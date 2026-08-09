The numbers from the opening half of the F1 2026 season are in, revealing who the top performers have been in the mid-season driver power rankings.

With standout performances across the opening 11 races, the list has been developed using PlanetF1’s post-race Driver Ratings and sees some surprising names towards the very top.

Kimi Antonelli – 8.0

Antonelli’s score is anchored by standout race victories in China and Miami, alongside a pristine 10/10 performance in Monaco where he secured pole position and controlled the race from lights to flag. His high-water mark includes an 8/10 at the British GP, taking pole in treacherous conditions. His average was dragged down by untidy moments in Austria, where he left the track twice in opening laps, and a lock-up while defending position in Canada.

Lewis Hamilton – 7.5

A tactical masterclass victory in Spain and podium finishes in Canada, and Monaco showcase Hamilton still has strong front-running race pace. The deductions keeping him at 7.5 stem from his myriad of penalties, most of which are simple (but costly) driver errors.

Max Verstappen – 7.4

Verstappen’s 7.4 represents a relentless effort to drag results out of an unpredictable Red Bull package. He earned 9/10 marks for aggressive podium drives in Austria and Hungary, where he directly challenged Mercedes and McLaren. However, his overall average took heavy hits from early mechanical DNFs in China and Monaco.

George Russell – 7.3

Russell’s campaign features maximum-score weekends for a dominant victory in Australia and a pole-to-flag win at the Austrian GP, where he withstood pressure from behind at a crucial time in the championship. His average remains at 7.3 due to a mechanical DNF while leading the Canadian Grand Prix, an opening lap crash in Belgium, and a frustrating puncture at Silverstone that derailed what looked to be a straightforward podium finish.

Arvid Lindblad – 7.3

Lindblad’s breakout rookie stint with Racing Bulls is highlighted by a 10/10 performance at Monaco, where he carved through the field from 15th on the grid to finish 6th. He backed up that performance with points-paying drives at Silverstone and Spa while proving a match for his (slightly) more-experienced teammate.

Charles Leclerc – 6.8

Leclerc earned a 9/10 for a composed drive from pole to secure victory at the British Grand Prix, alongside a hard-fought second-place at Spa despite straight-line speed disadvantages. However, his rating was severely dented by a crash in Monaco, a non-finish in Spain, and several other missteps across the European leg of the season.

Liam Lawson – 6.7

Lawson’s 6.7 is built on consistency in the midfield for Racing Bulls, highlighted by points finishes in Monaco (6th), Canada (7th), and Silverstone (6th). A collision with Pierre Gasly in Miami and power deployment issues at Spa prevented him from breaching the 7.0 barrier.

Lando Norris – 6.7

Norris achieved a flawless 10/10 rating for a dominant victory at the Hungarian GP and a strong 2nd in Miami. Conversely, his average was dragged down by a DNF in Canada, another in Monaco, and losing track position on opening laps in both Austria and Silverstone.

Pierre Gasly – 6.5

Gasly’s standout moment was a heroic (and controversial) third place in Monaco, capitalising on clean execution and track position to claim Alpine’s best result of the year. He added solid points in China (6th) and Spa. His rating drops to 6.5 due to a series of unrewarded mid-pack finishes in Austria and Hungary.

Franco Colapinto – 6.5

Colapinto earned strong marks for an aggressive drive to 6th in Canada and a seventh-place finish in Miami. After a steady start, Colapinto proved to be a consistent match for his Alpine teammate, Pierre Gasly.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 6.5

Bortoleto’s season thus far is highlighted by an eighth-place drive at Spa, where he defended against a train of faster cars for 25 laps. Points in Australia further boosted his tally, though early-season DNS/DNF incidents in China capped his score at 6.5.

Oscar Piastri – 6.4

Piastri’s rating is anchored by podium drives in Japan (2nd) and Miami (3rd), alongside strong overtaking moves in Austria. However, his overall average was dragged down to 6.4 by a DNS prior to the start in Australia, a strategic blunder in Canada, and an opening lap tangle at the British GP.

Isack Hadjar – 6.2

Hadjar demonstrated encouraging pace at Red Bull, highlighted by a mature 4th place in Monaco and 5th at Silverstone, alongside a 9/10 drive at Spa. His overall average remains a 6.2 due to steep consistency drops, including a crash in Miami, a poor opening lap in Barcelona, and lack of consistency in Silverstone.

Carlos Sainz – 6.1

Sainz provided valuable development drives for Williams, securing hard-fought points in Canada (9th) and Miami (9th). His score took significant hits from a collision in Monaco followed by a costly penalty in Hungary.

Oliver Bearman – 5.8

Bearman has performed well on occasion, grabbing a 5th-place finish in China a prime example. However, his score sits at 5.8 due to a crash in Japan and a difficult weekend in Monaco, an opening lap spin in Silverstone, and a blue flags penalty in Hungary.

Nico Hulkenberg – 5.8

Hulkenberg’s high point came at the Hungaroring, where he ran a long opening stint to climb from the back into a ninth-place finish. His rating is weighted down by a mechanical DNF at Silverstone.

Sergio Perez – 5.8

Perez has provided valuable experience during Cadillac’s inaugural season. However, grid-positioning infractions at Monaco coupled with the new team’s reliability woes have limited opportunity to break into the 6s.

Fernando Alonso – 5.7

Alonso did what he could with an underperforming Aston Martin through the opening 10 races, and snatched a gritty point in Monaco (10th) for his efforts. However, his low 5.7 score is less a reflection of his driving and more the result of mechanical issues that have routinely left him powerless to do more.

Alex Albon – 5.5

Albon’s highlight was a clean drive to 8th in Monaco. Beyond that, his average was dragged down to 5.5 by race-ending incidents in Canada and Silverstone that left him struggling for momentum.

Esteban Ocon – 5.3

Ocon secured points for Haas in Japan (10th) and Monaco (9th). However, his rating dropped to 5.3 following difficult outings in China, Austria, and Silverstone.

Lance Stroll – 5.0

Stroll had precious few opportunities to demonstrate his value behind the wheel. That has reflected on the Canadian with poor scores, not all of which are entirely of his making, as he sits joint-bottom of the rankings.

Valtteri Bottas – 5.0

Bottas’ score is significantly impacted by the severe reliability teething problems Cadillac has encountered which, like Stroll and others above, left him without the capability to truly demonstrate his worth.

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