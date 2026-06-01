The Monaco Grand Prix marks the start of the European season at the most demanding circuit on the calendar.

Largely unchanged since it was first laid out in the 1920s, the Monaco circuit has long been outgrown by modern Formula 1 machinery, but retains its place on the calendar thanks to its unique blend of glamour, history, and an unrivalled driving challenge.

Key Monaco Grand Prix storylines

A fourth consecutive win for Kimi Antonelli in Canada has ramped up pressure on his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Tension between the pair escalated in Montreal as they fought over the race lead in both the Sprint and Grand Prix, with Antonelli emerging with the upper hand.

After the race, Russell suggested the championship is now Antonelli’s to lose — a claim he is unlikely to fully believe himself. How he responds in Monaco, a circuit where Antonelli struggled last year, will be closely watched as the European leg of the season begins.

McLaren will also be aiming to rebound after a costly strategic misstep in Canada backfired on Sunday, leaving them off the podium despite strong pace.

That opened the door for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to capitalise in the fight for podium positions, as Ferrari and Red Bull showed improved pace. The question is whether McLaren’s error opened that door, and whether Mercedes remains the benchmark heading into Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix weekend at a glance

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Race distance: 78 laps / 260.3 km

Sprint weekend: No

Tyre compounds: Pirelli C5 (soft), C4 (medium), C3 (hard)

Defending winner: Lando Norris

Most wins: Ayrton Senna (6)

PlanetF1.com’s live updates will cover every session live across the weekend.

Will Mercedes remain the team to beat?

Monaco’s unique constraints have prompted further regulatory adjustments for 2026.

The FIA has removed straight mode for the weekend, preventing drivers from switching into a lower-downforce configuration on the 3.337km street circuit.

Energy deployment has also been revised, with MGU-K tapering now beginning at 200km/h instead of 290km/h, shifting where the hybrid boost begins to phase out.

Circuit de Monaco: Why qualifying is everything

The Monaco Grand Prix has been part of the Formula 1 calendar since 1955 and remains the ultimate test of precision.

The 2.074-mile circuit features 19 corners and almost no margin for error, with barriers running inches from the racing line throughout.

With no high-speed sections and minimal overtaking opportunities, performance is heavily weighted towards qualifying, making Saturday the most important session of the weekend.

Track position is critical, and even minor mistakes can be race-ending due to the lack of runoff areas.

Monaco Grand Prix form guide

Kimi Antonelli leads the current form charts after a dominant run of victories since China.

Mercedes also appeared to strengthen its position in Canada, extending their advantage after McLaren had closed the gap earlier in the season.

However, Monaco’s low-speed, high-downforce nature will be a key test of whether that performance trend holds.

Ferrari and Red Bull have both shown signs of improvement since Miami, though their recent results may have been influenced by McLaren’s strategic setback in Canada.

What could decide the weekend?

Qualifying remains the defining factor at Monaco. With overtaking extremely limited, the race is typically won and lost on Saturday.

The challenge lies in extracting maximum performance over a single lap while managing risk in an environment where the smallest error carries significant consequences.

Strategy, Safety Cars and track position will still play a role on Sunday, but the foundation of the weekend is set long before lights out on race day.