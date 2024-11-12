This week heralds the start of the Baja 1000, a 1200-mile race through the Baja California peninsula that’s considered one of the most important off-road races in the world.

With that kind of pedigree, it’s almost inevitable that a Formula 1 driver would choose to try his hand at the race — and these five racers have done exactly that.

Formula 1 drivers who competed in the Baja 1000

Jenson Button

Jenson Button, Formula 1’s 2009 World Champion, included the Baja 1000 as part of his post-F1 retirement tour.

In 2019, Button competed in both the iconic Baja 1000 and the Mint 400 behind the wheel of a Rocket Motorsports-entered Brenthel Industries Spec 6100 TT class truck. Unfortunately for him, the event ended in a retirement — and Button was stranded in the desert for 17 hours as a result!

Alexander Rossi

Though Alexander Rossi only competed in a handful of Formula 1 events, he’s made a name for himself since winning the 2016 Indianapolis 500. As such, Rossi has contested the Baja 1000 three times.

The first event in 2018 came with co-driver Jeff Proctor behind the wheel of a Honda Ridgeline. The driver finished second in his class despite crashing into a spectator’s car. In 2019, Rossi retired, and in 2021, he secured a Class 7 victory.

More on F1’s ties to off-road racing:

👉 Shock driver market twist as F1 2024 star conducts secret rally testing

👉 Extreme E’s hydrogen hubris may lead to the off-road series’ downfall

Roberto Guerrero

Colombia’s Roberto Guerrero raced in Formula 1 in 1982 and 1983 before moving to America to pursue a career in open-wheel racing. After his on-track career came to its end, Guerrero instead turned to off-road racing — including the Baja 1000, albeit without much success.

Danny Ongais

Danny Ongais, the Flyin’ Hawaiian, had an incredible career that spanned the Rolex 24, the Indianapolis 500, and a handful of F1 starts in 1977 and 1978. However, very little is known about his off-road racing experience.

Danny Sullivan

Seventeen-time CART winner and 1985 Indy 500 champion Danny Sullivan also competed in Formula 1 for a single year, in 1983, without much distinction.

But the American driver also took to the off-road circuit. In 1987, he won the Baja 1000, and he finished second in his class when he returned to the race in 2004.

Read next: Exclusive: How Andretti’s FE assault helped spark F1 bid into life