F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

There are 11 F1 team principals on the grid in the 2026 season, with the grid having expanded for the first time in a decade as Cadillac arrived.

There has been a significant turnover of Formula 1 team principals in recent seasons, with only a few having lasted longer than three years in their current roles. So, let’s take a look at all of Formula 1’s team bosses, and how long they have each held their current posts.

F1 team principals: How long has each one been in post?

Statistics correct as of 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix. This article is updated to reflect changing appointments throughout the grid.

Mercedes – Toto Wolff

Date of appointment: January 2013

Races with the team: 284

Wins: 129

Drivers’ Championships: 7

Constructors’ Championships: 8

Having made his entrance into Formula 1 as a co-owner of the Williams team, Wolff went on to buy a stake in the Mercedes outfit too.

He left Williams in January of 2013, albeit remaining a co-owner at the time, to take over as executive director at Mercedes.

Building on the foundations laid by Ross Brawn, Wolff oversaw Mercedes’ rampage through the sport as they claimed eight Constructors’ Championships in a row between 2014-2021, plus seven consecutive Drivers’ Championships from 2014-2020. It was a streak of the likes Formula 1 had not seen before.

More recently, Wolff took on the role of chief executive alongside his team principal duties. After having been a one-third co-owner of the team, too, he sold 15% of his shareholding (5% of the team overall) to Crowdstrike CEO, George Kurtz, for a reported $300m [£230m] in late 2025.

Ferrari – Frederic Vasseur

Date of appointment: December 2022

Races with the team: 83

Wins: 8

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

A constant in the world of Formula 1 since 2016, Vasseur’s appointment makes him Ferrari’s first non-Italian team boss since 2007, at which time Vasseur’s fellow Frenchman Jean Todt was preparing to hand over the reins to Stefano Domenicali.

Despite only being in his fourth season as Ferrari team principal, he is the second longest-serving team boss on the Formula 1 grid, such has been the rate of turnover in this key position in recent years.

After media speculation about his future with Ferrari in lacklustre form in early 2025, Vasseur signed a multi-year contract extension to continue his role at Ferrari in July 2025, keeping him in the job for the foreseeable.

McLaren – Andrea Stella

Date of appointment: December 2022

Races with the team: 83

Wins: 22

Drivers’ Championships: 1

Constructors’ Championships: 2

After it was revealed that previous team boss, Andreas Seidl, would depart, McLaren quickly confirmed the promotion of Stella from racing director to team principal.

It marked the first time that Stella had held a team principal role in Formula 1, and oversaw McLaren’s first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years when they claimed the 2024 title.

That was followed up by Stella’s first ever title double as team principal in 2025, with Lando Norris winning the Drivers’ crown and McLaren dominating to take the Constructors’ title with seven races to spare.

Williams – James Vowles

Date of appointment: January 2023

Races with the team: 83

Wins: 0

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

Williams moved to appoint James Vowles, who left his longtime role as Mercedes’ strategy chief, to become a team principal for the first time at the beginning of 2023.

He was tasked with a full sweep of improving the infrastructure in place at Williams, with a view of putting the team back on top of the pile in Formula 1.

That has been no easy task, with recruitment behind the scenes and the high-profile driver signing of Carlos Sainz among key milestones on the team’s journey so far.

Haas – Ayao Komatsu

Date of appointment: January 2024

Races with the team: 61

Wins: 0

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

Ayao Komatsu succeeded Guenther Steiner at Haas ahead of the 2024 season, becoming only Haas’ second team principal.

Komatsu had been with the team as trackside engineering director to that point, having joined in 2016, following Romain Grosjean to the operation from Enstone.

There, he’d worked as a race engineer, first with Vitaly Petrov and then with Grosjean in 2012, and was eventually promoted to chief race engineer.

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Alpine – Flavio Briatore

Date of appointment: May 2025

Races with the team: 31*

Wins: 0*

Drivers’ Championships: 0*

Constructors’ Championships: 0*

Oliver Oakes, appointed by Alpine back in July 2024, resigned shortly following the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, after less than a year in the role.

“Personal reasons” were cited by Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore for Oakes’ exit, and following that development, Briatore would assume the Brit’s responsibilities, becoming the de facto team boss as he returned to the helm of the team which he previously led to championship glory under their Benetton and Renault identities.

Managing director, Steve Nielsen, reports into Briatore on a day-to-day basis.

