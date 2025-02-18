With new faces and plenty of people moving teams, here is a closer look at each of the F1 driver helmets unveiled for the 2025 season so far.

For many drivers, features of their helmet are seen as their calling card – such as the lion on Max Verstappen’s design or, as we’ll see shortly, tributes carried to others. One-off helmets are used throughout the season and designs often change, but here is a look at what each driver ahead of the season at time of publication – which we will update as any gaps are filled.

F1 driver helmets: Each driver’s design for the 2025 season

McLaren

Lando Norris

Lando Norris keeps hold of his now-iconic neon design with plenty of artistic flourishes throughout, alongside his ‘LN’ logo.

LANDO'S 2025 HELMET IS HERE pic.twitter.com/HgQ8ANndqt — LN⁴ (@LN4) February 7, 2025

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri carries on with a similar colour scheme to his early years in Formula 1, too – incorporating red and yellow with touches of blue, with a black top that fits his race number, 81, as well as the Australian flag. Bonzer.

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton

It’s back to all-yellow for Hamilton, representing his early days in Formula 1 as he carried that colour in honour of his driving idol, Ayrton Senna. The shade has a Ferrari twist, though, in honour of his Maranello move, with the brand’s own Modena Yellow being the primary colour, with touches of red throughout.

Lewis Hamilton fastens his helmet during Ferrari's private test in Barcelona

Charles Leclerc

The red and white of the flag of Monaco feature heavily once again for Leclerc, making it the cornerstone of his design throughout – and every angle cleverly showing off a different view of those colours.

New 2025 helmet babyyyyyy. I’m sure it will be a fast one 😘 pic.twitter.com/Y4igmpJMh9 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) January 27, 2025

Red Bull

Liam Lawson

In keeping with the colour scheme he has used through his junior career, Liam Lawson brings shades of white and pink to his 2025 design as he steps up to Red Bull, along with the silver fern of his native New Zealand.

Max Verstappen

Verstappen continues on his theme of the red, white and blue of the flag of the Netherlands, with the now-famous lion on top of his helmet, alongside his race number to complete the look.

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli

For his first season in Formula 1, Kimi Antonelli unveiled a design that incorporates the red, white and green of the Italian flag, alongside sky blue and black.

1:2 scale 2025 mini helmets are HERE! 😍🤩 Your chance to be the first to own Kimi and George's new mini helmets 💪 Tap the link below to grab yours 🛍️👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2025

George Russell

George Russell has kept faith with an ice blue and black design at Mercedes, keeping his #63 in there and incorporating much of what was in his design in 2024.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are yet to officially reveal their F1 2025 helmet designs at time of publication.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan have yet to reveal their official 2025 designs, though Gasly ran a competition through one of Alpine’s sponsors for a fan to be able to design his helmet for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Haas

Oliver Bearman

What else are you going to have featuring heavily on your helmet design if you have ‘bear’ right there in your surname? Too right, Ollie has leaned into his name with a bear logo on top of his Haas helmet, with prominent shades of neon yellow, black and blue to complement it.

Ready to stand out on track! 🐻🔥 OB87’s new lid is here, and it’s looking un-bear-lievable! 🤩#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/X67UxlLbaK — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 17, 2025

Esteban Ocon

While not yet fully confirmed, Esteban Ocon’s early appearances for Haas have seen him in a red and black design – similar colours which he used in his final season at Alpine. All the better for him, then, given red and black have both been pretty common branding colours for Haas in recent years.

Racing Bulls

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar’s first Formula 1 helmet incorporates predominantly neon green and black alongside, of course, Red Bull branding as the sport’s new #6 takes to the grid.

First helmet in #F1 is all kinds of colddd 🧊 #VCARB #IsackHadjar pic.twitter.com/CJ1VSpbEGy — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) February 17, 2025

Yuki Tsunoda

Keeping on brand with his white and maple leaf design from last season, Yuki Tsunoda liked that enough to carry on with it this time around – announcing it with a simply captioned post: “Continuity”. You can’t say fairer than that.

Williams

Alex Albon

Alex Albon has gone for a “same but different” approach with his 2025 design, predominantly keeping the navy blue and pink design from last year in a matte finish, though has tweaked the colour scheme slightly in a change to his own personal ‘AA’ logo.

Carlos Sainz

Sainz has kept much of his previous design from his Ferrari days, with the Spanish flag and ’55’ featuring heavily, albeit transitioning to Williams colours. He explained: “This year, we decided to give it a forward-moving effect to reflect the progress of Williams and the progress we want to make.”

Two features remained, too – the star design that he carries in tribute of the late María de Villota, and the chilli motif he has for his nickname.

Sharing the story behind my helmet 🔵🔴🟡 Let me know what you think! Os cuento un poco más sobre mi casco 🔵🔴🟡 ¿Qué os parece? ¡Os leo! pic.twitter.com/yJKbwJi58D — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) February 14, 2025

Sauber

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg are yet to officially unveil their designs for the 2025 season, footage from rookie Bortoleto’s seat fit showed a white, yellow and green design with a Senna ‘S’ logo in honour of his great compatriot.

