Following the announcement that F1 will return to Africa with the African Grand Prix in Rwanda, PlanetF1 takes a look at the shared history between the championship and the continent.

F1 last raced in Africa in 1993 and will return in the early 2030s.

F1 and Africa: A history

The world championship has a history with Africa that stretches back to before F1 officially launched in 1950.

This is not uncommon, with Grand Prix racing having taken place for a significant time prior to this.

Having raced on and off in South Africa since 1934, F1 officially made its African debut in 1958, with the Moroccan Grand Prix.

The race saw Mike Hawthorn take on Stirling Moss for the title, in a battle to become the first British champion. Despite finishing second to his rival, Hawthorn took the crown.

However, the event was tarnished by a serious crash for Stewart Lewis-Evans, who suffered serious burns and died from his injuries six days later. F1 has not been back to Morocco since.

Instead, the championship found its African home in South Africa.

F1 had been visiting the country on and off since 1934, including a trio of non-championship rounds across 1960 and 1961.

It would arrive officially in 1962, with Graham Hill winning to clinch the title in his BRM in East London – a street track where the start straight ran alongside the shoreline.

But in 1967, the race moved to its more famous location – Kyalami.

Aside from those initial four championship races – one in Morocco and three in East London – every African race to date has taken place at the famous permanent facility.

Like many venues to have hosted F1 through arguably its most dangerous era, Kyalami is no stranger to tragedy.

In 1977, Tom Pryce and marshal Jansen van Vuuren were killed when the latter ran across the track. Van Vuuren had been carrying a fire extinguisher when he was hit by Pyrce’s car, with the safety device striking Pryce’s helmet, killing him instantly, in one of F1’s most infamous moments.

Although not the site of his death, Kyalami saw Jim Clark take his final F1 victory in 1968. This was the 25th of his career, and became the new outright record as he surpassed Juan Manuel Fangio’s haul.

This was also his last race, as Clark would die in an F2 crash before the next round of the season.

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But there have been plenty of highlights too, with Jody Scheckter taking memorable wins on home soil in 1975 and 1979, becoming champion with his second success. He remains both the only African to win in F1 on the continent, and the only African to become World Champion.

1981 saw drivers strike in the lead-up to the race with the FOCA-FISA war over new superlicence rules, leading the event to be declared a non-championship round.

Further disruption would come in the mid-80s, with the race cancelled due to apartheid, and global sporting events withdrew from the country.

F1 would return in 1992, but the relationship with Africa came to an end following Alain Prost’s victory for Williams in 1993.

Approaching four decades later, F1 has confirmed that it will return to the continent, with the first race back set to take place in the early 2030s in Rwanda.

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