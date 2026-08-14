Team radio, providing the opportunity to hear a driver’s thoughts as he races around the track, is one of Formula 1’s finest assets.

Here are our favourite team radio messages from the F1 2026 season so far, starring the likes of Max Verstappen, Toto Wolff, George Russell, Lance Stroll and more…

10: Charles Leclerc welcomes F1’s Mario Kart era (Australia)

“It is like a mushroom in Mario Kart.”

It very quickly became clear that the new regulations for 2026 had changed the sport almost beyond recognition.

After 22 laps of the season opener in Australia, Charles Leclerc was informed by Ferrari that he could use overtake mode for the entire lap on Lap 23.

His succinct response seemed to sum up the wrong turn F1 has taken in 2026.

It’s Formula 1, all right, but not as we know it.

9: Kimi Antonelli comment prompts Carlos Sainz conversation (Belgium)

“Sainz, what an idiot!”

We have become so accustomed to drivers calling each other names over team radio that it barely registers these days.

So it was curious that Kimi Antonelli calling Carlos Sainz “an idiot” in Friday practice at Spa led to a debate over driver conduct over the airwaves.

“I don’t think he should call me an idiot on the radio,” Sainz said at the end of the day’s running.

“I think that’s forbidden, to swear and insult a rival, so I think he should calm down a bit.”

The comments struck a chord with Antonelli, who sought out Sainz to apologise the following morning.

8: Isack Hadjar takes issue with Arvid Lindblad (Japan)

“What happened to that idiot? Ha!”

The memo came a bit late for Isack Hadjar.

Despite his reputation as a hothead over team radio, Hadjar has been relatively tame since his promotion to Red Bull, preferring to beat his steering wheel in silence after crashing out in Miami.

A glimpse of the Hadjar we know and love came in Japan, where he became increasingly frustrated with the aggressive defensive tactics of Arvid Lindblad.

It took an undercut strategy for Hadjar to finally see off Lindblad, with the Red Bull driver unable to resist a dig when he emerged comfortably clear of the rookie.

It did not escape Hadjar’s notice either that Lindblad had given Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s lead driver, a considerably easier time in wheel-to-wheel battle.

“He let Max through and defends against me,” Hadjar told media after the race at Suzuka. “It makes sense for him, but it was not very useful for both of us.

“But it’s OK. He’s young.”

7: Lance Stroll: ‘For the mechanics… and Lawrence’ (Canada)

Stroll: “I’m just completing the race for the mechanics. That’s it.”

Aston Martin: “Yeah, I totally understand, Lance. Totally understand.”

Stroll: “And Lawrence. And Lawrence. Completing the race for the mechanics and Lawrence. That’s it.”

And the award for the strangest team radio message of 2026 goes to… Lance Stroll.

In a season of dispiriting races for Aston Martin, Canada pushed the patience of Stroll – four laps down at the chequered flag – to its limits.

On Lap 40 of 68, Stroll informed the team that he would only be completing the race out of a sense of duty to his hard-working mechanics and his father Lawrence, the Aston Martin executive chairman.

Note that the home crowd in Montreal was seemingly absent from the thoughts of the only Canadian driver on the grid. Hm.

Asked to explain his radio call at the next round in Austria, Stroll told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “We’ve been extremely slow all year and Canada was one of those races where we were just the last car by a lot.

“And in those moments, as a driver sometimes you’re just hanging on and it’s not so enjoyable out there, so you need to find some motivation behind the [wheel in the] cockpit.

“Of course, in that race, I was thinking about the mechanics who worked the long hours and Lawrence that’s built this team, that’s put everything together at Silverstone and is super passionate about the project.

“So I needed that little motivation to keep pounding around the track, even though we were last by probably four or five laps at that point.

“It’s tough times for us. Challenging times.”

6: Max Verstappen reaches the end of his tether (Britain)

“I’m stuck. Mate, f**k this car. F**k! Unbelievable. F**k this.”

Hear that?

That’s the sound of a racing driver reaching the end of his tether.

The British Grand Prix was already a frustrating enough weekend for Max Verstappen.

The pace of the Red Bull RB22 was nowhere at Silverstone and Max had been frustrated that his request for an engine change – and the accompanying pit-lane start – had been denied by the team after qualifying.

A repeat of his rear wing reattachment issue from Austria, pitching him into the gravel at Stowe as he was on the verge of magicking up a podium finish, was the final insult.

5: Toto Wolff intervenes over Kimi Antonelli vs George Russell (Canada)

Antonelli: “That was very naughty. That should be a penalty. I was alongside the mirror.”

Bonnington: “So let’s just keep it cool.”

Bonnington: “So let’s just get this back under control, Kimi. Focus on Norris, focus on the driving.”

Antonelli: “Yeah, I don’t care. He pushed me off!”

Wolff: “Kimi, concentrate on the driving, please, and not on the radio moaning.”

If there’s one thing Toto Wolff would not like, it is one Mercedes driver calling for the other Mercedes driver to be penalised.

So it was no surprise that Wolff intervened as Kimi Antonelli complained during the sprint in Canada, where George Russell eased his teammate off track to defend an ambitious move around the outside of Turn 1.

In truth, it was unwise of Antonelli to try his luck around the outside of a racer as tough as Russell at that section of the track when the end result was so inevitable.

And his claim that he was alongside Russell’s mirror at one stage?

A desperate attempt to play F1’s flawed Driving Standards Guidelines in his favour.

In all areas – the move itself and his reaction to Russell’s response – it was one of the few times Antonelli’s inexperience has shown in 2026.

“Obviously, when you listen to some of the radio comms, I think there’s room for improvement,” Wolff said after the main race 24 hours later.

4: Oscar Piastri lashes out at Carlos Sainz (Hungary)

“Get out of the f**king way, you idiot! Oh my God.”

“Oh mate, [inaudible] don’t talk to me now.”

Unlike Kimi Antonelli at Spa, Oscar Piastri did not care for Carlos Sainz’s hurty feelings.

Not when a collision with a lapped Williams extinguished his last hope of hanging on to the lead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri gave Sainz both barrels, first in the heat of the moment and then after the race itself.

“He’s quite critical of others and others have given him some stick before for being frustrating on track,” Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race.

“When you go and do something like that, I think maybe you should look in the mirror a bit.”

One of the less-discussed elements of Piastri’s team radio in Hungary was his dismissive response to his race engineer, telling Tom Stallard not to talk to him when Lando Norris re-emerged in the lead.

Frustration in these moments is understandable.

Yet when it’s directed at those closest to a driver? Someone on his side and just trying to help?

Not so smart and not a good look.

3: Pierre Gasly X-rated rant at Alpine (Belgium)

Gasly: “What the f**k was that? Putting me in traffic! It’s too far, mate!”

Alpine: “Focus on getting past him, then. Press and hold available.”

Gasly: “[Inaudible]! Focus on putting me in the right track position, for f**k’s sake!”

Alpine: “Yes, mate. Head down. Focus.”

Gasly: “Yeah. We do my thing now.”

It is a great regret that team radio audio cannot be reproduced here due to broadcast rights restrictions.

So take our advice and dig out Pierre Gasly’s rant at Alpine after being undercut by Esteban Ocon in F1’s Radio Rewind video on YouTube (timestamp 7:23).

It is a thing of beauty.

2: Max Verstappen brands Racing Bulls drivers ‘morons’ (Hungary)

“Oh, they should get a penalty. This is f**king ridiculous, these morons! My God!”

The absolute venom in Max Verstappen’s voice makes this one.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was marred by an issue with the blue flags system, which left drivers struggling to tell when to move over.

Verstappen had the misfortune of encountering Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad in the heat of battle at Turn 2.

He let rip in a way only Max Verstappen can.

1: George Russell: ‘Un-f**cking-acceptable!’ (Belgium)

“I’m out! What the f**k happened with the SOC down the straight? Had no f**king battery down the straight! Guys! Unacceptable! Un-f**king-acceptable!”

George Russell began this season celebrating his victory in Australia with the immortal words: “Very nice, very nice! I like this car, I like this engine.”

Four months later at Spa, his opinion may have changed somewhat.

PlanetF1.com revealed at the time that Russell was informed by his race engineer moments before the start in Belgium that the state of charge (SOC) of his battery was in a good place.

So it came as a shock to him when Russell promptly lost three positions – to Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and, briefly, Oscar Piastri – on the Kemmel straight alone.

Rather than taking his punishment on the opening lap, resetting and using the Mercedes’ inherent pace – close to unbeatable on such so-called energy-starved circuits – to carve his way back through the pack, Russell allowed his frustration to get the better of him.

In attempting to repass Hamilton around the outside of Les Combes, Russell found himself tagged by the Ferrari before spinning into the gravel.

Even Russell admitted after the race that Hamilton’s five-second penalty, for what was to all intents and purposes a racing incident, was unjust.

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