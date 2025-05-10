It is always fun to make predictions that inevitably don’t come true but with Formula 1 having a weekend off, we thought we’d take a quick look ahead to 2026.

The sport is undergoing one of the biggest shifts in its history with sweeping regulation changes but while the teams focus on the new engine and chassis they need to build, they also need to decide on who will be driving. Here are our picks for all 11 F1 teams competing next season:

McLaren – Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

It would take the silliest of silly seasons to see anyone but Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the McLaren car next season.

From a team perspective, they have two drivers who are performing and crucially, there is little tension between them currently.

For the drivers, passing up the chance to drive the current quickest car on the grid is not something you would do lightly. They are also tied down for the foreseeable with Norris having a deal until at least the end of 2027 and Piastri until at least end of 2028.

Mercedes – George Russell and Kimi Antonelli

The Mercedes seat has been something of a talking point ever since Lewis Hamilton revealed he was off to Ferrari but if from the outside it seems the current two drivers are set for the next few years, that is not a given.

Lately, there has been a lot of talk surrounding George Russell’s deal, which expires at the end of this season, but there are few drivers who would be a definite upgrade on the Briton. Expect of course, Max Verstappen.

Toto Wolff has said publicly he is done “flirting” with other drivers but away from the microphones, the desire to prise the Dutchman away from the team’s biggest rival will be a strong one.

But even with that, we don’t see Verstappen leaving just yet and we reckon the Is will be dotted and the Ts crossed on Russell’s new deal soon enough.

Red Bull Racing – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar

Perhaps the hardest team to predict given both drivers have question marks about their future.

Let’s start with Verstappen. He has a deal until the end of 2028 and has frequently said he is not looking to leave, but that has still not stopped speculation.

With Red Bull being off the pace this year and the daunting prospect of being an independent PU supplier for the first time, there is an idea that Verstappen could be tempted elsewhere but it would seem foolish to jump ship not knowing what you are jumping into.

2026 is a reset of the board and regardless of how much teams talk up their own progress, we will not know who is quickest until the first race day. Therefore, it would seem likely that Verstappen would wait at least a season before deciding what his future holds. If the first RBPT Ford engine is the best, great news. If it is a dud, then Verstappen may join a different team or leave the sport altogether.

As for the second seat, that is even more difficult to predict. Yuki Tsunoda is the current incumbent but with Red Bull’s partnership with Honda coming to an end, the Japanese driver is expected to leave the team at the end of the season.

In an ideal world, Liam Lawson would have partnered Verstappen into 2026 with Ayumu Iwasa or Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls but that plan has already died a death.

Red Bull’s only other option then is to give Isack Hadjar the promotion given his good start to the season and hope that he does not crumble under the pressure. If not, they may have to look externally.

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari career may not have had the fairytale start he hoped for but it would be an expensive decision to get rid of him after just one year.

If there were to be an exit, you get the sense it would be driver-led but Hamilton will want to see how Ferrari stacks up when the new engine regulations come in before deciding on any retirement.

As for Charles Leclerc, he has a deal until 2029 and is going nowhere.

Williams – Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

Both Williams drivers have a contract until the end of 2026 and having worked hard to assemble this pairing, James Vowles would be in no rush to dismantle it.

Alex Albon has had a great start to the year and while Carlos Sainz has been a bit slower, he looks to have found some form of late.

The only concern for Vowles would be if one of the drivers got poached but it is hard to see where else they would go.

Haas – Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

Like Williams, both Haas drivers are tied down to deals keeping them in place until 2026.

So far they have proven themselves a good pairing, able to help each other out while also capable of scoring points so Haas will likely make no changes over the winter.

Aston Martin – Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso

It is all eyes on 2026 for Aston but that has come at the consequence of their 2025 performance.

Fernando Alonso has yet to score a point while Lance Stroll’s 14 puts the team in seventh.

But with Honda and Adrian Newey on board, Alonso will not be tempted by a second retirement before the 2026 season while Stroll has stated his desire to keep racing.

Racing Bulls – Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad

Liam Lawson’s demotion put him back at Racing Bulls where it has not been entirely smooth sailing yet but with him away from the spotlight, he has been gradually improving.

You expect then they will give him at least another year given his relatively young age and status as an academy graduate.

On the other side of the garage, there is a name being talked about with as much hype as Verstappen was many years ago – Arvid Lindblad.

The 17-year-old is a favourite of Helmut Marko and considering the Austrian has a large say in who gets the Racing Bulls seat, you expect they may risk it and go with the current F2 driver.

Verstappen has proven age is only a number, as Antonelli is doing this year, and a season at Racing Bulls will serve as the next step on the way to the Red Bull main seat.

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez

Predicting what will happen next at Alpine is a fool’s game given the recent turmoil but if there is one thing we are relatively certain on, it is that Pierre Gasly will be there.

Feeling trapped in the Red Bull system, Gasly moved to Enstone in 2023 and earned an extension in June 2024. With a Mercedes engine, he will hope Alpine start to rise up the grid.

As for the other seat, that is a lot harder to predict. Alpine spent a considerable amount to get Franco Colapinto from Williams but the five-race deal they gave him does scream confidence.

But a new name emerged as a contender for this seat – Sergio Perez. On paper, it makes a lot of sense. He is experienced, has worked with this size of team before and, perhaps most crucially, comes with his own boatload of sponsors.

Perez has suggested he is looking for the right opportunity to return to F1 and although Cadillac are believed to be close to signing the Mexcian, we saw how persuasive Flavio Braitrore can be when he almost got Carlos Sainz from under Williams’ nose.

Audi – Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi’s first driver lineup was a decision made last year when both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were signed.

The German Hulkenberg made a lot of sense considering his performances at Haas while Bortoleto just won the F2 title, suggesting he was a rising talent that Sauber could seize upon.

2025 has not gone to plan as of yet but Audi’s arrival is expected to move the team up the grid.

Cadillac – Colton Herta and Valtteri Bottas

If we are predicting that Perez opts for Alpine over Cadillac, then the question is who do the American outfit sign for their debut season?

It seems pretty obvious they will want an American driver in the seat with Colton Herta having links to team principal Graeme Lowdon, but it is a difficult choice as to who takes the second seat.

Mick Schumacher has been linked but his CV does not scream a guarantee of success while other names like Zhou Guanyu have also been rumoured.

But with Herta a rookie at a brand new team, it would make sense that Cadillac wanted some experience to help guide them which is why we are plumping for Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn is the most successful driver Cadillac could reasonably persuade and his role as reserve driver at Mercedes means he is at least in the F1 world and not off on a beach somewhere.

It may not be the star name Cadillac hope to begin life with but becoming an attractive outfit takes time and becoming a functioning team is far more important. Bottas can certainly help with the latter.

