Formula 1 has announced its slate of sprint race weekends for the 2025 season, and there are very few changes. That means, for the second year running, the United States will host two of the six sprints — one in Miami, and one in Austin.

American fans of the sport are of different minds about the news. On one hand, the sprint race concept is a great way to fill a sparse support calendar — but some fans are worried that this could become another excuse to charge ever higher prices for tickets.

In favor of American F1 sprint races

In 2025, as in 2024, two of Formula 1’s six sprint-race weekends will take place in the United States. The other four events will take place in Brazil, Qatar, Belgium, and China.

The United States is unique in the fact that it hosts three Grands Prix each season, so the higher frequency of sprints at these events makes sense. And some American fans are happy to see an increase in racing action during our F1 weekends.

In speaking to many fans, the biggest sentiment in favor of multiple American sprint races is the fact that F1’s standard slate of feeder series don’t appear on American GP schedules.

“You have none of the 10 F3 or 14 F2 rounds [in America], so sprint races at least help to have something else competitive on the schedule,” one fan told me.

Another fan, Will Flanders, said, “I don’t love the sprints in general, but since they don’t bring the feeder series over (with the exception of F1 Academy), it is a good way to give fans more for their exorbitantly overpriced ticket.”

We’ll touch more on ticket prices in just a moment — but for now, let’s focus on a weekend schedule at American Grands Prix.

In 2022, the last USGP in Austin prior to the introduction of the sprint format, didn’t have much to offer by way of on-track action outside of Formula 1. The only other cars that hit the track were historic open-wheel and endurance racers.

Previous USGP weekends have featured W Series, Pirelli World Challenge, and US Formula 4 events — though many of these series feature unfamiliar drivers, which can make it more challenging to stay on top of.

Other fans, like Steve Dickman, may not attend the race in person but still enjoy the fact that “it increases the total number of competitive sessions on friendly timezones.”

Further, Twitch steamer Ash Vandelay added, “Miami would probably be boring [in person] if it didn’t have a sprint race.”

Against American F1 sprint races

Still, not everyone is sold on the concept of more sprint races in the United States, and there’s one big reason for that: Ticket prices.

It can be difficult not to be cynical as an American race fan; even though the country has more events than any other, it quickly became clear that the heightened American interest in F1 was going to come with an ample price tag.

In 2023, F1Destinations found that ticket prices in American races cost double the season average; that had thankfully resulted in a lowering of ticket prices, but those prices remain far higher than almost every other event.

“I’m worried this is going to just be another excuse for price gouging,” a fan named Molly told me. “If there are more F1 ‘races’ during the weekend, that could be an excuse to charge more to attend.”



Another fan named Nicole, though, had two other compelling reasons for disliking the sprint race concept.

“The big one to me is the fact that there is only one practice session, which decreases the likelihood of the rookie sessions being uses there,” she said. “In the past, COTA would be a perfect place for Pato [O’Ward] to do a McLaren run.

“I feel like sprint races also spoil any development surprises. Limited practice sessions means teams are less likely to bring a big upgrade package.”

Nicole, who attends the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas each year, was also concerned that, by declining to rotate sprints, F1 will effectively decide that one weekend will always be a sprint weekend.

“I would put up with two years of sprints for a guaranteed year without,” she added.

Formula 1 is still in its first years of the controversial sprint race format, which means there are still plenty of opportunities for the series to tweak sprint scheduling and locations. But for 2025, American fans remain torn.

