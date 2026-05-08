F1 aerodynamics are the key to success at the pinnacle of world motorsport, with ex-Red Bull team boss Christian Horner famously suggesting that design legend Adrian Newey could ‘see air.

From wind tunnels to computational fluid dynamics and flo viz paint, join Dr Obbs for The Tech Check Up as he takes you through how F1 engineers apply their craft, and learn how to ‘see air’ just like Newey.

F1 aerodynamics explained by Dr Obbs

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With a PhD in fluid dynamics and aerodynamics, Dr Obbs has joined the PlanetF1.com team to explain the technical side of the sport.

In his first video, he dives into the secretive world of aerodynamics and how F1 engineers understand the way the air flows across a race car.

From the wind tunnel to on track, Dr Obbs peels back the curtain and explains exactly what engineers do to understand the nuance of their designs.

Watch The Tech Check Up

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