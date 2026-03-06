Following our predictions, we opened the floor to your guesses of what was to come this F1 2026 season and here’s what you had to say.

From title winners to the biggest shocks as well as every teammate battle on the grid, here are your predictions for the season to come. And if you missed ours, you can catch up here.

Your predictions for the F1 2026 season

A dead heat for the World Drivers’ Championship

Usually, when we ask for your predictions, there is one driver that takes the title vote by a considerable margin but this year two of them are exactly level in terms of vote share.

Both George Russell and Max Verstappen received 23% of your votes, the most of any driver.

Behind them, Charles Leclerc took 17.7% while Lewis Hamilton had 15.8%. The reigning World Champion Lando Norris was backed by just 4.8% of you. Even his teammate Oscar Piastri got more votes at 11%.

Mercedes the favourites for the Constructors’ Championship

While it has been five years since they last won a title, Mercedes are an overwhelming favourite for this year’s Championship and that is reflected in your predictions.

40.2% of you backed the Silver Arrows to take the title while 34.4% of you went for Ferrari. McLaren were in third on 17.7%. Red Bull managed just 4.3% of the vote.

Cadillac overwhelming favourite for wooden spoon

As F1’s newest team, it is perhaps not surprising that Cadillac got 48.8% of the vote to be the worst constructor on the grid this year.

What is perhaps more alarming is Aston Martin being backed by 26.8% of you to be last while Alpine had 7.7% of you backing them to take the wooden spoon.

Plenty of one-sided teammate battles

Onto the teammate battles and there was some heavy favourites across the board. Max Verstappen took 97.6% of the vote in his battle against Isack Hadjar while Fernando Alonso had 96.7% against Lance Stroll.

Gasly (89.5%), Russell (83.7%), Bearman (81.3%), Sainz (79.4%) and Leclerc (75.1%) were all heavily backed too.

Closer battles came at Audi with Nico Hulkenberg taking 60.3% of the vote while Liam Lawson had 68.9%. That is also the amount that backed Valtteri Bottas over Sergio Perez. Oscar Piastri was backed by 62.7% of you to beat Norris.

Your wild predictions

As for your wild predictions, we had plenty of driver moves being predicted. Bobby Laverack believes Oliver Bearman will replace Lewis Hamilton mid-season while Callum Hatzel reckons Alonso, Hamilton and Stroll will all announce they are leaving F1.

Tim Stratton has backed Aston to have a mid-season revival while Michael said they would DNF the first four races.

A few of you were very down on McLaren including Melch and Matt White who said they would not finish in the top three. While Lou Braga reckons Ferrari will miss out on the podium spots come the end of the year.

Kim Harry predicted a strong year for Audi and backed them to finish in the top four while John Bellavance is fully on the Ferrari hype train and said they would win 16 races.

