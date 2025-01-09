F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

The F1 2026 season is bringing with it a uniquely large set of regulation changes, as the sport is introducing a new chassis and power unit at the same time.

Alongside that, we are expecting a new team to arrive in the form of Cadillac, new power unit manufacturers in Audi and Red Bull Ford Powertrains, and the cars looking – and potentially sounding – different. So, with the FIA switching from the cars it first introduced in 2022, what will be changing?

F1 2025 vs F1 2026 cars: What will be changing?

Will F1 2026 cars be larger or smaller than 2025?

Yes, the F1 2026 cars will be marginally smaller than their 2025 counterparts.

The FIA has aimed to make the cars ‘more nimble’ in 2026, with Formula 1 cars having continually grown over the decades.

While still large, here is a look at how the cars match up in terms of size, with the wheelbase and width brought down in size by 5.5% and 5% respectively:

F1 2025

Length: 3600mm

Width: 2000mm

F1 2026

Length: 3400mm

Width: 1900mm

Will the F1 2026 cars be lighter or heavier than 2025?

The F1 2026 cars will be lighter than their 2025 predecessors, as part of the FIA’s ‘nimble’ car mission.

The minimum weight of the cars, including tyres and drivers, will be dropping by 4% overall, or 32kg from their 800kg minimum weight, with 768kg being the new minimum from F1 2026.

F1 2025 minimum weight: 800kg

F1 2026 minimum weight: 768kg

How much power will F1 2026 cars generate vs 2025 cars?

The way power is generated from F1 2026 power units will be changing significantly – but predictions suggest the amount of horsepower should remain largely the same, at just over 1000bhp.

A much bigger focus on electric power deployment is being placed, with around treble the power coming from the MGU-K compared to 2025, alongside a move to fully sustainable fuel from the repurposed internal combustion engine, which will see its power output reduced as the electrical element increases.

This, in turn, will allow a targeted drop to around 70kg of fuel use per race, down from the 100kg used in 2025.

The F1 2026 figures below are projections for now, with the manufacturers in an arms race to produce the very best power unit possible when the season gets underway – meaning each manufacturer may differ slightly in its power output.

There are many, many more factors involved in these power units, but we have kept it to the top-line statistics for now:

F1 2026 projected power unit specification

Engine: 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid

Fuel: Petrol direct injection from 100% sustainable fuel

Internal combustion engine power: Approx. 535bhp [400kW]

MGU-K power: Approx. 470bhp [350kW]

Total power: Approx. 1000+bhp

Fuel use limit: Approx. 70kg per race

Maximum ICE revs: Unlimited since 2022

F1 2025 power unit specification

Engine: 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid

Fuel: Petrol direct injection, at least 10% sustainable advanced ethanol

Internal combustion engine power: Approximately 850bhp [630kW]

MGU-K power: 160bhp [120kW]

Total power: Approx. 1000+bhp

Fuel use limit: 100kg per race

Maximum ICE revs: Unlimited since 2022, though teams typically rev to 12,000rpm

More on the huge changes coming to Formula 1 in the 2026 season

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for Formula 1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for 2026?

Will F1 2026 cars sound different?

There is no way of knowing exactly how the F1 2026 cars will sound until they get on track, but given the 1.6-litre V6 configuration of the ICE is remaining, albeit with reduced influence on power output, that element may mean cars sound similar to what is in place in F1 2025 – but it is unclear.

What is also uncertain is the volume of the cars, with the current cars already quieter than their V8 and V10 predecessors. With increased electrical elements on the F1 2026 cars and the removal of the MGU-H, the cars may quieten further still, but at least some volume will remain, because of the presence of the internal combustion engine.

Will F1 2026 cars be faster or slower than 2025?

It is believed that the F1 2026 cars are likely to be slower over one lap than in F1 2025 – though it is difficult to say by how much.

No calculations have yet been publicly released predicting a pace difference between F1 2026 cars compared to F1 2025 cars, but teams can always be relied upon to improve their speed as seasons progress.

The cars in F1 2025 are among the fastest the sport has ever seen, and with less downforce and less drag projected in 2026, improved straight-line speed is set to be coupled with lower cornering speeds, with lap times likely to be slower than in 2025 as a result – at least to begin with.

The FIA released a refined version of the F1 2026 cars in late 2024, which were predicted to have improved simulations by up to two seconds per lap compared to the previous 2026 renderings.

What are active aerodynamics and will they replace DRS?

The drag reduction system [DRS] has been long used as an overtaking aid in Formula 1, and the movable rear wing is being replaced in F1 2026 by a movable rear and front wing system, in order to reduce drag even further.

This new system will not be an outright overtaking aid, because unlike DRS every driver will be able to make use of it, rather than one car chasing another.

The new way of driving will enable the drivers to switch between Z-mode, the standard driving setting with the front and rear wing closed, and X-mode, with both front and rear wing open, at multiple points on the lap when safe to do so.

Like DRS, the use of X-mode zones have reportedly been discussed, but exact details have yet to be finalised at the time of publication.

The FIA say X-mode will be driver-controlled and can be switched off by the driver or, as is the case with DRS, turned off automatically by applying the brake.

While this is a basic outline, we have compiled a full breakdown of the technical changes coming to the F1 2026 cars, including a detailed look at active aerodynamics.

Will tyres be changing on the F1 2026 cars?

Yes, albeit marginally.

The 18-inch wheels introduced in 2022 are staying on the F1 2026 cars, but the tyres are reducing in size slightly – with Formula 1 tyre suppliers Pirelli shaving 25mm in width off the front tyres and 30mm off the rear tyres.

This is predicted to save 5kg across a full set of four tyres, with Pirelli also projecting a “minimal loss” of grip at the same time.

Are F1 2026 cars safer than F1 2025 cars?

The FIA is always looking to make Formula 1 cars safer, and the 2026 editions are no exception.

Despite the cars being made lighter overall, there are increased protections around the front impact structure, a doubling of protection around the fuel cell, a roll hoop load increase from 16G to 20G, with lateral safety lights set to be fitted to show the ERS safety status on a car, adding a further layer of protection to both drivers and marshals while out on track.

What are F1 2026 car changes looking to achieve?

The arrival of the 2022-spec cars was with the purpose of not only building on safety improvements, but of making the cars more ‘race-able’ – and the F1 2026 cars are looking to take that further.

The active aerodynamics in particular are in place to look to promote close racing, along with a “partially” flat floor to reduce the reliance on ground effect and not push the cars back towards the problems with bouncing and porpoising that were prevalent at the last regulation change.

On top of closer racing, the changes to sustainable fuel, along with smaller, lighter cars has been aimed at improving both Formula 1’s sustainable credentials, along with addressing driver complaints at cars having become too big in recent years.

All this combines to create a set of regulations that the FIA and teams hope will invite innovation and sustainability, alongside tight racing.

Read next: F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2026 grid?