The Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships are up and running in 2026. This year, there will be an additional, PlanetF1.com podium, to play for.

In this new PF1 series, we will award three points to the driver who impresses us most over an F2/F3 weekend. Two points shall go to our runner-up, and a single point for P3. By the end of the year, we shall have our winner. In the event of a tie, the driver who scores the most points on-track, will clinch our best and fairest award. Right, let’s get to it!

Martinius Stenshorne delivers in chaotic Canada F2 debut

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Fresh off a first appearance on North American soil in Miami, Formula 2 returned to action with a maiden visit to Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

As expected, this iconic circuit with limited margin for error provided a stern test for the class of F2 2026. The ‘Wall of Champions’ even gained a new victim in the form of Laurens van Hoepen who crashed out of the feature race lead.

It was the eventual Canada feature race winner, Martinius Stenshorne, who deservedly takes away our three points from Montreal.

The Rodin driver, formerly a McLaren junior, followed-up on his sprint race podium with an assured victory in the feature race.

Stenshorne pulled off an impressive and critical pass on Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov after the Safety Car restart on Lap 13. That gave Stenshorne the net race lead, the Norwegian pouncing on Tsolov, who was focused on Aston Martin-backed Mari Boya just ahead going into the opening chicane.

It was a race filled with incidents and Safety Cars behind, but Stenshorne never looked back, claiming his first F2 victory. Teammate Alex Dunne crossed the line second, giving Rodin their first one-two result in Formula 2.

“It feels very good,” said Stenshorne of his achievement.

“The pace has been very good all year. Just the feature race hasn’t worked out as we wanted. So to finally finish the feature race and end it on top feels amazing.”

He added: “We just had to try to stay out of trouble, overtaking the cars as well that hadn’t pitted. It was a bit of a challenge, but I think we got through it well.

“Rodin gave me a very good car as well today. So a big, big thank you to them.”

Stenshorne has catapulted himself into title contention after Montreal. He is up to fourth in the standings, 22 points behind Championship leader Gabriele Mini.

Gabriele Mini opens up healthy Championship lead

Speaking of the Alpine-backed Italian, it is Mini who collects our two points in Montreal.

On a weekend where title rivals Nikola Tsolov and Rafael Camara suffered, Mini took full advantage to go 21 points clear at the top of the standings.

His P2 in the sprint proved a perfect platform for a third-place feature result, with Mini on a three-race podium streak, and now emerging as the title favourite.

He may not have felt particularly rapid out there, but a key component of a title charge is putting points on the board even when it is not your best day.

“It was very wild, to be honest,” said Mini of his feature race. “The pace hasn’t been great, so it was a lot about staying away from troubles.

“I did a very good start. I think I gained three or four positions there. And then after that, as I said, I was struggling a bit, so I just had to keep it on track, which is what we did.

“The team did a good job on the pit stop. We managed to gain a few places. And after that, to be honest, it was all about, once again, keeping it clean.

“I didn’t do too many overtakes, but I ended up gaining positions. So that’s what mattered today. And as I said, even yesterday was a bit similar situation for me.”

Noel Leon opens Formula 2 victory account

There were a few contenders for our final Montreal point.

Dunne was certainly in the conversation after his performance to secure the Rodin one-two. It was a strong recovery for the Irishman after his sprint collision with Joshua Durksen, one which left Durksen standing trackside, waving a hand of fury in Dunne’s direction.

Dunne also received a 10-second penalty for causing that crash at the hairpin.

One must also spare a thought for John Bennett, the Trident driver who impressed across the race weekend and twice was in contention for points.

He was an innocent casualty in the Tsolov and Stenshorne sprint collision, before contact in the pits eliminated the Brit from the feature race.

But, our Montreal one point goes to Noel Leon, who secured his first F2 victory in the sprint.

Winning out in an important early battle with Durksen, Leon took Mini for the lead, benefitted from a smart early drop of the hammer at the Lap 22 race restart, and drove on to a comfortable victory.

“It feels great. I have been waiting a long time for this victory,” said Leon.

“The last three laps were very chaotic for me, trying to not make any mistakes and keep it safe because we had a good gap.

“Pretty happy that now I can already check the first win off the list for the year. For sure the first one is always the most difficult one.”

Leon has joined that cluster of drivers in pursuit of Mini and his P1 spot in the F2 2026 Championship.

More Formula 2 news via PlanetF1.com

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Canada F2 points awarded

Martinius Stenshorne, Rodin Motorsport – 3 points

Gabriele Mini, MP Motorsport – 2 points

Noel Leon, Campos Racing – 1 point

F2 2026 season tally

=1. Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing – 5 points

=1. Gabriele Mini, MP Motorsport – 5 points

2. Martinius Stenshorne, Rodin Motorsport – 3 points

F3 2026 season tally

1. Ugo Ugochukwu, Campos Racing – 3

2. Bruno del Pino, Van Amersfoort Racing – 2

3. Freddie Slater, Trident – 1

Read next: Was Mercedes’ Canada ‘flashpoint’ the moment that sets the tone for the F1 2026 title fight?

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