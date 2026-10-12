Max Verstappen finally earned victory at the Singapore GP in emphatic fashion, taking the win from Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli behind.

From Lewis Hamilton’s strategic gamble backfire, trouble at Aston Martin and Antonelli moving into range of winning a maiden title with another podium, here are our official ratings of all 22 drivers from Marina Bay.

Max Verstappen – 10/10

Qualifying: 1 | Race: 1

Apart from his typically staunch defence against Charles Leclerc at the start, muscling the Ferrari driver to the inside to hold the lead, it was a drive reminiscent of so many before from Max Verstappen in that he was barely seen for the rest of the race. He got the tyre advantage he needed in his strategy, warded off any potential threats as he saw them and it all seemed rather serene at Marina Bay. Props need to go to Gianpiero Lambiase, too, for managing to communicate effectively with his driver through a faulty radio.

Charles Leclerc – 7/10

Qualifying: 2 | Race: 2

Should Leclerc have been more aggressive at the start? He had the inside line at Turn 1 but backed out of it. He kept Verstappen in range in the opening laps, but ultimately couldn’t forge an attack for the lead. He managed to buck an apparent grid-wide trend after his first stop, though, and managed to switch on the medium tyres, meaning he avoided team orders and built a gap to Lewis Hamilton instead. He halved a 15-second gap to Verstappen after his second stop, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.

Kimi Antonelli – 6/10

Qualifying: 4 | Race: 3

A drive for the championship rather than a race win for Kimi Antonelli, keeping himself out of trouble ahead and making sure he was in the right place to pick up the pieces of any drama ahead. Despite several frantic radio messages to Pete Bonnington complaining of car issues developing, it didn’t show up too much in his driving as he made a late move on Hamilton to take him into the podium places. Black-and-white flags for breaching track limits are seemingly becoming a running theme, however.

Lando Norris – 6/10

Qualifying: 5 | Race: 4

Lando Norris kept his place in the field at the start as the McLaren drivers carefully navigated the start after something of a disastrous final Sprint lap. He initially saw his gap to Hamilton increase by stopping later, but that was repaid in kind as his own strategy came to fruition later in the race by moving to mediums. No doubt with ears still ringing from meeting Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, Norris even offered to help Oscar Piastri to pass Hamilton towards the end.

Oscar Piastri – 6/10

Qualifying: 7 (started 6) | Race: 5

Piastri, meanwhile, also kept it clean with his teammate on the first lap, but luck wasn’t with him on Sunday. Despite being in Norris’ range in the first stint, a slow stop initially put him out of contention and, while he was reeling in his teammate, a slow puncture forced him into an unwanted second stop. He had a large enough gap behind to not need to navigate traffic, and would have pushed to catch Hamilton at the end. He had to be patient to work his way past the Ferrari driver’s defence, but got the job done.

Lewis Hamilton – 5/10

Qualifying: 3 | Race: 6

Lewis Hamilton put himself between a rock and a hard place when opting against a second stop under VSC conditions. It gave him immediate track position against Leclerc, but little option to defend when his Ferrari teammate came right back at him. He gets a point back for managing to push and then nurse a set of soft tyres for 44 laps, but he ended the race as easy pickings for Antonelli, Norris and Piastri in the closing stages. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but not taking the chance for a cheap stop in his circumstances seemed confusing.

Liam Lawson – 8/10

Qualifying: 9 (started 8) | Race: 7

Once again, Lawson marked himself out as ‘best of the rest’ behind the top runners, doing what he needed to do to keep those behind at arm’s length and being fast enough in the first instance that the chasing pit-lane starters were unable to get close by the end. It’s now five times in seven races Lawson has broken into the top eight, supplemented with a P5 in a frenetic Sprint on Saturday. If he needed to prove anything to Red Bull and Racing Bulls this year, he’s done it multiple times over.

Nico Hulkenberg – 7/10

Qualifying: 11 (started 10) | Race: 8

A solid start was key for Hulkenberg here, as was his strategy. He found a good place to be on the inside of Lindblad and the fast-starting Sainz at Turn 1, with another overtake on Pierre Gasly putting him in position for a good result. Starting on the lesser-fancied medium tyres meant he could switch to soft rubber for the remaining stint, wanting to put pressure on Lawson for P7, but the Racing Bulls driver kept him at bay.

George Russell – 5/10

Qualifying: 6 (started 19) | Race: 9

Russell headed into the weekend knowing it was damage limitation in his case and, starting on the less-preferred medium tyres, he didn’t move through the field as quickly as perhaps expected beforehand. He stayed patient and used his pace when he had free air, but didn’t get the full advantage of a cheap stop under VSC. He was unable to make a move stick on Hulkenberg or Lawson ahead, despite applying late pressure. Probably a couple of places short of a par finish, despite his lowly start.