*Current tenure. Briatore also helmed the Enstone team in its Benetton and Renault guises from 1991 to 1997, and from 2000 to 2009

Red Bull – Laurent Mekies

Date of appointment: July 2025

Races with the team: 25

Wins: 6

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

Announced as Christian Horner’s successor at Red Bull, it was an internal promotion of sorts for Laurent Mekies. Prior to his shock promotion, Mekies had been team principal of Racing Bulls, where he’d taken over from Franz Tost following the Austrian’s retirement at the end of 2023.

He took on the role after leaving Ferrari, where he had been racing director.

Mekies became only the second team principal at both Red Bull and Racing Bulls since the energy drinks company acquired them.

The Frenchman had also served as Ferrari’s deputy team principal alongside his duties as racing director.

Racing Bulls – Alan Permane

Date of appointment: July 2025

Races with the team: 25

Wins: 0

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

After more than two decades at Enstone, and through the many guises the operation had, Alan Permane left the organisation midway through the 2023 season – one of two senior departures alongside Otmar Szafnauer.

He quickly found a new home after he was appointed racing director of Racing Bulls in time for the 2024 season. The Brit was then promoted to team principal of the Faenza operation midway through the 2025 campaign when Laurent Mekies was promoted in place of Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Aston Martin – Adrian Newey

Date of appointment: January 2026

Races with the team: 12

Wins: 0

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin in the newly-created role of ‘managing technical partner’ in March 2025 – heading the design team with an investment stake in Aston Martin – but also holds the duties of team principal for the first time in his storied career in 2026.

Wtih Aston Martin having restructured in a way that puts former team boss, Andy Cowell, at the forefront of power unit development, Newey will be at the helm of the team along with his duties at the top of the team’s design department.

Despite a rocky start to the new regulation set, Newey will be looking to add to the considerable success he has achieved in design, as a team principal.

Audi – Mattia Binotto

Date of appointment: March 2026

Races with the team: 10

Wins: 0

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

Having been with Sauber in senior capacities since 2024, it was announced in mid-2025 that Binotto would take on the role of the head of the Audi F1 project, overseeing Sauber’s transition into its new era.

Having already served as a team principal with Ferrari, and after Jonathan Wheatley left in early 2026 over personal reasons, Binotto stepped into the breach to take the reins at Audi.

A month later, Binotto’s role was adjusted to being CEO and team principal, with longtime Audi stalwart, Allan McNish, awarded the role of ‘racing director’ – the lead trackside role reporting into Binotto.

Cadillac – Marcin Budkowski

Date of appointment: August 2026

Races with the team: 0

Wins: 0

Drivers’ Championships: 0

Constructors’ Championships: 0

Replacing Graeme Lowdon as Cadillac team principal, Marcin Budkowski is far from a stranger to the Formula 1 paddock.

His previous work was in aerodynamics, working at Prost before moving to Ferrari in its dominant period, with further lengthy stints at McLaren and the FIA, before joining Renault as executive technical director in 2017.

He was made a director at Team Enstone through its transition to Alpine, before leaving in early 2022 – with this job at Cadillac being his first paddock role since.

Recently replaced team bosses:

Graeme Lowdon (Cadillac) – Date of appointment: December 2024. Date of departure: August 2026.

While the Cadillac Formula 1 team was not due to join the grid until 2026 season, the team moved early to secure the services of former Manor boss, Graeme Lowdon, in December 2024.

Having been with the General Motors-backed Cadillac operation for two years beforehand in an advisory capacity, Lowdon was moved into the team principal role as the team prepared to transition to life in Formula 1.

However, after just 12 races, TWG chief executive, Dan Towriss, opted for an abrupt change of team leadership, confirming after the switch that it was his decision to replace the Brit.

Jonathan Wheatley (Sauber/Audi): Date of appointment: April 2025. Date of departure: March 2026.

Red Bull announced the departure of long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley in mid-2024, and it was soon confirmed that he would become Audi F1’s first Formula 1 team principal ahead of their highly anticipated F1 2026 arrival.

Having straddled the role in both the final season of Sauber and the beginning of Audi’s foray into Formula 1, the team announced his departure on 20 March 2026, citing “personal reasons.”

Andy Cowell (Aston Martin) – Date of appointment: January 2025. Date of new role: January 2026.

Aston Martin announced an organisational restructure in 2025 that confirmed Andy Cowell, who began a new role as Group CEO at the team two months beforehand in October 2024, would take on a dual role of CEO and team principal.

Previous team principal, Mike Krack, would remain with the team in a revised role of ‘chief trackside officer’, meaning Krack would still lead on the trackside operations at race weekends – but Cowell would take on overall responsibility as team principal moving forward.

This was Cowell’s first role as team principal, before taking on a new senior role that focussed on his strength in the power unit department, with Newey taking on team principal duties.

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