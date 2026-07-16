Here’s our full event centre for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weekend including event schedule, live session times, preview, key storylines, weather information and more ahead of what promises to be a crucial early-summer test.

Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most revered venues in world motorsport, with drivers and teams set for an all-new challenge with hybrid power units on what is a particularly ‘energy-poor’ circuit.

Belgian Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

Belgian Grand Prix live timing

Belgian Grand Prix live updates

Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race

Weather forecast

Predictions

Key storylines

Conclusions

Driver Ratings

Winners & Losers

Belgian Grand Prix preview: What to expect

Energy management will be the defining factor at Spa, with the circuit’s long full-throttle sections expected to expose the limits of the new 2026 power units more than almost any other track.

Teams will have to balance harvesting and deployment carefully, meaning overtaking opportunities could be dictated as much by battery state as outright pace.

Unpredictable Ardennes weather is once again in the forecast, with rain a realistic possibility during practice and qualifying that could throw strategy and setup into chaos.

The championship battle also arrives at a pivotal stage, with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli looking to halt his recent slide as Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren all target a potentially crucial victory before the summer break.

What time is the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix? Full schedule and session times

The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weekend takes place at Spa-Francorchamps as Formula 1 heads to Belgium for a traditional format race weekend.

Below is the full session schedule for the Belgian GP 2026, including local and UK times.

Friday, 17 July – Practice sessions

Practice 1: 13:30 (12:30 UK)

Practice 2: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Saturday, 18 July – Final practice and qualifying

Practice 3: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Qualifying: 16:00 (15:00 UK)

Sunday, 19 July – Race day

Race: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Belgian GP weather forecast

The famously unpredictable Ardennes weather is expected to play a role once again this weekend, with the threat of scattered showers capable of disrupting sessions and creating opportunities for bold strategic calls.

Check out the full weather forecast for the weekend ahead.

Key storylines

Mercedes arrives at Spa under pressure to rediscover the form that made it an early championship contender after a difficult run of results threatened to derail its campaign.

Ferrari will be aiming to prove its recent improvements are no flash in the pan as it looks to cement its place at the sharp end of the field.

The Belgian Grand Prix has long been regarded as one of Formula 1’s ultimate performance tests, making this weekend another key marker in the development race between the leading teams.

Several teams are also expected to evaluate upgrades at Spa, with the high-speed circuit providing one of the clearest indications yet of who has made the biggest gains under Formula 1’s new regulations.

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