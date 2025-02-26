Join us as we delve into the technical details on display during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Be sure to check back regularly throughout the day too, as we’ll be sure to keep it updated with the latest images from the circuit.

Marvel at the details on show in Bahrain

Kimi Antonelli, at the wheel of the Mercedes W16, was the first driver in queue at the end of the pitlane, with Kiel probe rakes attached behind the front wheels of the car.

Lewis Hamilton trundles down the pitlane as he prepares to complete a five-lap run with a large Kiel probe rake mounted to the side of the chassis and behind the front wheels. The Brit completed a series of steady state speed runs to capture data before the rakes were removed.

McLaren also outfitted the MCL39 with Kiel probe rakes for their first run, with rakes mounted behind the front wheels, of which you’ll now be able to see that each team has their own take on the shape of the rakes being attached. This customization allows the teams to place the Kiel probes in areas where they’ll provide the data that they’re looking for, with McLaren notably choosing to include a stanchion that extrudes up to the level of the rear wing tip.

Racing Bulls had a much wider Kiel probe rake attached to the VCARB02, as they looked to capture more data on the wake being pushed out around the car.

Sauber had a much smaller Kiel probe rake attached to the C45 for its first run of pre-season testing, with the focus of their initial data collection placed around the airbox and engine cover’s shoulders.

Alpine had a much smaller Kiel probe rake attached to the A525 for their first run in pre-season testing, with the framework focused on the area just ahead of the sidepod inlet.

Red Bull opted not to mount a Kiel probe rake on the RB21 for their first run during pre-season testing, with Flo-viz paint applied to the leading edges of the various sidepod inlets instead.

Williams had several large Kiel probe rakes attached to the FW47, both behind the front wheels and ahead of the rear wheels and rear wing assembly

A close-up of the front wing on the Haas VF-25 which notably has a short chord on the innermost section of the upper flap.

