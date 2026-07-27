F1 penalty points: Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez now joint-top of FIA naughty list

F1 has begun its 2026 campaign, but a change in FIA guidelines may yet see drivers able to escape the imminent possibility of a race ban in the months to come.

The use of penalty points in F1 is a continuous talking point in the sport, with the possibility existing for drivers to be forced to sit out a race if their on-track behaviour goes against the rules too often.

What are penalty points used for in Formula 1?

Formula 1’s penalty points system is in place to keep driver behaviour under control in the same way as regular road users, with 12 points on their FIA Super Licence over a 12-month period resulting in a one-race ban.

Penalty points are issued for driver transgressions, with the amount varying depending on the severity of the incident. Once a calendar year has passed since each particular offence, the points connected to that specific incident get wiped, meaning they have to be careful to avoid crossing that fateful 12-point threshold.

What constitutes a penalty point offence has changed for the 2026 season, with the Driving Standards Guidelines having been updated to suggest penalty points only be handed out for “dangerous, reckless or apparently deliberate actions resulting in a collision or for other unacceptable or unsportsmanlike behaviour.”

Of course, the guidelines are not concrete FIA regulations, but the stewards refer to them when deciding what punishments to hand to drivers.

The drivers have been decidedly well-behaved in comparison to last year, along with a higher bar being in place for the stewards to hand them out to a driver.

However, the first penalty point of the year was finally handed out at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as Franco Colapinto received one, for failing to slow properly for yellow flags.

Another came for Kimi Antonelli at the Hungarian Grand Prix, though these are the only points that have been handed out to drivers so far in 2026.

The points are ever-evolving as new penalties are added and the previous year’s expires, so we’ve compiled a handy list of each driver’s total, and when penalty points are next due to fall away from their licences.

F1 penalty points: Each driver’s current total

Driver Penalty points Next expiry Kimi Antonelli 4 31 Aug 2026 Oliver Bearman 4 7 Sep 2026 Alex Albon 3 21 Sep 2026 Lewis Hamilton 3 31 Aug 2026 Lance Stroll 3 18 Oct 2026 Gabriel Bortoleto 2 23 Nov 2026 Pierre Gasly 2 3 Aug 2026 Liam Lawson 2 9 Nov 2026 Oscar Piastri 2 9 Nov 2026 Carlos Sainz 2 19 Oct 2026 Franco Colapinto 1 14 Jun 2027 Charles Leclerc 1 3 Aug 2026 Esteban Ocon 1 7 Sep 2026 Fernando Alonso 0 N/A Valtteri Bottas 0 N/A Isack Hadjar 0 N/A Nico Hulkenberg 0 N/A Arvid Lindblad 0 N/A Lando Norris 0 N/A Sergio Perez 0 N/A George Russell 0 N/A Max Verstappen 0 N/A

More on F1 penalty points and how offences are calculated

FIA penalty guidelines: Which offences carry F1 penalty points and how many?

F1 jargon decoded: Breaking down what key Formula 1 words mean

F1 penalty points: How each driver reached their current total

Kimi Antonelli – Four penalty points

Two points: Expire 31st August 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 7th September 2026. This was awarded for erratic driving during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 25th July 2027. This was awarded for not slowing sufficiently under yellow flag conditions during 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

Oliver Bearman – Four penalty points

Two points: Expire 7th September 2026. These were issued for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 9th November 2026. This was awarded for driving in a manner deemed potentially dangerous during the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 7th December 2026. This was awarded for more than one change of direction while defending in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Recommended reading from PlanetF1.com

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in Formula 1 history?

Alex Albon – Three penalty points

Two points: Expire 21st September 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 23rd November 2026. This was awarded for a breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the FIA International Sporting Code, when making contact with Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton – Three penalty points

Two points: Expire 31st August 2026. These were awarded for failing to slow for yellow flags on a reconnaissance lap at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 9th November 2026. This was awarded for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll – Three penalty points

Two points: Expire 18th October 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint.

One point: Expires 7th December 2026. This was awarded for more than one change of direction while defending in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Gabriel Bortoleto – Two penalty points

Two points: Expire 23rd November 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly – Two penalty points

Two points: Expire 3rd August 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson – Two penalty points

One point: Expires 9th November 2026. This was awarded for causing a collision with Oliver Bearman during the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint.

One point: Expires 7th December 2026. This was awarded for driving erratically while defending in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri – Two penalty points

Two points: Expire 9th November 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz – Two penalty points

Two points: Expire 19th October 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli during the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

Franco Colapinto – One penalty point

One point: Expires 14th June 2027. This was issued for failing to slow for a yellow flag during the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc – One penalty point

One point: Expires 3rd August 2026. This was awarded for erratic driving during the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon – One penalty point

One point: Expires 7th September 2026. This was awarded for forcing Lance Stroll off track at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso – Zero penalty points

Valtteri Bottas – Zero penalty points

Isack Hadjar – Zero penalty points

Nico Hulkenberg – Zero penalty points

Arvid Lindblad – Zero penalty points

Lando Norris – Zero penalty points

Sergio Perez – Zero penalty points

George Russell – Zero penalty points

Max Verstappen – Zero penalty points

Inactive F1 drivers with unexpired penalty points

Yuki Tsunoda – Three penalty points

Two points: Expire 9th November 2026. These were awarded for causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 7th December 2026. This was awarded for more than one change of direction while defending in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Read next: F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?