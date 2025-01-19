Whether you’re a fan of stock car or endurance racing, Daytona International Speedway tends to represent the beginning of a new season for motorsport fans — and the Rolex 24 is coming up quick.

This annual 24-hour endurance race has been a regular feature on the calendar since 1966, and today, the IMSA-sanctioned event marks the start of the year for race fans worldwide. Time to take a look at every Formula 1 driver to ever win the event.

All 35 Formula 1 drivers who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Lloyd Ruby

USAC racer Lloyd Ruby’s only Formula 1 start came at the 1961 US Grand Prix behind the wheel of a privately-entered Lotus 18, but he was also an accomplished endurance racer. Alongside Ken Miles, Ruby won the Daytona 24 twice, as well as the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1966 World Sports Car Championship.

Lorenzo Bandini

Between 1961 and 1967, racer Lorenzo Bandini competed in Formula 1, taking a single victory for Scuderia Ferrari as well as a win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona. The latter feat he achieved in 1967 with New Zealander Chris Amon as his co-driver behind the wheel of a Ferrari 330 P3/4. Sadly, later that same year, Bandini was killed in a nasty crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Chris Amon

Bandini’s 1967 Daytona teammate Chris Amon is often considered to be one of the best F1 drivers to never win a race, though it certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying; he just seemed to be plagued by bad luck. Outside of F1, he was partnered with Bruce McLaren to win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, and he was a force to be reckoned with in the Tasman Series.

Vic Elford

“Quick Vic” Elford made 13 starts behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car between 1968 and 1971, but he found far more success in the realm of sports car racing. He won the Daytona 24 in 1968 for Porsche, alongside teammates Jochen Neerspasch, Rolf Stommelen, Jo Siffert, and Hans Hermann. He also won the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans on debut, and took a second win there in 1973.

Jo Siffert

Known as “Seppi,” Swiss racer Jo Siffert took two wins in Formula 1; his career began in 1962 and ended nine years later when he was killed during a non-championship event at Brands Hatch. He was also a skilled endurance racer, taking wins at Daytona, the Targa Florio, and the 12 Hours of Sebring, plus two back-to-back class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hans Herrmann

Hans Hermann’s sporadic Formula 1 career saw him start 18 races between 1953 and 1969, taking no wins and just one podium — which, all things considered, wasn’t bad for a baker! As well as his win at Daytona with Siffert, Elford, Stommelen, and Neerspasch, Hermann also brought Porsche its first overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and won that race in his class four additional times.

Mark Donohue

In 1969, Mark Donohue teamed up with Chuck Parsons to take on the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Roger Penske-entered Lola Chevrolet — and they won. It was only one of Donohue’s impressive victories, which also included the Indianapolis 500 and the Can-Am Championship. Sadly, Donohue was killed testing a Penske-built Formula 1 car in 1974.

Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez won the Daytona 24 four separate times: In 1963 (when the race lasted three hours), 1964 (when it ran for 2,000 kilometers), 1970 (alongside Leo Kinnunen and Brian Redman in a Porsche 917K), and 1971 (with Jackie Oliver in a Porsche 917K). The beloved Mexican star also started 55 Formula 1 Grands Prix between 1963 and 1971, taking two victories there, plus a slew of other endurance races that included the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Sadly, Rodriguez was killed at the Norisring during an Interserie sports car race.

Leo Kinnunen

The first Finnish driver to ever contest a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Leo Kinnunen only managed to secure one start out of six F1 entries — a race from which he retired. He contested in a few World Rally Championship events and had a slew of endurance racing wins to his name — including the 1970 Rolex 24. Partnered with Pedro Rodriguez and Brian Redman driving a Porsche 917K, the group was practically unstoppable.

Brian Redman

Brian Redman made 12 Formula 1 starts between 1968 and 1974, but his primary focus was in the sports car racing world. His stats are impressive: Two class victories at Le Mans, four manufacturers championships, an IMSA title, the 1970 Targa Florio, and so much more. At Daytona, his three victories came in 1970 (alongside Pedro Rodriguez and Leo Kinnunen), 1976 (with Peter Gregg and John Fitzpatrick), and 1981 (with Bobby Rahal and Bob Garretson).

