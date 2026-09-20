A new Formula 3 champion was crowned at the Madring in Ugo Ugochukwu. That also means we have our first winner. Meanwhile, Hitech bounced back from Colton Herta’s absence in impressive fashion with Ritomo Miyata.

This is F1 Fast Track. In this PF1 series, we award three points to the driver who impresses us most over an F2/F3 weekend. Two points shall go to our runner-up, and a single point for P3. By the end of the year, we shall have our winner. In the event of a tie, the driver who scores the most points on-track, will clinch our best and fairest award. We have our first winner, so let’s get to it!

Ugo Ugochukwu is Formula 3 and Fast Track champion

The American teenager entered the Madring with a deficit to overturn. He emerged as the 2026 Formula 3 champion.

Qualifying drama for Freddie Slater opened the door to Ugochukwu, who did not need a second invitation.

P8, P4, P2. Not the most earth-shattering of race results, but in the circumstances, a fantastic display of how to get the job done. He earns our three points, and with that, becomes the very first recipient of PlanetF1.com’s F1 Fast Track best and fairest award for Formula 3.

“I’m feeling really good, for sure,” Ugochukwu told the Formula 3 website after becoming champion. “This was the main goal at the start of the year, to get the championship.

“I think after quali we knew we did our job, we did the main task, and today, and yesterday, it was just about execution and getting the points and bringing it home.”

Ferrari’s Tuukka Taponen stars at Madring – two points

P3 and victory – the latter from pole – in the two feature races secured third in the championship for the Ferrari junior.

It was a vital boost for the young Finn and Ferrari junior, who is surely heading to Formula 2 in 2027.

Pedro Clerot bounces back – one point

esponded impressively after the disappointment of Monza to win the first Madring feature race, following up with a podium in the second.

Lifted the young Brazilian to P6 in the final F3 2026 standings.

Madrid 2026 F3 points awarded

Ugo Ugochukwu, Campos Racing – 3 points

Tuukka Taponen, MP Motorsport – 2

Pedro Clerot, Rodin Motorsport – 1

Final F3 2026 tally

1. Ugo Ugochukwu, Campos Racing – 14 points

2. Freddie Slater, Trident – 8

3. Theophile Nael, Campos Racing – 5

More on the junior ladder to Formula 1 from PlanetF1.com

Colton Herta makes Formula 2 decision after 2026 struggles

Williams junior secures major breakthrough in new announcement

Ritomo Miyata delivers Hitech breakthrough in Herta’s absence

F2 2026 has brought its challenges for Hitech, and Colton Herta being unfit to race in Madrid marked another setback.

The 26-year-old had suffered a heavy Turn 19 crash during qualifying at the Madring.

Step forward Ritomo Miyata, Herta’s teammate, who proceeded to take his and Hitech’s first win of the season in the sprint. He followed that with a feature race podium.

Comfortably Hitech’s best results of the season, the Japanese racer has provided his team with a very timely lift.

“Finally we won a race because we have struggled during the season,” Miyata told the Formula 2 website after his sprint victory. “To finally win is a really good feeling.”

He added: “This year I expected much more, but during the season we struggled, especially on short-run performance.

“We analysed everything during the summer break and finally came back with strong performance. That is why we won today, and since Monza we have been back to our level.”

Ritomo, our three points are yours.

Ferrari’s Dino Beganovic joins 2026 winners’ circle – two points

Pole for the feature turned into a drive to victory. Ferrari junior Beganovic is off the mark for wins in F2 2026.

Rafael Camara continues title push amid Haas rumours – one point

Reduced Nikola Tsolov’s championship lead further to seven points with P6 and P10 in Madrid.

Rumours are growing stronger that an F1 2027 seat with Haas could be coming Camara’s way.

Madrid 2026 F2 points awarded

Ritomo Miyata, Hitech – 3 points

Dino Beganovic, DAMS Lucas Oil – 2

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing – 1

F2 2026 season tally

1. Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing – 16 points

2. Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing – 12

3. Gabriele Mini, MP Motorsport – 10

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