck out and go for Piastri this time around.

Elizabeth: Piastri. He’s been evolving each year, and I don’t see him settling for playing second fiddle in 2025.

Sam: Aside from the backmarkers who are split by a couple points usually, I think this will be the tightest battle on the grid. I am very close to backing Piastri but reckon Norris will hold him off again in 2025.

Thomas: If Piastri can find his top level consistently, then I’d say the Australian. But he hasn’t yet proven to have that consistency, while Norris has shown he can hit his peak on a regular basis. Piastri will get closer again this year, but I’m going to give Norris my vote.

Oliver: Norris.

Jamie: Piastri has followed that upward trend nicely since arriving in Formula 1 and I expect him to get a step stronger still this season. But, I think Norris will win this particular battle again.

Russell or Antonelli? (1 point)

Michelle: Russell. Antonelli is quick but he’s going to test the limits and that never ends well.

Mark: I really commend Mercedes for putting their faith in Kimi Antonelli but I think it’s going to take a while to polish this diamond. Russell to win this one with ease.

Henry: Make no mistake, Kimi Antonelli is extremely talented and this question will be much tougher next year, but George Russell has both speed and, crucially, experience on his side for now.

Elizabeth: Russell, without question. Let’s give young Antonelli a season to whip his F1 talent into shape.

Sam: Antonelli could not be much more raw so I think Russell will get this done pretty handily.

Thomas: Russell. Like all my colleagues have said above, Antonelli’s roughness will see him make mistakes and errors in judgment on occasion. But, even without this factor, Russell can be a world-beater in the right circumstances and I see absolutely no way Antonelli will come out on top of that in year one.

Oliver: Russell.

Jamie: Antonelli is an F1 star in the making and while his rookie F2 campaign did not wow everyone, I believe to take two wins after skipping Formula 3 completely, and compete under the kind of pressure and scrutiny he faced, was a job very well done.

But, this step up to F1 is now a huge one to make, and as Antonelli makes that adjustment, I think Russell will settle nicely into his new senior driver role and win this head-to-head.

And your one word answers for the rest of the driver battles at Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Stake F1, Aston Martin, Haas, Alpine and Williams (1 point each)

Michelle: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz.

Mark: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz.

Henry: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Alonso, Bearman, Gasly, Sainz.

Elizabeth: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz.

Sam: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Bearman, Gasly, Sainz.

Thomas: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Bearman, Colapinto, Sainz.

Oliver: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz.

Jamie: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Alonso, Bearman, Gasly, Sainz.

Predict a driver move for the F1 2026 season… (3 points)

Michelle: The obvious one is Yuki Tsunoda is out of Racing Bulls (as the team has already hinted at) and Arvid Lindblad is in. And if Franco doesn’t replace Doohan during the season, then that move is on in F1 2026.

Mark: Sergio Perez to Cadillac.

Henry: After being moved aside for Arvid Lindblad, we’ll see Yuki Tsunoda pop up at Aston Martin as reserve driver, if another race seat is unavailable.

Elizabeth: Jak Crawford to Cadillac. I know people have high hopes for Colton Herta, but I just can’t see it happening.

Sam: My prediction is there will be two different drivers starting the opening race in 2026 as there will be in 2025. I think Yuki Tsunoda’s time at Racing Bulls will (harshly) come to an end with Arvid Lindblad replacing him while I reckon Jack Doohan gets the boot for Franco Colapinto at some point in the 2025 season.

Thomas: Arvid Lindblad to replace Yuki Tsunoda, with Doohan ousted from Alpine at some point during 2025 to be replaced by Colapinto – who secures the seat full-time for 2026.

And, for a properly out-there guess – if my “big, bold prediction” from the next question comes true, I think Red Bull could end up pulling the trigger on a left-field choice to partner Lawson. How does Gabriel Bartoleto sound?

Oliver: Just can’t shake the suspicion that Verstappen will end up at Mercedes sooner than later. Despite scooping a fifth title, Red Bull’s ongoing struggles to recapture their previous form will keep those alarm bells ringing. Max to become the first world champion since Jenson Button in 2009 to win the title and switch teams to keep his dominance rolling into 2026 and beyond.

Jamie: Hear, hear on Arvid Lindblad in for Yuki Tsunoda. But to try steal some points, let’s go Oliver Bearman to Ferrari. To be fully explained shortly…

And what’s your big, bold prediction for the F1 2025 season? (5 points)

Michelle: Buying into the Sainz hype, let’s go with a podium for Williams. Too far? Yeah, I agree. So here goes: Jack Doohan will rise to the occasion and will not be dropped by Alpine mid-season. But he’ll still lose the seat at the end of the year to Colapinto.

Mark: We will have at least eight different race winners this season.

Henry: Let’s go really bold. With their Toyota partnership and gradual improvements, how about Haas to score their first ever podium?

Elizabeth: This will be a two-win season for Max Verstappen.

Sam: Hamilton won’t win a race before the summer break.

Thomas: I reckon a World Champion will leave F1 at the end of 2025 at the conclusion of these regulations. Which one? I don’t know, I wouldn’t be surprised by any of them to be honest. Alonso retiring as the spark finally fades would be in keeping with his luck through his career, especially if Aston Martin does immediately come good. Hamilton leaving as he realises Leclerc has the edge on him would also be unsurprising.

But, as I hinted at above, I also think Verstappen has it in him to do a Nico Rosberg, especially once his first child is born later this year. F1 matters to him, but I believe his off-track life matters far more. If this season proves a slog, and he isn’t enamoured with how the F1 2026 car handles in the sim, I reckon he could walk away from the sport for at least a year or two in order to let real life wash over him for the first time since he was a teenager.

Oliver: Keep an eye on Enrico Cardile at Aston Martin, signed a couple of months before Adrian Newey’s move was announced.

Their philosophies over car design appear fundamentally opposed with Cardile downplaying the importance of suspension in the ground-effect era (see how Ferrari wasted no time in switching to a pullrod front the moment his exit was confirmed), while Newey is believed to have personally designed the suspension for Red Bull’s original ground-effect car in 2022.

Once he finally arrives, my guess is that Cardile’s stay at Silverstone will be quite brief.

Jamie: Hamilton wins his eighth World Championship and quickly announces his F1 retirement, clearing the way for Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman to step up from Haas as his replacement.

Tie-breaker question: How many points will Lewis Hamilton score with Ferrari in F1 2025?

Michelle: 277

Mark: More than he did with Mercedes last season. 305.

Henry: 312.

Elizabeth: 304.

Sam: 287.

Thomas: 247.

Oliver: Let’s go with the same number Sainz managed last season: 290.

Jamie: 390