Jackie Oliver

Jackie Oliver’s 50 starts in Formula 1 between 1967 and 1977 netted him just two podium finishes, but his sports car racing career was seriously impressive. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1969 with Jacky Ickx, and took the 1974 Can-Am championship with Shadow. His one win at the 24 Hours of Daytona came alongside Pedro Rodriguez in a Porsche 917K in 1971.

Rolf Stommelen

In 54 Grand Prix starts, Rolf Stommelen secured one podium and 14 career points driving for teams like Hesketh, Arrows, Surtees, and Brabham. Like many of the men on this list, though, he enjoyed a far more successful sports car racing career, taking the 1967 Targa Florio alongside four wins at the Daytona 24 with Porsche: In 1968 (with Vic Elford, Jochen Neerspasch, Jo Siffert, and Hans Hermman), 1978 (with Peter Gregg and Toine Hezemans), and 1980 (with Volkert Merl and Reinhold Joest).

Bobby Rahal

Now better known as an IndyCar team owner, Bobby Rahal contested two Formula 1 Grands Prix for Wolf at the end of 1978, albeit without much success. He was far more impressive in IndyCar, where he took three titles and one Indy 500 victory — as well as the 1981 24 Hours of Daytona. That year, he teamed up with Bob Garretson and Brian Redman to win in a Porsche.

Thierry Boutsen

Belgium’s Thierry Boutsen sporadically competed in Formula 1 between 1983 and 1993, taking three career wins with Williams. Boutsen was also a regular in endurance racing, taking a win at Le Mans as well as a Rolex 24 victory in 1985. That year, he was part of a truly impressive cast of racers that included A. J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Bob Wolleck.

Derek Bell

Derek Bell made nine starts in Formula 1 between 1968 and 1975 for a variety of teams: Ferrari, McLaren, Surtees, and Tecno. He starred in Le Mans, the 1970 Steve McQueen film, and became a truly stunning endurance racer. He won Le Mans five times (1975, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1987) and the Daytona 24 three times: In 1986 (with Al Holbert and Al Unser Jr. at Porsche), 1987 (partnered with Al Holbert, Chip Robinson, and Al Unser Jr. at Porsche), and 1989 (with John Andretti and Bob Wolleck, driving a Porsche 962).

Raul Boesel

Brazilian racer Raul Boesel competed in Formula 1 for March and Ligier between 1982 and 1983, albeit without many promising results. In the aftermath, he headed to America to race in CART and the Indy Racing League, but his real success came in endurance racing in 1987. That year, he won the World Endurance Championship, and in 1988, driving a Jaguar XJR-9 with Martin Brundle, Jan Lammers, and John Nielsen, he won the Daytona 24.

Martin Brundle

We all know Martin Brundle as a Formula 1 commentator and former competitor who started 158 races with a slew of teams between 1984 and 1996. He had a little more success in the World Sports Car Championship, which he won overall with Jaguar in 1988 — the same year he joined Raul Boesel, John Nielsen, and Jan Lammers to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona. On top of that came a 1990 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Danny Ongais

The Flyin’ Hawaiian Danny Ongais took six wins in Champ Car and had four starts in F1 between 1977 and 1978. Though he retired from every 23 Hours of Le Mans he contested, he did manage to nab the Daytona 24 in 1979 racing a Porsche 935/79 with Hurley Haywood and Ted Field.

Jan Lammers

Dutch racer Jan Lammers made 23 Formula 1 starts between 1979 and 1982, with a brief reappearance in 1992 — a record-setting hiatus in F1! Lammers is a massively versatile driver who has competed in just about everything you could imagine, and he’s clocked a win at Le Mans in 1988 as well as two Daytona 24 wins. The first came in 1988 with Raul Boesel, Martin Brundle, and John Nielsen, while the second in 1990 came with Davy Jones and Andy Wallace. Both victories were with Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar outfit.