Isack Hadjar – 5/10

Qualifying: N/A (pit lane start) | Race: 10

Despite multiple power unit issues befalling his weekend, going from the pit lane to the points will likely have been seen as the minimum requirement for Hadjar in one of the quickest cars on the grid. He had to bide his time to pick off slower cars as he got caught in traffic, appearing to struggle on the medium tyres. The move to soft rubber allowed him to push harder, though, and a late pass on Gasly gave him something to show for his weekend.

Pierre Gasly – 5/10

Qualifying: 8 (started 7) | Race: 11

Gasly showed a turn of pace once again in qualifying to put himself on the fourth row, but wasn’t pleased at getting picked off by Lawson and Hulkenberg in two cars he’ll be battling in the Constructors’ Championship. He later attributed that to a lack of power out of the corners and high tyre wear. Despite doing all he could to keep others behind, including countryman Hadjar, his defence came to an end late on.

Oliver Bearman – 6/10

Qualifying: 12 (started 11)| Race: 12

Bearman won a thrilling early dice against Esteban Ocon in the sister Haas, and looked to show aggression in the early laps as he ran in the points throughout in the first stint. It was a respectable drive throughout, and his result was probably indicative of where Haas sat in the pecking order come the chequered flag, having been passed by quicker cars as the race progressed.

Esteban Ocon – 5/10

Qualifying: 13 (started 12) | Race: 13

Ocon had a strong start in Singapore, showing signs of wanting to put in an eye-catching performance as he went wheel-to-wheel with Bearman for quite some time. He was unable to mount a sustained challenge against his teammate again, however, and it ended up being a fairly lonely race as Bearman eked his way clear to a near-20-second gap between them at the line.

Carlos Sainz – 6/10

Qualifying: 14 (started 13) | Race: 13

Sainz enjoyed a cleaner qualifying session than in the Sprint to start on the seventh row, and a flying start saw him running in the points early on. He was gradually overhauled by quicker cars, but while he finished more than 30 seconds behind Ocon ahead, he finished at the front of his mini-‘group’ on track as he highlighted Williams’ lack of race pace at the flag.

Arvid Lindblad – 4/10

Qualifying: 10 (started 9) | Race: 15

A rocky start for Lindblad seemed to hinder the majority of his evening in Singapore, a first-lap tussle with Sainz and Hulkenberg saw him plummet down the field as he braked get out of their way, later saying it was to avoid an accident. He was unable to make too much headway after that, despite being in faster machinery than those around him. It marked a rare low from his rookie season so far.

Fernando Alonso – 5/10

Qualifying: 17 (pit lane start) | Race: 16

Alonso did as Alonso does at the start in Singapore, moving up several places early on despite having taken a turbo change overnight, meaning a pit lane start. He was even heard on radio breaking into a chuckle as faster cars swooped by, but the double World Champion bemoaned the power unit’s deployment as he was left hamstrung by performance. After the highs of Malaysia, this was back down to earth with a bump.

Sergio Perez – 5/10

Qualifying: 20 (started 17) | Race: 17

Something of a quiet weekend for Perez and Cadillac. He was within a couple of tenths of Aston Martin in qualifying, but race pace was not in Cadillac’s favour as he fell behind the pack. While Cadillac had an operationally smooth race, the pace was not there to compete.

Further analysis from the Singapore GP

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UPDATED: When can Kimi Antonelli win the F1 2026 World Championship?

Alex Albon – 5/10

Qualifying: 18 (started 16) | Race: 18

Alex Albon was hindered in race conditions by trying to keep his Williams cool, while also managing fuel and brake problems, saying afterwards he was even braking up to 300 metres before certain corners. That put a cap on his pace throughout the race, with his overheating issue ending his race just before the finish.

Valtteri Bottas – 5/10

Qualifying: 21 (started 19) | Race: 19

Bottas ran within a reasonable range of Perez through the first stint before being hit with a brake management issue of his own cost him significant chunks of time. He was able to keep going until the flag, but finished three laps down and 95 seconds behind Perez further up the road.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 4/10

Qualifying: 15 (started 14) | Race: Did not finish

It was an underwhelming qualifying session by Bortoleto’s standards as he fell well short in Q2, leaving him in the lower-midfield scrum at the start. A Lap 8 retirement for a gearbox issue was no fault of his own, but parking on the exit of the pit lane prompted a VSC.

Lance Stroll – 4/10

Qualifying: 19 (pit lane start) | Race: Did not finish

A Q1 exit for Stroll was matched with a largely quiet performance for the first half of the race, but a whopping 12th DNF of the season came after another power unit issue midway through.

Franco Colapinto – 5/10

Qualifying: 16 (started 15) | Race: Did not finish

While not in the points-paying positions, Colapinto showed solid pace to keep the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar behind for quite some time while on medium tyres, but a mid-race retirement while chasing Sainz meant he was unable to push on.

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