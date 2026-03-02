F1 2026 predictions: Have your say on this season’s title winners

Now that you’ve had a chance to look at our predictions, we’re putting you in the hot seat and asking you tell us what’s in store for the F1 2026 season.

With our predictions there for all to see, and possibly laugh at in the future, we want to see what you think is going to happen as the much-anticipated 2026 F1 season is set to begin this weekend.

If you want to have a go simply fill in the form below. It shouldn’t require any sign-in from you but if you want your name to possibly feature in an article later this week, you can leave it at the bottom.

That’s all you should need to know, so get those crystal balls out!