F1 penalty points: Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez now joint-top of FIA naughty list

Lance Stroll saw two F1 penalty points expire from his super licence after the US Grand Prix, which put him and Sergio Perez level at the top of an unwanted standing.

Despite two drivers being disqualified and a high number of track limits infringements during the weekend in Austin, there were no penalty point punishments handed out by the stewards at COTA.

Some drivers have shed further points on their licences, and post-Austin, Nicholas Latifi now officially has a clean licence after his unexpired points left over from last year are now wiped from his super licence.

What are penalty points used for in Formula 1?

Formula 1’s penalty points system is in place to keep driver behaviour under control, in the same way as regular road users, with 12 points on their FIA super licence over a 12-month period resulting in a one-race ban.

Penalty points are issued for driver transgressions, with the amount varying depending on the severity of the incident and, once a year has passed since that particular offence, their points get wiped, meaning they have to be careful to avoid crossing that fateful 12-point threshold.

Several drivers continue their angelic run with completely clean licences. These include Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Esteban Ocon, with Oscar Piastri the only F1 2023 rookie to hold onto a clean licence for now.

Having been at peril of a race ban early in the season, Pierre Gasly fell back to only one point on his licence after the US Grand Prix after more points expired. If he behaves for the rest of the month, he’ll start November with a fully clean licence once more.

Let’s see how the 20 drivers sit as of the running of the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Five penalty points

Sergio Perez

One point: Expires 17th September 2024. This was awarded for causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 24th September 2024. These were awarded for overtaking Fernando Alonso under Safety Car conditions at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 24th September 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll

Three points: Expire 12th November 2023. These were handed out for a dangerous manoeuvre on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 9th July 2024. Issued for a collision also involving Pierre Gasly during the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Four penalty points

Lewis Hamilton

Two points: Expire 29th July 2024. These were given for causing a collision with Sergio Perez during the sprint at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 3rd September 2024. These were given for causing a collision with Oscar Piastri during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo

Two points: Expire 30th October 2023. These were given for causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 13th November 2023. These were given for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen during the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Logan Sargeant

Two points: Expire 3rd September 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 24th September 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Three points

Yuki Tsunoda

One point: Expires June 4th 2024. This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire August 27th 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Two points

George Russell

Two points: Expire 28th May 2024. These were handed out for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Zhou Guanyu

Two points: Expire 23rd July 2024. These were handed out for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris

Two points: Expire 13th November 2023. These were handed out for causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso

Two points: Expires 12th November 2023. These were given for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg

Two points. Expires 29th May 2024. These were handed out at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, for causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant.

Carlos Sainz

Two points: Expire 2nd April 2024. These were handed out for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen

Two points: Expire 13th November 2023. These were handed out for causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix.

One point

Pierre Gasly

One point: Expires 30th October 2023. This point was given for forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Zero points

Alex Albon

Charles Leclerc

Valtteri Bottas

Kevin Magnussen

Esteban Ocon

Oscar Piastri

Inactive drivers with unexpired F1 penalty points

Mick Schumacher – two points

Two points: Expires 20th November 2023. These points were given to Mick Schumacher for causing a collision with Nicholas Latifi at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nyck de Vries – two points

Two points: Expire 2nd July 2024. These were handed out for forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Read next: F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates