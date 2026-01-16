So who might be late to F1 2026 testing, then? Who’s behind? Whose preparation is not exactly going to plan?

These kind of questions have almost completely faded from the pre-season conversation over recent years.

Why the F1 2026 testing scare stories should be treated with suspicion

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

With reliability reaching an unprecedently high standard and stable regulations in place, only three days of winter running have been deemed necessary in four of the five years since 2021.

Indeed, you would have to go back to Williams in 2019 to find the last time a team was late – pitifully, ruinously late – to testing.

Yet the introduction of the new regulations for 2026 (50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics) have seen this winter develop into something of a throwback.

F1 2026: Formula 1’s season of change

F1 2026 uncovered: Next-gen cars, new tyres, and design decisions

F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

You may already have seen stories circulating of teams being delayed in the process of getting their cars ready for the new season, and you will doubtless read many more before the opening test begins behind closed doors in Barcelona little more than a week from now.

These scare stories should be considered no surprise, but also treated with immense suspicion.

With 2026 being a rare instance of the chassis and engine rules changing simultaneously, the teams are arguably facing the greatest technical challenge of the modern era ahead of this season.

Hence why the pre-season schedule has ballooned from a single three-day test to three separate tests, spread over a month, for 2026.

With that expanded testing calendar comes the complication of a faster turnaround from one season to the next, however, with the Barcelona test starting just seven weeks after the final race of 2025.

Add to that the changes to the circumstances of a number of teams – half of last year’s 10 teams are starting 2026 with a new engine partner – and it is to be expected that some, even those with a relatively stable off season behind them, might be facing a race against time.

And when we hear that some teams might be late to the Barcelona test, it is important to consider what ‘late’ might actually look like in reality.

It is, after all, one of the many strange quirks of the Barcelona test that while the track will be open for five days, each team has been limited to a maximum of three days of running.

So it is perfectly plausible that a team might not take to the track – or even be on site – across the first two days of the test, only throwing the garage doors open on the third morning.

It will not necessarily mean that this team has had a more problematic winter than its rivals, or has already fallen catastrophically behind, but merely that it is following its own run plan.

There is enough hot air already at this time of year without a straggler or two among the teams to add to the drama.

A word of advice, then, before the covers come off and something else entirely stops: don’t believe everything you read.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Ranked: F1 2026 driver pairings from weakest to strongest