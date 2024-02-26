You’ve seen our predictions but now is the time to submit yours ahead of the new F1 2024 season.

As the years have gone by, plenty of you have had some fun laughing at some of our (truthfully) horrendous predictions…so we are turning the table and putting you on the spot.

Ahead of the new season, we are asking you to submit your predictions ranging from who will win the title to who will be on the grid in 2025.

To take part, simply answer the following questions and make sure to click submit so we can see your responses.

You have until Thursday February 29 to do it and we will then take your predictions and create an average based on what your fellow readers say.

We will also revisit this at the end of the year to see just how right/wrong you all were…

Submit your predictions here or down below and if you need some inspiration, you can check out ours here.