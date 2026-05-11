The FIA has announced a proposal to scale back the use of hybrid energy ahead of the F1 2027 season and move the needle back towards internal combustion power.

But hidden behind what is a technical change is something altogether more powerful; a different mindset and acknowledgement that the sport got it wrong in F1 2026.

F1 engine rules proposal reveals changing opinions

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A meeting between the FIA and key stakeholders last week is understood to have resulted in an agreement in principle to begin moving away from the current 50-50 split between internal combustion and hybrid energy deployment.

While no formal rule change has yet been ratified, the direction of travel is becoming increasingly clear.

To understand why this matters, it’s important to step back into the context of the current regulations.

The F1 2026 power unit rules marked one of the most significant technical shifts in the sport’s history.

Hybrid deployment was increased substantially, placing far greater emphasis on electrical energy recovery and deployment as a performance differentiator.

The intention was to modernise the sport further, increase efficiency, and continue pushing relevance to road car development.

What resulted was a bizarre style of F1 racing, devoid of driving challenge in its traditional sese.

Drivers increasingly found themselves managing energy by lifting, harvesting, and strategically deploying power in a way that compromises corner speed in favour of straight-line performance.

The rhythm of a qualifying lap, in particular, became less about all-out attack and more of a calculated approach in search of an ‘optimised’ lap rather than the fastest one.

Feedback from drivers has been mixed, with some appreciating the added strategic layer and others suggesting it dilutes the raw simplicity that has long defined Formula 1 at its best.

Fans, too, have been split with debates intensifying over whether the current hybrid emphasis enhances racing complexity or disrupts its natural flow.

Those concerns were part of what prompted a series of adjustments ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Framed by the FIA as an evolution rather than revolution, the intent was to smooth out some of the more unintuitive characteristics introduced by the new hybrid-heavy approach.

However, just days after the Miami weekend, the governing body followed up with a broader and more consequential proposal for 2027.

“The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW with a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW,” the FIA confirmed in its statement.

Individually, those figures might appear incremental. In reality, they signal a meaningful philosophical pivot.

A 50kW swing in either direction is not about headline horsepower, it impacts how energy is stored, how aggressively it is deployed.

Even small changes in the ICE-to-ERS balance can impact key elements like fuel tank design, cooling requirements, packaging constraints, and aerodynamic philosophy.

For teams, that potentially means redesigning their car for next season, a change that, if necessary, arrives late.

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It also raises broader strategic questions.

A stated intent to reduce reliance on hybrid deployment is acknowledgement of a change in attitude, or the realisation of a misstep, that F1 2026 got it wrong.

The proposal still requires approval from the Power Unit Advisory Committee, and is expected to need input from the Technical Advisory Commission before any formal adoption takes place.

Until then, it remain just a proposal, albeit ones that appear to reflect a growing consensus at the regulatory level.

Still, it’s clear that the FIA is reassessing where the balance should sit between hybrid innovation and traditional combustion performance.

And that leaves the sport facing a familiar but unresolved question.

Is F1 moving closer to where it should be, or stepping away from what made it modern and relevant? Cast your vote below.

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