Henri Pescarolo

Henri Pescarolo’s 57 F1 starts between 1968 and 1976 resulted in just one podium, but the Paris-born racer absolutely dominated in sports car racing. He competed at the 24 hours of Le Mans 32 times, taking home four wins (1972, 1973, 1974, and 1984). He also nabbed wins at major endurance events at Suzuka, Watkins Glen, Monza, and the Nurburgring. In 1991, he joined a Joest Racing lineup at the Daytona 24 that consisted of Hurley Haywood, John Winter, Frank Jelinski, and Bob Wolleck to take a victory behind the wheel of a Porsche 962C.

Masahiro Hasemi

With just one Formula 1 entry under his belt at the 1976 Japanese Grand Prix, Hasemi joined compatriots Kazuyoshi Hosino and Noritake Takahara as being the first Japanese drivers to compete in the sport. Hasemi won the 1992 Rolex 24 alongside Hoshino and Toshio Suzuki, the three of them driving a Nissan R91CP to a stunning victory. He and Hoshino also won the 1982 Bathurst 1000.

Kazuyoshi Hoshino

Thanks to his longtime partnership with Hasemi, you’ve just read about a handful of Kazuyoshi Hoshino’s accomplishments — including his one and only Rolex 24 win. He bolstered his career with a second start in F1, at the 1977 Japanese Grand Prix, and he was absolutely dominant in various forms of Japanese open-wheel racing.

Toshio Suzuki

A generation younger than the men with whom he won the 1992 Rolex 24, Toshio Suzuki made his two Formula 1 starts with Larrouse in 1993. After F1, he made appearances in various Japanese championships, took a class win at Le Mans, and even made a start in the NASCAR Busch Series.

Giovanni Lavaggi

Italian racer Giovanni Lavaggi was born a nobleman, albeit one without the funds to start racing until he was 26. He competed in seven Grands Prix between 1995 and 1996 for Pacific and Minardi, taking a best finish of 10th. The highlight of his racing career was his 1995 Rolex 24 win. That year, he joined Jurgen Lassig, Christophe Bouchut, and Marco Werner to drive a Kremer K8 Spyder-Porsche to victory.

Mauro Baldi

Mauro Baldi made 36 Formula 1 starts for Arrows, Alfa Romeo, and Spirit between 1982 and 1985, taking home a best finish of sixth. The Italian racer found a home in sports car racing, taking the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans followed by two victories at the Rolex 24. The first came in 1998, when he joined Doran-Moretti Racing drivers Arie Luyundyk, Giampiero Moretti, and Didier Theys to win behind the wheel of a Ferrari 333 SP. His second win came in 2002; his Doran Lista Racing team took a Dallara SP1-Judd to victory with teammates Didier Theys, Fredy Leinhard, and Max Papis.

Olivier Beretta

Monegasque racer Olivier Beretta had nine F1 starts in 1994 with Larrouse; his sports car career has been more fruitful, with class wins at Le Mans, two FIA GT Championships, and a European Le Mans title. In 2000, Beretta joined Dominique Dupuy and Karl Wendlinger at Viper to win the Rolex 24.

Karl Wendlinger

And speaking of Wendlinger, his 2000 win at the Rolex was also his only at the iconic race. In Formula 1, the Austrian raced with Leyton House, March, and Sauber between 1991 and 1995 before moving on to sports car racing, where he took class wins at Le Mans.

Max Papis

Italian racer Max Papis had a brief Formula 1 career with Footwork in 1995, but his poor luck saw him leave the sport after just seven events. He moved on to Champ Car, where he took three wins, and also made a handful of appearances in NASCAR events. His Rolex 24 victory came in 2002 with Didier Theys, Fredy Lienhard, and Mauro Baldi.

Christian Fittipaldi

Christian Fittipaldi, nephew of two-time World Champion Emerson, had 40 starts in F1 between 1992 and 1994, albeit without much distinction. His career took him to the Indianapolis 500, Champ Car, A1 Grand Prix, NASCAR, and so much more, crowning off with two IMSA championships and three overall wins at the Rolex 24: in 2004 (alongside Andy Pilgrim, Forest Barber, and Terry Borcheller in a Doran JE4-Pontiac), 2014 (alongside João Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais in a Coyote Corvette DP), and 2018 (with Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque in a Cadillac).

Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombian racer Juan Pablo Montoya took seven wins in his Formula 1 career, which spanned between 2001 and 2006, before moving on to NASCAR and IndyCar. He has won two Indy 500s, one CART championship, one IMSA championship, and three Rolex 24s — all of them with Chip Ganassi Racing. The first in 2007 came with Salvador Duran and Scott Pruett; the second in 2008 came alongside Pruett, Memo Rojas, and Dario Franchitti; while the third saw Kimball join alongside Pruett and Rojas.

Justin Wilson

British racer Justin Wilson only spent a year in Formula 1, bringing home a single point in 2003. Afterward, he forged a career in American open-wheel racing, taking wins at Toronto, Mexico City, Edmonton, Assen, Detroit, Watkins Glen, and Texas Motor Speedway. In 2012, as part of Michael Shank Racing, Wilson won the Rolex 24 driving alongside A. J. Allmendinger, Oswaldo Negri, and John Pew. Sadly, Wilson was killed in 2015 when he was struck by debris from a crash at Pocono Raceway.

Sebastien Bourdais

Sebastien Bourdais got his racing start in American open-wheel racing, where he amassed an impressive four consecutive Champ Car titles and 31 wins. His move to Toro Rosso in 2008 and 2009 was nowhere near as fruitful, but the Frenchman forged an impressive career competing in sports cars around the world. His Rolex 24 win came in 2014 with Action Express Racing, when he drove alongside Christian Fittipaldi and João Barbosa.

Fernando Alonso

Though Fernando Alonso is still racing in F1 in 2025 for Aston Martin, his brief retirement from the sport gave him space to pursue endurance racing, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice and taking a World Endurance Championship title in 2018-19. In 2019, he was a member of the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac team that won at Daytona with an impressive slate of drivers: Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, and Kamui Kobayashi.

Kamui Kobayashi

Kamui Kobayashi’s Formula 1 career lasted for 75 races between 2009 and 2014, but the Japanese driver was destined for sports car racing. He’s won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has taken two WEC Championships. He’s also won back-to-back Rolex 24s with Wayne Taylor Racing in 2019 and 2020. We just touched on his 2019 win with Alonso; in 2020, his teammates were Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon, and Renger van der Zande.

Alexander Rossi

Alexander Rossi’s brief Formula 1 career consisted of just five starts behind the wheel of a Marussia. He didn’t make the cut when it came time to sign new talent to the team in 2016, so Rossi made the move over to IndyCar — which was timely, because he won that year’s Indianapolis 500. In 2021, he was part of a powerhouse Wayne Taylor Racing Acura team consisting of Filipe Albuquerque, Hélio Castroneves, and Ricky Taylor; it was no shock they went on to win.

Felipe Nasr

Felipe Nasr’s Formula 1 career never quite got off the ground; he spent two years with Sauber between 2015 and 2016, scoring a total of 29 points and bolstering the team. Unfortunately, he was unable to find a seat afterward, and soon moved on to endurance racing. In 2024, he took an overall victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona with co-drivers Dane Cameron, Matt Campbell, and Josef Newgarden behind the wheel of a Porsche 963. He’s also won three IMSA championships.

Honorable Mentions

If you’re looking at this list and wondering why a few names are missing, never fear — they’ve made our list of honorable mentions.

See, not every race at Daytona lasted 24 hours. When the event was founded in 1962, it lasted a mere three hours — and that race was won by American icon Dan Gurney.

In 1964, the Daytona event became a 2,000-kilometer distance race, which means we also need to add Phil Hill, the 1961 Formula 1 WDC, to our list. Hill partnered with Pedro Rodriguez to win in a Ferrari 250 GTO.

And back in 1972, the race was trimmed down to just six hours as a result of fuel rationing concerns. That year, F1 drivers Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx took victory in their Ferrari 312 PB.

