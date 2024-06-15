The FIA recently released a detailed set of regulations set to take effect in F1 2026, sparking considerable debate. Several controversial decisions have led to mistrust among drivers, engineers in F1, and fans, despite the new system aiming to benefit the sport.

Let’s delve into the technical decisions behind the new regulations and how they will impact racing in 2026.

Changes in F1 2026 power unit systems

The 2022 regulations primarily focused on aerodynamic changes, leaving the power unit largely unchanged while completely overhauling the chassis and exterior design. The 2026 rules, however, bring major changes under the hood. The FIA has decided to remove the MGU-H component to simplify and reduce the cost of the power unit, potentially attracting new engine manufacturers and making the sport more exciting and competitive.

Additionally, the electrical system of the cars will triple in power, increasing from 120 kW to 350 kW. This shift aims to revolutionise overtaking dynamics on the track. Up until now, cars have used aerodynamic advantages, like DRS, to overtake. From 2026, this advantage will be primarily electric.

The goal is to use increased electric power to provide additional speed on straights, aiding drivers in overtaking. The traditional DRS system will be phased out. This particular change has caused some dissatisfaction, but to fully understand it, we need to consider the other regulation changes.

The main issue with the increased electric system capacity is how the energy will be harvested. Given the dimensions and design of modern F1 cars, energy is primarily recovered through the rear axle during braking. Engineers convert the car’s kinetic energy into electrical energy, storing it in the battery, which naturally slows the car. However, the increased capacity is too large to be managed solely by this method. A straightforward solution is higher fuel consumption to aid in charging the battery, meaning fuel tank sizes will remain nearly unchanged, with no reduction in the car’s overall weight.

Although the main objective of the new regulations is to simplify the power unit, a deeper analysis raises questions about whether they will indeed be simpler.

What has been made of the F1 2026 regulation announcement so far?

Aerodynamic changes

The removal of the MGU-H component will reduce the overall size of the cars, decreasing the maximum length by 200 mm and the width by 100 mm. This change was overdue, with many believing it should have been more drastic, as modern F1 cars are too large for some tracks.

Significant changes will also be made to the appearance of the cars, particularly the front and rear wings. The 2022 regulations promised more exciting racing with easier following, but engineers quickly found ways to deflect dirty air from the front tyres away from their cars, increasing their aerodynamic performance while creating more turbulent air behind them. The new rules aim to prevent this with a redesigned front wing endplate that will generate an inwash effect.

Overall drag will be reduced by 55%, and downforce will decrease by 30%. As a result, prepare for possibly the slowest generation of F1 cars for some time. Although they will be extremely fast on straights, they will be much slower in corners due to reduced downforce.

Less downforce also means the potential for softer suspension, especially with active aerodynamics on the front wing.

The reduction in aero forces will emphasise power unit performance, making it likely that the manufacturer with the best engine and most efficient electric system will have the greatest advantage on the track.

The final era of the DRS System

Aerodynamic changes also include the elimination of the classic DRS system, replaced by the introduction of X and Z modes.

Active aerodynamics will involve changing the angles of flaps on both the front and rear wings – something never before seen in the sport’s history. Each wing will have two flaps that can change position based on the mode the driver selects.

The Z-mode will focus on maximising downforce and cornering speeds. On straights, drivers can engage the X-mode, which will open the flaps and increase top speeds. These modes can only be used in specific parts of the track for safety reasons.

However, the key difference is that X-mode will no longer be a tool for easier overtaking, as any driver can use it regardless of their distance from the car ahead.

Drivers have been vocal about this change, and for good reason. Constant adjustments to the front and rear flaps will significantly disrupt the aero balance during mode changes, making precise control more challenging. Additionally, potential system failures could lead to greater downforce imbalances and dangerous situations.

Will racing be more exciting in 2026?

It’s hard to answer that question definitively. The FIA’s strong desire for change is clear, but the new regulations don’t inspire confidence in everyone.

Removing the MGU-H is a positive step, as it is one of the most complex components of the power unit. This decision saves development time and money, paving the way for a record six new manufacturers in 2026 – an exciting prospect.

However, the increased electric power aims to replace the advantage provided by the DRS system. Suddenly, the power unit isn’t as simple, and it seems it will be the main advantage on the track.

The reduction in car size and weight is certainly positive, and we hope this is just the first step in a trend towards smaller F1 cars. Additionally, aerodynamic changes that force teams to use the inwash effect to reduce dirty air behind the cars are very promising and could lead to more exciting racing.

On the other hand, the new X and Z modes complicate aerodynamics and the overall balance of the cars, potentially causing numerous issues. It seems that for every positive change the FIA has made, there is at least one decision that brings the entire overhaul into question.

However, much remains unclear – such as the development of the car’s floor aerodynamics, floor edges, and other components.

It must be noted that the final version of the regulations are not confirmed yet, with the end of June scheduled for ratification by the World Motor Sport Council.

As a result, we anticipate more information will come, providing a clearer picture of the 2026 season.

